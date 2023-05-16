Wexford Under-20 hurlers hit last three points to dump champions Kilkenny

First round success repeated as well-drilled young guns advance to provincial final with Offaly

THE CHARACTER shown by the Under-20 hurlers in UPMC Nowlan Park on Wednesday was something special to behold, with history created as they became the first Wexford team to beat Kilkenny twice in the same competition, qualifying for a Leinster championship final showdown with Offaly in the process.

That opening round 2-17 to 0-20 victory over the young Cats in Chadwicks Wexford Park had given Keith Rossiter’s charges a certain degree of confidence, but we wondered if a different game would unfold here given the many changes in personnel.

While Wexford had three new starters from that tie in Simon Roche, Shamey O’Hagan and Cillian Byrne, reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions Kilkenny had roped in Jeff Neary, Pádraig Lennon, Timmy Clifford, Gearóid Dunne and Harry Shine, although Billy Drennan was still a notable absentee owing to injury.

And the results since that early April meeting added to the tredipation, as Kilkenny had gone on to beat the two teams that Wexford were defeated by in Dublin and Galway respectively.

Cian Byrne grabs this Kilkenny puck-out despite the presence of Paddy Langton.

Thankfully, a fired-up visiting side gave as good as they got from the off, but there was still a sinking feeling twelve seconds after the regulation 60 minutes when a partial block on a strike by Dunne broke kindly for Clifford to edge Kilkenny into a 2-13 to 1-15 lead.

We’ve had to endure so many late, narrow defeats of this nature in the past, and they never get any easier, but this time around there was a happy ending as Wexford stormed to victory with the last three points of an absorbing second-half.

While Billy Reid exerted more Kilkenny pressure with a long delivery, full-back Eoin Whelan made a mighty catch in his own square and earned a free to relieve the danger.

However, a foul on Cillian Hackett presented Gearóid Dunne with a chance from a free that he was unable to take, driving his strike from the left across goal and wide.

A pet hate of mine followed at that stage, as 90 extra seconds had already been played when it was announced that there would be five additional minutes.

Such late calls have the potential to cause controversy, and the GAA should take a leaf from soccer’s book, as the fourth official raises his board to signify the time involved bang on the 90 minutes. After ‘borrowing’ their yellow and red cards, as well as their sideline boxes for managers, this is one more innovation that would make for a welcome addition.

Regardless of the time question, though, these Wexford lads were geared up to keep going until the bitter end. And after that miss by Dunne, Derry Mahon’s long restart was caught by Shamey O’Hagan, whose ability to pluck balls from the clouds was one of the brightest memories from an uplifting evening.

His quick release found substitute Dylan Purcell who took aim, but his shot wasn’t the cleanest and Kilkenny netminder Stephen Manogue managed to knock it out for a ’65.

A delighted Catherine Carley with her three grandsons - Cian Byrne, Cillian Byrne and Darragh Carley - after Wednesday’s win.

Cian Byrne, who excelled in play as well as from placed balls, coolly levelled the game, but Wexford were far from finished. Sensing blood, Dylan Purcell found Conor Foley who flicked a pass to his left for Corey Byrne-Dunbar to drill over his third point and edge the challengers into a 1-17 to 2-13 lead in the 64th minute.

Simon Roche was another star, whether in a free role or when given marking duties in deep defence, and his long clearance led to a foul on J.J. Twamley, whose earlier goal had enlivened the Wexford challenge. This one was a straightforward finish for a marksman of the calibre of Cian Byrne, and he duly delivered his tenth point in all to leave Wexford ahead by 1-18 to 2-13.

There was one last Kilkenny attack to deal with, as Darragh Kehoe blocked a Cillian Hackett potshot before Ted Dunne pulled tamely wide, and the celebrations began seconds later when impressive referee Chris Mooney sounded the full-time whistle.

Now the focus turns to Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow this Wednesday (7.30 p.m.) for a first Leinster final showdown with Offaly since the Under-21 decider at the same venue in 1997 that we won by four points.

It’s a rare pairing and two immediate close links between the teams spring to mind, as the full-forward line 26 years ago include P.J. Carley (uncle of Darragh Carley, Cian and Cillian Byrne), and the late James Purcell (uncle of Dylan Purcell).

There’s two ways of looking at this intriguing match-up. Firstly, Offaly have also beaten Galway and Dublin, the two sides Wexford couldn’t master, and this underlines the quality of a team with several first-year Under-20s from last year’s Leinster-winning Minor side.

Then again, Kilkenny had defeated the same two teams, so last week’s outcome shows that Wexford have the potential to claim the Offaly scalp too and secure an All-Ireland final clash with Cork - who won a Munster cracker against Clare - on Saturday week.

It’s going to be a particularly interesting evening for David Franks, the former Offaly defender who is now very much in the other camp. He watched Wednesday’s action unfold from the press box along with fellow Wexford selector Andy Ronan, getting a different perspective on the game than what was available to Keith Rossiter, Rory Jacob and Éanna Martin from the more frenetic sideline.

Two changes were made to the side that defeated Westmeath by five points in the quarter-final, with Conor Foley returning from his Senior duties and slotting in at left half-back, while Conor Murphy was drafted in to partner Seán Rowley at midfield.

Dylan Purcell and Liam Schokman were the two to miss out, and a key positional change saw Darragh Carley revert from midfield to centre-back, with the captain producing an outstanding display.

The Glynn-Barntown lad was probably on the ball more than anyone else, but what set him apart was the quality of his distribution as he arrowed a string of precise deliveries into the path of team-mates.

Seán Rowley, Liam Schokman, Dylan Purcell and Derry Mahon celebrate.

On a night when all 20 players used contributed in such rich measure, a special word of praise must also go to Derry Mahon for his brilliant save that denied Cillian Hackett what would likely have been a match-winning goal in the 59th minute.

Wexford’s start was bright and purposeful, with a Luke Murphy shot shaving the post on its way over from a Conor Foley clearance inside two minutes.

And while Gearóid Dunne replied immediately, the visitors reeled off the next three points after a Dunne free came back off the woodwork and was cleared by Eoin Whelan and Darragh Carley.

A Simon Roche pass set up right half-back Michael Dundon for the first of his two fine scores from distance, with Cian Byrne winning the puck-out and returning it over the bar with interest.

His younger brother, Cillian, went on to make it 0-4 to 0-1 from a clearance by his first cousin, Darragh Carley, and those scores settled Wexford into the difficult task in hand.

Timmy Clifford fizzed a shot over when perhaps a goal was on his mind, but a holding offence on Luke Murphy from another probing ball by Darragh Carley led to the first free converted by Cian Byrne.

The gap was down to the minimum (0-5 to 0-4) early in the second quarter after Eoghan Lyng fired over from long range before Gearóid Dunne earned and slotted over a free.

However, Wexford did very well to restrict Kilkenny to just one more point up to half-time, while adding four themselves to lead by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break.

Energetic midfielder Seán Rowley sought a goal after latching on to a Corey Byrne-Dunbar pass in the 17th minute, but he drove his effort right of the posts for one of Wexford’s eleven wides.

Cian Byrne intercepted an Eoghan Lyng clearance to make it 0-6 to 0-4, but Gearóid Dunne made it a one-point game again before a bright finish to the half yielded three scores without reply.

Corey Byrne-Dunbar was fouled on a solo run by Joe Fitzpatrick, with a yellow card shown before Cian Byrne pointed the free. Byrne-Dunbar then fetched a Darragh Carley clearance and increased the gap further, before Shamey O’Hagan caught a Derry Mahon puck-out after one of Kilkenny’s nine wides and Cian Byrne duly made it 0-9 to 0-5.

Kilkenny attacker Harry Shine was forced off at the break owing to injury, but they made immediate inroads with a point from Timmy Clifford after 53 seconds.

Creator-in-chief Darragh Carley set up the next Wexford score, with his popped pass finding Cian Byrne who sent over the free after he was fouled (0-10 to 0-6).

Kilkenny hit back with points from Gearóid Dunne and Killian Doyle, with Wexford unable to make the most of a golden goal chance in the 41st minute.

Dylan Purcell, in for Conor Murphy, took aim for a point and the shot rebounded off the post into the path of Shamey O’Hagan. He turned and shot low, only to drive the ball across goal and wide.

Gearóid Dunne made it a one-point game from a free, before O’Hagan atoned for that miss when he caught a crossfield Byrne-Dunbar pass, steadied himself after slipping, and picked off a point (0-11 to 0-9).

