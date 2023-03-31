Wexford’s prospects hanging by a thread after under-20 loss to Kildare

WEXFORD’S PROSPECTS of maintaining an interest in the EirGrid Leinster Under-20 football championship were left hanging on by a thread after this comprehensive double-scores defeat to provincial titleholders Kildare in their Group 3 clash held in a rain-sodden Chadwicks Wexford Park on Tuesday.

The Lilywhites had a clear target ahead of this encounter, after enduring a six-point loss (2-10 to 0-10) in their opening clash against Westmeath in Hawkfield one week earlier.

As a result, they needed to win here by a bigger margin in order to secure the positive score difference that would ensure one of the two quarter-final spots on offer from the group.

Seven points would have sufficed, and they went one better despite making life hard on themselves with ten wides compared to a mere four from a Wexford side that came up short in the attacking department.

It means that Anthony Russell’s side will travel to Lakepoint Park in Mullingar on Tuesday needing to defeat Westmeath by at least seven points to avoid an early exit – a tall order indeed, on the basis of this disappointing display.

Wexford’s approach was very much defence-orientated as, along with the usual deployment of Adam Harris as a sweeper, the five remaining forwards spent a great deal of time in their own half.

On several occasions in the first period, when Kildare were attacking the town end, I observed from the press box that none of the 15 Wexford players were beyond the middle of the field.

As a result, even if they did regain possession, there was no apparent out ball or targetman up front despite the best efforts of midfielder Jack Higgins who tried manfully to take the fight to the visitors.

A worrying trend has emerged in the three games Wexford have now played against superior opponents to the two sides they defeated in the Andrew Corden Cup development league, namely Waterford and Carlow, and it hasn’t been addressed.

Twice versus Wicklow, and now in this championship opener, they have managed a paltry eight points over the hour-plus of action.

Just four scores arrived from open play against Kildare, after Wexford managed six in a 1-18 to 0-8 group game loss to the Garden county, and then a mere two in the equally heavy final defeat (2-16 to 0-8).

And looking at the structure of the team last Tuesday, it was easy to understand why, because the losers seemed totally reliant on turnovers and breaking at speed in order to survive.

Even though their own half of the field was clogged with bodies, Kildare were able to find space and break through tackles with alarming regularity, with captain and midfielder Shane Farrell leading the way.

In truth, Wexford were lucky to only trail by 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time, given that their rivals hit eight wides with just one in response.

It looked like a complete rout might be on the cards when Kildare added a further five points without reply on the restart, leaving them with a 14-3 advantage after 42 minutes.

Wexford’s best spell thankfully followed, and they managed to inject some life and spirit into proceedings with a run of five points without reply between the 44th and 53rd minutes.

It meant that Kildare were outside their required goal of seven points or more, but the side beaten by Tyrone in last year’s All-Ireland final didn’t panic and rectified that with the last two scores to crown a competent night’s work.

Wexford fielded eight survivors from the side beaten by Longford on a 4-9 to 1-7 scoreline in the first round of last year’s straight knockout championship: the Senior pair of full-back Brian Cushe and Cian Hughes, along with Conor Kelly, Ben Martin, captain Liam Doyle, Rian Fitzpatrick, Jack Higgins and Brendan Tobin.

In addition, Seán Hughes reprised his 2022 role by coming on in the second-half again, while goalkeeper Rory Tubritt and another replacement, Micheál McGonigle, had been unused substitutes twelve months ago.

Kildare were able to call on the services of six players who saw action in their 1-20 to 1-14 All-Ireland final loss to Tyrone last May, namely Harry O’Neill, Ryan Burke, James McGrath, Jack McKevitt, Shane Farrell and Adam Fanning.

And the visitors made the better start, as Oisín O’Sullivan and Niall Dolan registered early points whereas Alan Mahoney missed a free and Brendan Tobin dropped an effort short.

The opening Wexford point arrived in the seventh minute, with Dylan Cooke-Leonard splitting the posts from a Jack Higgins off-load.

The first of those ten Kildare wides followed from Fionn Ó Giolláin and, after Higgins won the break from Rory Tubritt’s kick-out, a move developed before Cooke-Leonard picked out Morgen Ellis to fist over the equaliser.

Kildare went on to monopolise possession for a spell and that gave them ample opportunities to pick apart Wexford’s defensive set-up.

Adam Fanning restored their lead with a solo strike before Ryan Sinkey (free), Oisín O’Sullivan and Niall Dolan quickly widened the gap to 0-6 to 0-2 by the 13th minute.

Some welcome relief arrived for Wexford when Jack Higgins fed Brendan Tobin who was fouled, and midfielder Rian Fitzpatrick was successful from the free.

