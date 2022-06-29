White on fire as Glynn-Barntown outpoint Harriers

Brendan Doyle on the move for Glynn-Barntown during Tuesday’s win over Faythe Harriers in Tagoat. Photograph: Noel Reddy.

Glynn-Barntown 0-19 Faythe Harriers 0-15

THE HONOUR of winning the first-ever Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship game to be played in Tagoat goes to Glynn-Barntown, who had four points to spare over Faythe Harriers in this Group A opener that attracted a fine crowd to the impressive home of the St. Mary’s (Rosslare) club on Tuesday.

The supreme accuracy of Rowan White was one of the key elements to the victory, as the Shane Carley-managed side deservedly repeated last year’s quarter-final success over the same opposition.

The lively attacker struck three first-half points and added another two after the break, on an evening when the misfiring Harriers attack squandered numerous opportunities to get back into the game during the third quarter when the wind was in their favour.

One of the key moments in the game arrived in the 26th minute, when Lee Chin embarked on a surging run and handpassed to his right to the well-placed Glen Murphy-Butler.

It looked like a goal was on the cards, but the recent county Under-20 player saw his powerful drive whizz over the bar via the crossbar.

And although that point reduced the Glynn-Barntown lead to three (0-11 to 0-8), it clearly gave them a jolt because they reeled off four scores without reply in the run-in to half-time.

Michael Doyle, Murtagh Joyce, Rowan White and John Leacy all split the posts for the leaders during that very fruitful period, leaving them with a healthy advantage of seven at the break.

Glynn-Barntown captain David Clarke had won the toss and availed of the elements first, before he settled into the always-difficult task of performing a man-marking job on Lee Chin.

The Wexford captain spent most of the game in the inside attacking line, save for a few spells out the field. And although the supply to him was generally sub-standard, Clarke can still be well pleased with holding such a dangerous rival to a mere one point from play.

Glynn-Barntown established an early lead with a brace of pointed frees from John Leacy, before Chin got the Harriers up and running from a placed ball in the fourth minute.

Leacy also fired over the game’s opener from play, before Chin split the posts after his first cousin, Kyle Scallan, delivered a neat pass into space.

Harriers netminder James Henebery batted away a goaling attempt from Rowan White in the seventh minute and, although Chin levelled from a free, Glynn-Barntown never allowed their near neighbours to slip ahead at any stage.

A run of three points on the trot from Rowan White (a beauty from the left wing), Leacy (free) and Brendan Doyle left them ahead by 0-6 to 0-3 after twelve minutes, and it was 8-4 at the end of the first quarter after a score from Richie Lawlor was bettered by Michael Doyle and Leacy (free).

The next six points were shared, with Chin (free) and Liam Cassin initially narrowing the gap to two before Leacy (free) and Rowan White left Glynn-Barntown clear by 0-10 to 0-6 in the 23rd minute.

Chin (free) and Shane Wilde went on to swap scores before that big moment when Glen Murphy-Butler had to be content with a point, and Glynn-Barntown really prospered in the six minutes that followed up to half-time as they extended their lead to 0-15 to 0-8.

Although an early Richie Lawlor point on the restart suggested that the Harriers would make a game of it, they didn’t register again for ten minutes when they shot four wides and landed another attempt short into a grateful Mark Fanning’s hand.

Glynn-Barntown continued with David Clarke sticking like glue to Lee Chin, and Michael O’Regan providing additional cover in front of him. And, given the poor nature of the deliveries from outfield, the pair only had to step in once – when they combined to block an effort on goal from the Harriers dangerman in the 41st minute.

The best score of the game arrived when Rowan White grabbed a long Mark Fanning clearance and arrowed over a beauty from the left, restoring his side’s seven-point advantage (0-16 to 0-9).

The Harriers did threaten to make a game of it when they finally managed to put a decent spell together midway through the second-half, scoring five points to just one reply from a John Leacy free.

Josh Sheil (free), Conall Clancy, Chin (two frees) and Liam Cassin split the posts to reduce arrears to 0-17 to 0-14 with eight minutes left.

However, that momentum was lost two minutes later when Colm Heffernan was penalised for charging in an incident that forced Darragh Carley off with an injury.

A second yellow card for the defender left the Harriers with 14 men, and John Leacy pointed the free that arose before the excellent Rowan White nailed his fifth after a good steal by Shane Wilde.

Richie Kehoe closed the scoring with a late point for the Harriers, who will play Crossabeg-Ballymurn in Bellefield on Sunday at 3.30 p.m. And Glynn-Barntown will be in action in part one of that double bill, facing Naomh Éanna who were impressive victors over Cloughbawn on Tuesday.

All involved in the staging of this historic first Senior hurling tie in Tagoat should take a bow. It was an outstanding organisational effort from the host St. Mary’s club, and hopefully it will be the first of many top-flight games at the well-appointed venue.

Glynn-Barntown: Mark Fanning; David Clarke (capt.), Pádraig Donnelly, Ger Dempsey; Murtagh Joyce (0-1), Michael O’Regan, Darragh Carley; Brendan Doyle (0-1), Fionn Cooney; Shane Wilde (0-1), John Leacy (0-9, 7 frees), Rowan White (0-5); Michael Doyle (0-2), Craig Doyle, Cormac Cooney. Subs. – Darragh Murphy for M. Doyle (43), Matthew Doyle for Carley, inj. (56), Matthew Joyce for F. Cooney (56), Kevin Crean for C. Cooney (60+1).

Faythe Harriers: James Henebery; Alex Lynch (capt.), Brendan Mulligan, Danny Walsh; Colm Heffernan, Richie Kehoe (0-1), Kyle Scallan; Conall Clancy (0-1), Liam Cassin (0-2); Josh Sheil (0-1 free), Richie Lawlor (0-2), Glen Murphy-Butler (0-1); Luke Murphy, Jim Berry, Lee Chin (0-7, 6 frees). Subs. – Con Ó Donnagáin for Chin, temp. (43-44), Ó Donnagáin for Berry (48), Eoin Roche for Murphy-Butler (52), Darby Purcell for Murphy (57).

Referee: Dan Crosby (Kilmore).