The game took another twist in the 49th minute when Gearóid Dunne edged Kilkenny in front from a sweetly-hit penalty, awarded after Darragh Kehoe was booked for taking down Cillian Hackett.

It was all about character at that stage, and Wexford showed they had it in abundance, not alone by their immediate response to that goal, but their subsequent inspired finish after conceding for a second time.

Corey Byrne-Dunbar controlled a Darragh Carley delivery with his stick before picking off a point, and the inspiring captain’s next clearance was latched on to by Cian Byrne who restored Wexford’s lead from the right flank (0-13 to 1-9).

A fine catch by Ted Dunne led to the equaliser from Kilkenny captain Luke Connellan, but Wexford came good again as a Carley handpass fed Michael Dundon for his second point before Cian Byrne punished a foul on Luke Murphy (0-15 to 1-10).

After responding so well to that first Kilkenny goal, Wexford had to do it all over again after conceding another one in the 53rd minute. This time a Seán Purcell clearance led to a quick inter-change between Cillian Hackett and Timmy Clifford before Eoin O’Brien struck one-handed to the net, despite a swipe from behind by Conor Foley that earned him a booking.

Kilkenny’s outstanding player, corner-back Jeff Neary, blocked a Luke Murphy shot after a Seán Rowley pass, and there was a let-off for Wexford from the restart when O’Brien was penalised for a throw after he left Clifford with a clear run on goal.

Kilkenny manager Mark Dowling was booked for his reaction, and seconds later his mood darkened even more when Wexford struck for a superb goal.

Corey Byrne-Dunbar sprayed a ball into the right corner, and substitute J.J. Twamley had only one thing on his mind when he gathered possession. He wasn’t interested in a handy point, getting away from the chasing Neary before cutting inside and firing first-time to the net off his hurl (1-15 to 2-10).

Kilkenny pressed again as the excitement rose, with Gearóid Dunne pointing a free after Darragh Carley was booked for a foul on Timmy Clifford. Wexford hearts skipped a beat in the 59th minute, when a Dunne delivery broke to Cillian Hackett, but his shot on goal was expertly turned around the post by Derry Mahon.

Dunne nailed the ’65 for the leveller, and it looked ominous for Wexford when Clifford then edged the home side in front.

Six and a half minutes of full-blooded action followed, and that was when the visitors showed their finest traits, picking off three points without reply to seal a second successive provincial final place.

Wexford: Derry Mahon (HWH-Bunclody); Simon Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh), Eoin Whelan (Fethard), Darragh Kehoe (Cloughbawn); Michael Dundon (Clongeen, 0-2), Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown, capt.), Conor Foley (Horeswood); Seán Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Conor Murphy (Taghmon-Camross); Shamey O’Hagan (Buffers Alley, 0-1), Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-3), Cian Byrne (Fethard, 0-10, 6 frees, 1 ’65); Luke Murphy (Faythe Harriers, 0-1), Jack Redmond (Rathnure), Cillian Byrne (Fethard, 0-1). Subs. – Dylan Purcell (Duffry Rovers) for C. Murphy (39), J.J. Twamley (Naomh Éanna, 1-0) for Cillian Byrne (42), Darragh Farrell (HWH-Bunclody) for Redmond (45), Cormac Walsh (Buffers Alley) for L. Murphy (59), Oisín Pepper (Rapparees) for O’Hagan (60+6), also Cian Turner (Glynn-Barntown), Luke Roche (Shelmaliers), Cian Ó Tuama (Naomh Éanna), Liam Schokman (St. Anne’s).

Kilkenny: Stephen Manogue; Jeff Neary, Seán Purcell, Pádraig Lennon; Paddy Langton, Eoghan Lyng (0-1), Joe Fitzpatrick; Billy Reid, Cathal Beirne; Luke Connellan (capt., 0-1), Timmy Clifford (0-3), Killian Doyle (0-1); Cillian Hackett, Gearóid Dunne (1-7, 1-0 pen., 0-3 frees, 0-1 ’65), Harry Shine. Subs. – Ted Dunne for Shine, inj. (HT), Ivan Bolger for Fitzpatrick (35), Eoin O’Brien (1-0) for Beirne (45), Niall Rowe for Neary, inj. (60+6).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin).