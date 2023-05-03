Wexford Under-20 hurlers survive tough test from Westmeath

Manager Keith Rossiter and his fellow mentors will be looking to beat Kilkenny for a second time in the campaign when they travel to UPMC Nowlan Park for the semi-final on Wednesday of next week. — © SPORTSFILE

THE FIRST of two imperfect, hard-earned but ultimately deserved victories for Wexford hurlers on Saturday arrived in Mullingar’s TEG Cusack Park where the Under-20 team eventually had five points to spare over a decent Westmeath outfit that simply wouldn’t back down.

It wasn’t until the 58th minute – when full-forward Jack Redmond swept home his second goal – that the visitors could truly copper-fasten their place in the oneills.com Leinster championship semi-final.

And after beating a depleted Kilkenny team by three points in round one, they will be travelling to UPMC Nowlan Park for the re-match now on Wednesday, May 10.

That Redmond major extended their lead to 3-14 to 2-11, with the Rathnure lad quickly adding a point to bring his personal haul to 2-2 from play on a productive afternoon.

Even then, there was a refusal to go away on Westmeath’s part, and that brought ample reward when David O’Reilly knocked a high lobbing delivery from the right by midfielder Eamonn Cunneen to the net in the third of six additional minutes played.

Thankfully, the impressive Corey Byrne-Dunbar caught the puck-out and Cian Byrne closed the scoring with his ninth successful free, but Wexford still had to fight a late rearguard action.

Indeed, Westmeath’s overall display was perfectly summed up in the last play, when Brian McGrath grabbed the ball close to goal but somehow managed to direct his effort to the right of the posts and wide.

It was the 16th miss for the hosts (eight per half), compared to a Wexford wides tally of nine (four and five).

On four separate occasions in the second-half, Wexford edged into a four-point lead, only for Wesmeath to narrow the gap to three. If, at any stage, they had been able to steady themselves when shooting and reduce the arrears to two, then it might have made for an even more interesting finish.

As it happened, Wexford never allowed that gap to go below three, and they will be all the better for the tough test they faced here when they meet Kilkenny in that semi-final on enemy soil.

The side showed four changes from the loss to a Galway outfit that exited from the competition at the same time on Saturday down the road in Tullamore to Offaly on a 3-20 to 2-17 scoreline.

Michael Dundon returned from injury along with the Fethard pair of Eoin Whelan and Cian Byrne, while the latter’s younger brother, Cillian, deserved his first start after a productive cameo off the bench in Carlow eight days earlier.

One positive that stood to Wexford was their success in winning their own puck-outs, with Shamey O’Hagan and Corey Byrne-Dunbar particularly effective in that regard in the half-forward line. It meant that a Westmeath score was often countered immediately, knocking the wind out of the fired-up home side’s sails in the process.

Lovely skill and a shot directly off the hurl by Byrne-Dunbar secured the first point after just 26 seconds, with Cian Byrne hitting the post from his first free before David Williams had better luck at the other end.

Luke Murphy soloed away from the break off Mahon’s restart following the first Westmeath wide to restore the lead, before Byrne made it 0-3 to 0-1 after his brother was fouled.

Mark Cunningham pulled one back before Shamey O’Hagan caught the puck-out and replied in kind, with the first big breakthrough for Wexford following in the ninth minute.

It was a smart move that started on the right flank, with Cian Byrne finding Corey Byrne-Dunbar and a fine advantage played by referee Pádraig Dunne as the Ferns lad handpassed to his left for Jack Redmond to rattle the net (1-4 to 0-2).

Cian Byrne punished a Westmeath throw with another converted free, but any idea that this might be a straightforward exercise for the favourites was quickly dispelled.

A David Williams pointed free was followed by a huge lift for the underdogs, when the same player caught an Eamonn Cunneen delivery on the endline to the right of the posts and composed himself before batting to the net.

Wexford were lucky to survive a sloppy restart, when Peter Clarke fluffed a pass inside, but Westmeath’s tails were up and Cunneen made it a one-point game in the 15th minute (1-5 to 1-4).

Corey Byrne-Dunbar grabbed the puck-out and restored calm with a point, and he added his third from an O’Hagan handpass before David Williams pulled one back from a free.

The second Wexford goal arrived in the 18th minute, with Michael Dundon making a catch and sending it long to Luke Murphy who set up Cillian Byrne to beat Seán Jackson (2-7 to 1-5).

Jack Redmond and Cian Byrne added points for a game-high lead of seven, only for Westmeath to respond in the 22nd minute.

Michael Doherty popped a handpass to Brian McGrath whose first shot was saved by Derry Mahon, but the wing-forward followed up to direct the rebound to the net.

Williams added a point from play, and he also replied to an accurate Cian Byrne free with one of his own to leave Wexford ahead by 2-10 to 2-7 at half-time.

All six forwards had scored from play, which is always a big plus, but that still wasn’t enough to leave a well-prepared Westmeath team in the rear-view mirror.

Captain Darragh Carley had moved to centre-back after the late first-half withdrawal of Dylan Purcell, with his first cousin, Cillian Byrne, partnering Seán Rowley at midfield for the restart.

And the third quarter pattern was firmly one of Westmeath resistance, as they repeatedly responded to Wexford points.

The first four arrived from placed balls, two apiece for Cian Byrne and David Williams (one ’65), before the former got the opener from play in the half in the 41st minute from a Rowley handpass (2-13 to 2-9).

Williams hit back again, and a further exchange between Rowley and Westmeath substitute Josh Murtagh left Wexford ahead by 2-14 to 2-11 in the 52nd minute before substitute J.J. Twamley took the wrong option and hit the side-netting with a colleague unmarked to his right.

It was too close for comfort, but the locals had wasted several chances before Derry Mahon came to the rescue with a near-post smothering save at the expense of a missed ’65 when Peter Clarke bore down on goal.

Jack Redmond’s vital second major arrived just 90 seconds later, and it arose once more from correct application of the advantage rule by referee Dunne.

Cian Byrne was pulled down by Jamie Mulkearns but still managed to get a shot away, and Redmond latched on to the rebound when it was stopped by Seán Jackson to drill home.

While it was the key score from a Wexford viewpoint, they still couldn’t relax until the finish after David O’Reilly netted late on at the other end.

They won’t be fancied in most neutral quarters for the semi-final, and that’s probably the best way to have it, but they will need to be a lot more ruthless and not as generous in defence next time out to book a spot in the decider.

Wexford:Derry Mahon (HWH-Bunclody); Simon Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh), Eoin Whelan (Fethard), Darragh Kehoe (Cloughbawn); Dylan Purcell (Duffry Rovers), Michael Dundon (Clongeen), Liam Schokman (St. Anne’s); Seán Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-1), Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown, capt.); Shamey O’Hagan (Buffers Alley, 0-1), Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-3), Cian Byrne (Fethard, 0-9, 7 frees); Cillian Byrne (Fethard, 1-0), Jack Redmond (Rathnure, 2-2), Luke Murphy (Faythe Harriers, 0-1). Subs. – J.J. Twamley (Naomh Éanna) for Purcell (28), Darragh Farrell (HWH-Bunclody) for O’Hagan (55), Cormac Walsh (Buffers Alley) for Cillian Byrne (60), Oisín Pepper (Rapparees) for Twamley (60+2), also Cian Turner (Glynn-Barntown), Luke Roche (Shelmaliers), Conor Murphy (Taghmon-Camross), Cian Ó Tuama (Naomh Éanna), Colum Fitzgerald (St. James’).

Westmeath: Seán Jackson; David Weir, Jamie Mulkearns, Conor Gaffney; Rian Holding, Mikey Lynam (joint-capt.), David Maloney; Mark Cunningham (joint-capt., 0-1), Eamonn Cunneen (0-1); Brian McGrath (1-0), Michael Doherty, Peter Clarke; David O’Reilly (1-0), David Williams (1-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ’65), Peter Murphy. Subs. – Josh Murtagh (0-1) for Doherty (46), Calum McKeogh for Murphy (55).

Referee: Pádraig Dunne (Laois).