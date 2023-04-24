Wexford’s recovery in vain as Under-20 hurlers lose to Galway

Luke Murphy of Wexford eyes up the ball, but Galway’s Gavin Lee has designs on it too.

Galway 1-20 Wexford 1-17

THE SERIOUS stuff will begin for the Wexford Under-20 hurlers with a quarter-final away to Westmeath after their oneills.com Leinster championship round-robin series concluded with a three-point defeat at the hands of Galway in Carlow’s Netwatch Cullen Park on Friday.

And while a second loss on the bounce isn’t ideal after the good start against Kilkenny wasn’t built upon, a couple of positives are still worth noting.

First up was the fact that Wexford produced a strong finish after trailing by 1-17 to 0-12 in the 38th minute, with Galway made to work for their first victory after it looked like they would coast home at that stage.

Secondly, Keith Rossiter and his fellow mentors concentrated on giving minutes to panel members who hadn’t featured in the two previous outings.

Starters Cian Ó Tuama, Liam Schokman and Darragh Farrell all saw action for the first time along with substitutes Cillian Byrne, Darby Purcell, Cormac Walsh and Eoin O’Meara, meaning that 28 of the 35-strong panel – some of whom are still out through injury – have featured thus far.

The team had to cope without the services of regular centre-back Conor Foley whose focus was on facing the Galway Seniors under 24 hours later, while Michael Dundon, Eoin Whelan, Conor Murphy, Colum Fitzgerald, Cian Byrne and Oisín Pepper didn’t feature either.

This outcome, combined with Kilkenny’s home win over Dublin on Saturday, ensured that pair secured the two automatic semi-final places. Wexford ended bottom of the group of four on the head-to-head rule below a Galway side whose own quarter-final assignment is against Offaly in Tullamore on Saturday.

Liam Collins was a notable absentee from the Galway attack, going on to come off the bench in Salthill, but they were aided by the presence of Gavin Lee who started at midfield and contributed three points from play.

The sides were level five times in the first 23 minutes, before Galway struck for their goal and quickly added three points to move into a six-point lead.

That was narrowed to four by the break (1-12 to 0-11), and it was interesting that ten of the Wexford points came from play, whereas Galway free-taker Rory Burke struck seven from placed balls.

The free count was 10-4 for the westerners up to that point, and it ended 20-13 to suggest it’s an area that Wexford need to fine tune for the start of the knockout phase.

Full-forward Shamey O’Hagan caught a long ball in by netminder Derry Mahon and gave them a third-minute lead before Corey Byrne-Dunbar doubled that after a one-two with Darragh Farrell.

The first two frees from Burke, sandwiched on either side of a Colm Molloy score from play, edged Galway ahead before Jack Redmond levelled from a placed ball (0-3 each).

Molloy and Burke (two frees) made it 6-3 but Wexford bettered that feat as O’Hagan, Darragh Carley, Seán Rowley and Darragh Farrell split the posts between the 16th and 19th minutes.

Greg Thomas caught the puck-out from the latter score and was fouled, with Rory Burke punishing the indiscretion before Farrell added his second to leave Wexford with a narrow 0-8 to 0-7 lead.

It was a case of so far, so good, but that quickly changed after Gavin Lee’s leveller was followed by the Galway goal in the 23rd minute.

Dylan Purcell had the misfortune to slip near the sideline, and a high, lobbing delivery from the left by Darren Shaughnessy was flicked to the net by Reuben Davitt for a 1-8 to 0-8 lead.

Two more Burke frees, plus one in between from play by Tiarnán Leen, quickly increased the margin to six before Corey Byrne-Dunbar stopped the rot, although Gavin Lee replied with a neat effort directly off the hurl despite having Darragh Farrell on his tail.

Wexford did manage to pull back two points in additional time, courtesy of Luke Roche and Luke Murphy from distance, leaving Galway in front by 1-12 to 0-11 at the interval.

The first four points on the restart, from Burke (play and two frees) along with Greg Thomas left a game-high gap of eight between the sides, and that’s how it remained after Jack Redmond’s converted free in the 38th minute was cancelled out by Gavin Lee directly from the puck-out.

The first sign of a Wexford revival appeared on their next attack, with Luke Murphy availing of the new-found space and freedom afforded to him out the field by embarking on a strong solo run.

He parted to his left for Jack Redmond at the ideal time, and the Rathnure lad rattled the net to reduce arrears to 1-17 to 1-12.

And when Redmond added two quickfire pointed frees, secured by Seán Rowley and Dylan Purcell respectively, Galway were starting to look vulnerable for the first time.

Yet another free from Rory Burke settled them, with two of the seven Wexford wides overall following from Redmond (free) and substitute J.J. Twamley before the lively Cillian Byrne made his first significant impact.

The younger brother of Cian did more than any of the other first-time appearance-makers to impress, with his well-taken point leaving Wexford behind by 1-18 to 1-15 with ten minutes left.

The constant fouling continued to hurt Wexford, though, with the twelfth and final converted placed ball from Rory Burke followed by a second lovely point from Cillian Byrne under extreme pressure.

Substitute Ronan Killilea closed the scoring for Galway in the 57th minute, but Wexford pressed hard until the bitter end with little in the way of tangible reward.

Jack Redmond did fire over a late point from a Cillian Byrne delivery, but they couldn’t fashion an opening for goal and that’s what they really needed at that stage.

Starting the knockout action in the quarter-final rather than securing a bye to the last four mightn’t be the worst thing in the world, but only if a Westmeath side that dismissed Laois in a penalty shoot-out are treated with the respect they deserve in Mullingar on Saturday.

Wexford: Derry Mahon (HWH-Bunclody); Cian Ó Tuama (Naomh Éanna), Darragh Kehoe (Cloughbawn), Simon Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh); Dylan Purcell (Duffry Rovers), Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown, capt., 0-1), Liam Schokman (St. Anne’s); Luke Roche (Shelmaliers, 0-1), Seán Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-1); Darragh Farrell (HWH-Bunclody, 0-2), Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-2), Jack Redmond (Rathnure, 1-5, 0-4 frees); Tadhg Brohan (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Shamey O’Hagan (Buffers Alley, 0-2), Luke Murphy (Faythe Harriers, 0-1). Subs. – Cillian Byrne (Fethard) for Byrne-Dunbar, temp. (25-27), Cillian Byrne (0-2) for L. Roche (36), J.J. Twamley (Naomh Éanna) for Brohan (43), Darby Purcell (Faythe Harriers) for Farrell (55), Cormac Walsh (Buffers Alley) for Murphy (57), Eoin O’Meara (Buffers Alley) for Kehoe (60), also Cian Turner (Glynn-Barntown), Oisín Ó Ceallaigh (HWH-Bunclody), Conor Murphy (Taghmon-Camross), Colum Fitzgerald (St. James’).

Galway: Darragh Walsh; Adam Nolan (capt.), Michael Walsh, Kieran Hanrahan; Seán O’Hanlon, Cillian Trayers, Patrick Burke; Gavin Lee (0-3), Tiarnán Leen (0-1); Greg Thomas (0-1), Rory Burke (0-12, 11 frees), Darren Shaughnessy; Darren Murphy, Reuben Davitt (1-0), Colm Molloy (0-2). Subs. – Joshua O’Connor for O’Hanlon, temp. (15-16), Liam Leen for T. Leen, temp. (25-27), Ronan Killilea (0-1) for Murphy (38), Diarmuid Davoren for Trayers (55), Liam Leen for Davitt (57), Oisín Lohan for Thomas (60+3).

Referee: David Hughes (Carlow).

FOOTNOTE: There will be no comfort whatsoever for Wexford fans hoping to watch the Under-20s (1 p.m. in Mullingar) and the Seniors (6 p.m. in Chadwicks Wexford Park) on Saturday. Our County Board are very unhappy with the time and date of the Under-20 fixture, and rightly so, but apparently Westmeath weren’t willing to change.

I do wonder, though, why the game was fixed for 1 p.m. in the first place, given that we had known for months that the Seniors would be in action at 5 p.m.? Fair play to Antrim for agreeing to put the latter fixture back to 6 p.m., because a lot of ground can be covered in a car in the space of 60 minutes so every little helps.