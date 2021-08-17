Whitty lands winning treble

SPORT IS often cruel, and Crossabeg-Ballymurn fell victim to that stark reality as the rain teemed down in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

Given the mathematical and head-to-head connotations, the newcomers knew they simply had to avoid a second defeat in order to steer clear of bottom place in Group A of the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship and a guaranteed spot in the dreaded relegation play-offs.

However, Cloughbawn needed a first victory just as badly, and they just about got the job done thanks to three priceless late points from leading marksman Bob Whitty.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn’s last score arrived in the 57th minute, with Seamus Carroll spraying a pass to his left for Conor Devereux to dart up the wing and split the posts.

That made it 0-14 to 0-12 in their favour, but this game of tight margins veered in the opposite direction at the most critical time.

If Bob Whitty was the man who raised those crucial white flags for Cloughbawn, then captain and centre-back Connal Flood was the main driving force in their creation.

He surged forward on a run that forced Pádraig Foley to foul him inside the ‘D’ in the 59th minute, with Whitty tapping over the free to make it a one-point game.

And then, 30 seconds into the three added minutes announced, his handpass found Whitty who levelled matters with a composed finish given the high stakes at that stage.

Nobody would have complained about a draw, and equally it would have kept that relegation issue undecided prior to next weekend’s third and final round.

However, there was one more kick left in Cloughbawn, and it secured the winner.

Connal Flood didn’t seem to properly catch hold of a delivery that looked, in truth, like it was neither an attempt at a point nor an intended pass.

It worked out perfectly, though, because when Bob Whitty tussled with a defender and latched on to the break, he was taken down by advancing goalkeeper Noel Scallan and the free that followed proved a relatively straightforward conversion.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn needed to get the ball in the opposite half for one last crack, but instead Cloughbawn could afford a couple of late wides before referee Barry Redmond’s final whistle left the Intermediate holders as the first team to depart from the race for honours.

Still, given the tight margins involved in two- and one-point defeats respectively, they are clearly competitive and there’s still plenty of hurling to be done, given the fact that only two of the five teams involved in the relegation play-offs will go down.

As for Cloughbawn, having lost by the minimum to Shelmaliers on the opening weekend, they will be relieved and delighted to finish on the other side of that particular equation this time around.

And they had to do it the hard way, because Crossabeg-Ballymurn were completely on top in the early exchanges and were full value for their 0-5 to nil lead after 14 minutes.

Niall Murphy earned and converted a fourth-minute free, before Noel Scallan had to make a dash off his line to ensure Jack Fleming couldn’t prosper from a mishit strike by Eanna Doyle.

A Pádraig Foley handpass set up Bill Eviston to double the lead, and then it was the turn of Cloughbawn netminder Seán Keating to show his worth as he smothered a goalbound effort from Niall Murphy after good work by Oisín Foley and Ronan Devereux at the Clonard end.

Points followed from frees by Foley (two) and Murphy, with the latter coming when play was brought back after Eviston failed by inches to get a touch on his fizzing low cross from the left.

With Cloughbawn crying out for inspiration from somewhere, it was provided by Connal Flood whose surge into the opposite half earned a free for Bob Whitty to convert and get them up and running in the 15th minute.

A second successful placed ball followed, after a Crossabeg-Ballymurn defender touched the sliothar on the ground, meaning the gap was down to a more manageable 0-5 to 0-2 at the water break after an opening quarter featuring just one score from play.

Whitty added another brace from frees when the action resumed, only for Pádraig Foley to launch a monster effort from behind his own 65-metre line over the bar in the 30th minute.

That was their first score for 16 minutes though and, inspiring and all as it was, Crossabeg-Ballymurn should have been clear at the break given that superior start.

Shooting seven wides to three in reply didn’t help, and Cloughbawn had reeled them in by half-time (0-6 each) after hitting their first two points from play in the four added minutes.

Harry Kehoe got the opener, cutting in from the right and sending an exocet whizzing over, while the second was a good long-range effort from Connal Flood who represented the beating heart of his team.

If Crossabeg-Ballymurn dominated the start of the first-half, it was Cloughbawn’s turn to do the same early in the second period.

When Bob Whitty (free), Paddy Whitty and Eanna Doyle landed the three opening points in ten minutes, Crossabeg-Ballymurn were in danger of dropping off the pace, but they produced an impressive response.

Five points without reply followed from the 41st minute to the water break on 48, with Eoghan Kehoe and Oisín Foley doing the needful before Niall Murphy slotted over two frees and a ’65.

Murphy made it 12-9 on the restart as the heavens well and truly opened, but Bob Whitty (free) and Harry Kehoe kept Cloughbawn in touch – the latter score created by a fine interception by new full-back Barry Carton.

Substitute Billy Roche swapped points with Whitty (free), and then Conor Devereux registered to leave Crossabeg-Ballymurn with that 14-12 advantage and in sight of the club’s first Senior victory since the replay of the relegation final against HWH-Bunclody in 1999.

It proved frustratingly elusive, though, with Bob Whitty’s accuracy ensuring that Cloughbawn will be in high spirits ahead of their concluding group game with St. Anne’s on Saturday.

Disappointment at the outcome for the losers turned immediately to concern for a clubman who was taken ill in the stand just before the finish, and he is wished a very speedy recovery.

Cloughbawn: Seán Keating; Gavin Murphy, Barry Carton, James Dempsey; Barry Kehoe, Connal Flood (capt., 0-1), Colm Kehoe; Johnny Cullen, Eanna Doyle (0-1); Jack Fleming, Bob Whitty (0-10, 9 frees), Liam Flood; Alan Carton, Harry Kehoe (0-2), Paddy Whitty (0-1). Sub. - Shane Kehoe for Cullen (48).

Crossabeg-Ballymurn: Noel Scallan; Martin Redmond, Declan Byrne, David Kehoe; Paddy Devereux, Pádraig Foley (capt., 0-3, 2 frees), Conor Devereux (0-1); Seamus Carroll, Ronan Devereux; Bill Eviston (0-1), Oisín Foley (0-1), Mark Byrne; Eoghan Kehoe (0-1), Shane O’Rourke, Niall Murphy (0-6, 5 frees, 1 ’65). Sub. - Billy Roche (0-1) for O’Rourke (38).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Na Fianna Clonard).