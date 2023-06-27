Wexford under pressure to remain in All-Ireland Senior camogie race

Slim prospects of advancing after heavy loss to Tipp

WEXFORD WERE fired back to reality with a bump on Saturday as Tipperary deservedly came away from McCauley Park, Bellefield with a victory in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior camogie championship.

The loss leaves Wexford on the verge of an exit from All-Ireland contention, with a large victory over Dublin, coupled with a Tipperary win against Kilkenny, the only way Colin Sunderland’s side could possibly advance to the last six.

Part of the problem with that scenario coming to fruition is the fact that Tipperary are assured of a spot in the knockout stages after this win and potentially may not have the same hunger in the final game against Kilkenny.

The other big issue is that Wexford simply aren’t good enough to beat Dublin by the 20-plus points they would need to have any chance in the event that Tipperary do scrape a win against the Noresiders on Saturday.

However, despite a place in the last six looking increasingly beyond Wexford, the Dublin game will be of critical importance. The Slaneysiders have shown way too much in the last few weeks to be overly concerned about relegation, but until you get the win to keep that at bay it always remains an unwanted possibility.

With this set of players Wexford should go to Dublin on Saturday with a great deal of hunger and belief that they will get the job done. They had some really good spells in this game but Tipperary are just too far ahead in their development for the Slaneysiders right now.

Quite honestly, Tipperary deserve to be in the position they find themselves, as bona fide All-Ireland contenders. They have had barren years in the last two decades but continually have churned out contenders at under-age level, and it’s not before time they bore the fruit of that work.

In reality, Wexford are way behind that kind of level of conveyor belt talent. Sunderland has to work with this small group, try to make them as strong as possible, and try to bridge the gap that is undoubtedly still there.

Áine Lacey’s cameo against Kilkenny earned the St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier dual player a berth in the first 15 here but Wexford struggled to curtail Tipperary in several key areas, including the wing-forward spot vacated by Chloe Cashe.

Tipperary were cleaner in possession, sharper with their inter-change, and just a better overall team, making hay in the two midfield spots and through both their wing-backs.

Wexford tried to sit off but Karin Blair and Aoife McGrath began to dictate play far more than two half-backs ever should, and the hosts really didn’t have an answer.

Sunderland’s side also struggled to curtail the quality in Tipperary’s midfield and both Anais Curran and Orla Sinnott dropped marking assignments too often, with Casey Hennessy and, in particular, Teresa Ryan, doing massive damage in an attacking capacity.

Sunderland may believe he has enough in this team to see off Dublin but it’s probably time to get Sarah Harding Kenny in the starting side. There seems little point getting her back involved and not using her, and any quality defensive addition would surely be welcome, especially with Eimear McGrath managing five points from play.

The Tipp wing-forward opened the scoring in the first minute and Wexford were already facing down the barrel of a tough afternoon when Cáit Devane’s effort was adjudged to have crossed the goal-line in a messy scramble.

Chloe Foxe got her only score of the game and, worryingly, just one of three Wexford points from play, in the sixth minute as the hosts faced into the breeze.

After Róisín Howard knocked over a Tipp point, Ciara O’Connor started her tally of nine frees to make it 1-2 to 0-2.

Things were really looking grim when Grace O’Brien, Casey Hennessey and Karin Blair all put points on the board with some supreme striking against the elements.

It got even worse for Wexford in the twelfth minute when Eimear Heffernan released Teresa Ryan into the clear and she fired past Laura Brennan.

O’Connor and Linda Bolger halted the growing Tipp momentum but the visitors ended the first quarter 2-6 to 0-4 ahead after a McGrath point.

Back came Wexford again with three points in as many minutes, two O’Connor frees followed by Bolger’s second score.

At this stage Wexford had scored seven points in 18 minutes against a strong breeze but still trailed by five. They would only score five more points themselves, all of which came from the dead-ball delivery of Ciara O’Connor.

As good as the St. Martin’s clubwoman was from nine of her ten attempts, the miss from right in front of the posts in the 19th minute was a real momentum killer.

Wexford added one more score in the last minute of the half while Tipp tacked on points from Devane, Blair, Heffernan and McGrath to go in 2-10 to 0-8 ahead.

The Premier girls had undoubtedly put a lot into the first-half but so had Wexford, and the pace of the game never hit those heights in the second period. A mixture of an extremely stop-start period and good game management by Tipp always kept the hosts at arm’s length.

Wexford were battling and got within six (2-11 to 0-11) after 35 minutes thanks to three O’Connor frees. The big chance the Slaneysiders needed came and went when Kate Kirwan raced in and fired wide in the 42nd minute, in the middle of almost ten minutes without a score at either end.

When the hiatus did finish it was O’Connor who pulled Wexford within five but it would prove to be their final score.

It was still a tight and tense contest after a pair of McGrath scores, but it was game over when a line ball was dispatched to the net by Howard for goal three right on 60 minutes.

Given how hard they battled and the close proximity for most of the game, the end scoreline was harsh on Wexford as Devane added two late points to make the Tipperary winning margin a tough to swallow twelve points.

Wexford travel to Dublin this Saturday at 6 p.m. (venue TBC) looking to get a win or draw on the board to ensure Senior camogie in 2024. They have shown in the last couple of games that they have made strong strides in recent times, but they now need that victory to prove it against a team they have the quality to beat.

Wexford: Laura Brennan (Rathnure); Miria O’Dowd (Oulart-The Ballagh), Ciara Storey (Oulart-The Ballagh), Laura Dempsey (Glynn-Barntown); Aoife Dunne (Oulart-The Ballagh), Sarah O’Connor (St. Martin’s), Emma Walsh (Glynn-Barntown); Anais Curran (Oulart-The Ballagh, capt.), Orla Sinnott (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Kate Kirwan (Bunclody), Shelley Kehoe (Oulart-The Ballagh), Áine Lacey (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier); Linda Bolger (St. Martin’s, 0-2), Ciara O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-9 frees), Chloe Foxe (St. Martin’s, 0-1). Subs. - Chloe Cashe (Glynn-Barntown) for Bolger (48), Ailis Neville (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier) for Dunne (54).

Tipperary: Caoimhe Bourke; Julianne Burke, Clodagh Quirke, Eimear Loughman; Karin Blair (0-2), Karen Kennedy (capt.), Aoife McGrath; Teresa Ryan (1-0), Casey Hennessy (0-1); Róisín Howard (1-1), Caoimhe Maher, Eimear McGrath (0-6, 1 free); Eimear Heffernan (0-1), Cáit Devane (1-3, 0-1 free), Grace O’Brien (0-1). Subs. - Mairéad Eviston for Quirke (31), Caoimhe McCarthy for Heffernan (45), Mary Ryan for Kennedy (47), Niamh Treacy for Maher (52), Courtney Ryan for T. Ryan (56).

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath).