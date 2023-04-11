Wexford Under-20 hurlers off to bright start with win over Kilkenny

A welcome start but result should be quickly parked

Kilkenny 0-20

A HURLING win over Kilkenny is always most welcome and encouraging, regardless of any extenuating circumstances.

It’s only right, therefore, that a certain amount of praise should be bestowed on the Wexford Under-20s for this three-point win over our keenest rivals in their first outing in Tier 1 of the ONeills.com Leinster championship in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

However, the result should be quickly parked and not referred to again until the end of the campaign, by which time we will know whether it was a genuine reflection of the difference between both counties or a direct result of the strange circumstances in which the match was played.

Recent years have seen a frankly baffling trend in my view of preventing some of the best Under-20 players in both codes from lining out in that grade, should they be regarded as good enough to be involved with their county Senior team at the same time.

We suffered ourselves from it last year, when Oisín Pepper was unavailable for the one-point Leinster final loss to last Saturday’s opposition in Carlow.

Kilkenny went on to capture the All-Ireland crown, helped a great deal by Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill also paying the price for being so talented that he was upgraded to Senior service.

It seems like some people in the GAA are doing their best to deprive the Under-20 grade of its best players, with the situation exacerbated by the fact that its scheduling is smack bang in the middle of prime time Senior activity.

And that’s how it transpired that the shoe was on the other foot for Kilkenny on Saturday, with their best prospect Billy Drennan unavailable along with Timmy Clifford and Gearóid Dunne due to their involvement in the following day’s Allianz League final.

Strong attacker Harry Shine only made a late appearance owing to illness, with defender Niall Rowe – utilised by the Seniors earlier in the league – also coming in.

And with two more of last year’s All-Ireland winning team – Pádraig Lennon and Denis Walsh – not featuring at all, the point I’m emphasising is that Kilkenny will be a completely different animal further down the tracks, even if Drennan, Clifford and Dunne remain unable to assist them.

It might seem unfair to highlight the Noresiders’ issues rather than the quality of our own gutsy comeback and victory, but some context is required to prevent Wexford folk from losing the run of themselves.

With all four teams in Tier 1 guaranteed to feature in the knockout stages, these initial jousts are all about experimenting with formations, and giving team managements an opportunity to try things without the pressure of being in a must-win situation.

Wexford boss Keith Rossiter said as much last week when he expressed confidence that the team chosen for Saturday’s win would likely be much altered when the serious stuff begins.

That first 15 comprised five of the side from last May’s cruel 1-13 to 0-15 final loss to Kilkenny in Conor Foley, captain Darragh Carley, Cian Byrne, Jack Redmond and Corey Byrne-Dunbar, while 2022 wing-forward Shamey O’Hagan came on and J.J. Twamley started at full-forward after appearing off the bench on that occasion.

And leaving the phoney backdrop aside, one thing that must be commended above everything else is the character shown by Wexford in recovering from a heavy 0-6 to nil deficit after a mere nine minutes.

They were all at sea in those early exchanges as two early points from Kilkenny captain Luke Connellan were added to by Darragh Queally (’65), wing-back Joe Fitzpatrick, Cillian Hackett and James Walsh. When Wexford finally got off the mark in the tenth minute, courtesy of corner-forward Luke Murphy after latching on to a Conor Murphy pass, it was a taster for what was to follow.

It was the opening score from an outstanding contribution of 1-4 from play by the talented Faythe Harriers clubman, and Kilkenny had no answer to his pace and direct running.

It also helped that several of his attacking colleagues were also very much on their games once they settled down. Corey Byrne-Dunbar and J.J. Twamley chipped in with two points apiece to ensure the full-forward trio claimed an impressive 1-8 from play between them, while Cian Byrne was buzzing around the ’40 and rounded off a generally fine showing with a cracking goal.

However, it would be unfair to heap all the praise on the attack, because the full-back line also settled down impressively after that very shaky start.

Darragh Kehoe was the pick of the bunch and received ample support from Michael Dundon and Eoin Whelan.

The latter has been plagued by injury, so hopefully the heavy knock to the back that he sustained in an aerial collision with Kehoe won’t force another spell as a frustrated onlooker.

From that position of trailing by 0-6 to nil after nine minutes, Wexford outscored their rivals by 2-17 to 0-14 thereafter. Indeed, they were eight clear coming down the home straight before a late wobble saw them concede five points in additional time and leave Kilkenny in with one last chance of stealing a draw that thankfully didn’t come to pass.

Luke Murphy’s opener was followed by points from Jack Redmond and wing-back Dylan Purcell, while Cian Byrne was only denied a goal in that spell by a top-notch Stephen Manogue save.

The steady progress continued as three successive scores went to Wexford after a Ted Dunne point for Kilkenny, via Byrne (free), Twamley and Murphy.

Killian Doyle split the posts from a sweet line ball for the visitors, with Corey Byrne-Dunbar responding before Derry Mahon denied Darragh Queally a goal with a sharp near-post save.

Joe Fitzpatrick made a good interception when Luke Murphy almost located Cian Byrne with a pass from the right corner, but Wexford did draw level for the first time in the 30th minute when the ball spilled loose after a run by Colum Fitzgerald and Murphy picked up the pieces to land his third point.

They were still deadlocked at the break (0-9 each) following a late exchange between Ted Dunne and Cian Byrne (free), after Corey Byrne-Dunbar caught Derry Mahon’s puck-out and was fouled.

The second-half was an entertaining affair, with Cian Byrne punishing two early overcarrying calls against Kilkenny with points before Cathal Beirne and Darragh Queally (free) replied.

Jack Redmond was hooked in between those Kilkenny scores after Luke Murphy gave him a run at goal, and Killian Doyle regained the lead for the visitors before Corey Byrne-Dunbar levelled.

The big breakthrough arrived in the 43rd minute, with a Dylan Purcell delivery finding J.J. Twamley.

He in turn passed to Jack Redmond who popped it off to his right for Cian Byrne, and the Fethard lad drilled confidently beyond Manogue to leave Wexford with a 1-12 to 0-12 lead.

Queally hit back with a pointed free, only for Byrne to split the posts with a beauty from play, under the stand and hugging the sideline as he shot into the town end.

It remained tight, with Cathal Beirne and Queally (free) grabbing points on either side of one from Twamley after Cian Byrne played a clever low free into his path.

Darragh Carley’s pass down the left was gathered by Luke Murphy who cut inside before his goal-bound shot was blocked, but the next four scores went to Wexford and they made all the difference to the final outcome.

Byrne pointed the ’65 that followed and then set up Conor Foley – who shone at centre-back after dropping deeper to offer the full-back line more protection – for a beauty from distance.

And after a shot by substitute Oisín Pepper was well blocked by Kilkenny full-back Seán Purcell in the 57th minute, Luke Murphy thought on his feet with a swift first-time pick and drive to the net that warmed the hearts of Wexford onlookers.

He went on to catch a Conor Foley free and bring his tally to 1-4, leaving Wexford ahead by 2-17 to 0-15 as the five additional minutes begin.

We know from bitter experience that Kilkenny keep going until the end, and they certainly did that with a run of five points from Harry Shine, James Carroll, Darragh Queally (free), Jeff Neary and Eoghan Lyng – the nephew of our own former All Star Eamon Cleary, who was making a welcome return after missing Good Counsel’s entire campaign due to long-term injury.

With just three points between them, and Kilkenny launching one final attack, there was momentary panic, but it quickly abated as Michael Dundon drove out with the ball and the full-time whistle followed. Next up for Wexford is a trip to Parnell Park to face Dublin on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Portlaoise is the venue on the following Friday for the clash with Galway.

Wexford: Derry Mahon (HWH-Bunclody); Darragh Kehoe (Cloughbawn), Michael Dundon (Clongeen), Eoin Whelan (Fethard); Conor Murphy (Taghmon-Camross), Conor Foley (Horeswood, 0-1), Dylan Purcell (Duffry Rovers, 0-1); Seán Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown, capt.); Colum Fitzgerald (St. James’), Cian Byrne (Fethard, 1-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ’65), Jack Redmond (Rathnure, 0-1); Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-2), J.J. Twamley (Naomh Éanna, 0-2), Luke Murphy (Faythe Harriers, 1-4). Subs. – Shamey O’Hagan (Buffers Alley) for C. Murphy (44), Simon Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh) for Whelan, inj. (51), Oisín Pepper (Rapparees) for Fitzgerald (54), Oisín Ó Ceallaigh (HWH-Bunclody) for Redmond (58), Luke Roche (Shelmaliers) for Rowley (60+3), also Cian Turner (Glynn-Barntown), Tadhg Brohan (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Cian Ó Tuama (Naomh Éanna), Darragh Farrell (HWH-Bunclody).

Kilkenny: Stephen Manogue; Mark Donnelly, Seán Purcell, Eoghan Lyng (0-1); Joe Fitzpatrick (0-1), Paddy Langton, Billy Reid; Killian Doyle (0-2, 1 line ball), Cathal Beirne (0-2); Zach Bay Hammond, James Walsh (0-1), Luke Connellan (capt., 0-2); Darragh Queally (0-5, 4 frees, 1 ’65), Ted Dunne (0-2), Cillian Hackett (0-1). Subs. – Harry Shine (0-1) for Walsh (37), Niall Rowe for Donnelly (37), Jeff Neary (0-1) for Connellan (45), James Carroll (0-1) for Hammond (54).

Referee: Kevin Brady (Louth).