However, a cheap giveaway in defence led to a turnover and a converted placed ball from Shane Farrell, whose dominance of the Wexford kick-out was another notable feature.

A run of six very sloppy wides followed from the leaders, with the hosts lucky to survive this onslaught that was plagued by inaccuracy before Farrell and Ryan Sinkey did raise white flags to leave Kildare with a half-time lead of 0-9 to 0-3.

Wexford did have one big chance to get the goal they needed in between those last two scores, after a high kick by Cian Hughes came back off the post, but Brendan Tobin was denied from close range by an Eoin Sheehan save.

That generally wasteful second-quarter from the leaders obviously left manager Brian Flanagan with some home truths to impart at half-time, and they resumed like young men on a mission to atone.

And they duly delivered, with flawless finishing in the opening twelve minutes resulting in five points on the bounce from Colm Dalton, Shane Farrell, Ryan Sinkey, and two Farrell frees.

Wexford’s three wides after the break all arrived in that spell too, from Dylan Cooke-Leonard, Jack Higgins and Ben Martin, before they finally showed what they are capable of in a productive nine-minute window.

It started with a pointed free from Rian Fitzpatrick after Cian Hughes was fouled and, after Kildare netminder Eoin Sheehan delayed his kick-out, the throw-in that followed led to a push by Shane Farrell and a handy tap-over score for full-forward Alan Mahoney via the slippery surface (0-14 to 0-5).

Kildare did manage a defence-splitting break, and there was relief when Oisín O’Sullivan could only rattle the side-netting after Farrell and Colm Dalton put him through in the 46th minute.

Brian Cushe made a vital goal-line stop from another dangerous move before Wexford lifted the siege, with Dylan Cooke-Leonard placing Liam Doyle for a good long-range point.

A more determined push on the Kildare kick-out yielded two more points, with substitute Bill Peare scoring the first and being fouled for the second that Rian Fitzpatrick knocked over (0-14 to 0-8).

Wexford had come from nowhere to give themselves an outside chance of making Kildare sweat down the home straight, but they ran out of steam again and didn’t score from the 53rd minute onwards.

A costly fumble of the greasy ball by Liam Doyle saw a potential goal chance come and go after good approach work by Jack Higgins and substitute Micheál McGonigle.

That was the scare Kildare needed to push on in quest of that one more vital point they needed in order to qualify.

And they went one better than that, as substitute Fionn Cooke’s dipping kick was tipped over by Rory Tubritt before star man Shane Farrell earned and polished off the free that left them deserving 0-16 to 0-8 winners.

A dangerous late kick into the square by Rian Fitzpatrick was safely handled on his line by Kildare netminder Eoin Sheehan, with that eight-point margin leaving Wexford with a huge task on their hands when they face Westmeath in the St. Loman’s club grounds on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m.

Wexford: Rory Tubritt (Naomh Éanna); Darragh Furlong (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna), Conor Kelly (Naomh Éanna); Ben Martin (HWH-Bunclody), Liam Doyle (Ballyhogue, capt., 0-1), Ruairí Martin (Naomh Éanna); Rian Fitzpatrick (Naomh Éanna, 0-3 frees), Jack Higgins (Castletown); Dylan Cooke-Leonard (Naomh Éanna, 0-1), Cian Hughes (Kilanerin), Morgen Ellis (Fethard, 0-1); Adam Harris (Horeswood), Alan Mahoney (Glynn-Barntown, 0-1 free), Brendan Tobin (Craanford). Subs. – Bill Peare (Starlights, 0-1) for Tobin (39), Conor Jones (Kilanerin) for Furlong (42), Daniel Roche (Castletown) for B. Martin (42), Micheál McGonigle (Kilanerin) for Ellis (49), Seán Hughes (Kilanerin) for Cooke-Leonard (52), also Eoin Blanchfield (Kilanerin), Leigh Newport (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Josh White-Keating (St. James’), Jack Morris (Marshalstown-Castledockrell).

Kildare: Eoin Sheehan; Harry O’Neill, Ryan Burke, Tim Ryan; Fionn Ó Giolláin, James McGrath, Jack McKevitt; Daire Guerin, Shane Farrell (capt., 0-6, 4 frees); Ciarán Flanagan, Niall Dolan (0-2), Colm Dalton (0-1); Adam Fanning (0-1), Ryan Sinkey (0-3, 1 free), Oisín O’Sullivan (0-2). Subs. – Eoin Cully for Flanagan (40), Kevin Cummins for O’Sullivan (46), James Harris for McKevitt (50), Fionn Cooke (0-1) for Fanning (54), Seán Hanafin for Dalton (58).

Referee: Stephen Fagan (Wicklow).