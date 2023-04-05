Wexford Under-20 hurlers begin championship at home to Kilkenny

Home championship tie on Saturday

WEXFORD’S UNDER-20 hurlers have suffered a setback on the eve of their oneills.com Leinster championship opener, with Diarmuid O’Leary of St. Martin’s being ruled out through injury.

Wexford host defending provincial and All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in their Tier 1 first round clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday (2 p.m.), before heading to Dublin one week later, April 15, and then facing Galway in Portlaoise on Friday, April 21.

Ultimately the top two teams from this section will advance to the semi-finals on May 10, with the third and fourth-placed into quarter-finals on April 29.

And Wexford will be without O’Leary for that journey after it emerged that a leg injury sustained during last year’s run to the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship decider – although the defender played every game – requires a fresh minor operation.

“So that is going to rule Diarmuid out for the championship basically,” manager Keith Rossiter said. “It is tough on Diarmuid who turns 20 this year, so this is his last inter-county year under-age.

“We have Robbie Hillis (Glynn-Barntown), Brian Óg Curran (Blackwater) and Cian Doyle (Shelmaliers) all having picked up hamstring injuries. Nothing major, but still it is going to put them on the bench for a couple of weeks. Hopefully they’ll all come back to play some part in the championship.

“Other than that, we have a couple of lads coming back from niggles, and, I suppose, touch wood, it’s a clean bill of health other than that.”

Wexford went agonisingly close to forcing extra-time with Kilkenny in last year’s Leinster final, and while they have eleven survivors from that campaign, including seven regulars, their neighbours face something of a dilemma heading into this re-match.

The black and ambers retain the talents of attackers Billy Drennan, Timmy Clifford and Gearóid Dunne. But given the new ruling that players cannot play Under-20 and Senior in a seven-day period, they will be prohibited from lining-out both on Saturday and then in Sunday’s Division 1 National League final against Limerick.

Given that all four teams from Wexford’s Under-20 section progress regardless, the sense is that that trio may be retained for the Senior game under Derek Lyng, last year’s Under-20 boss, who has been succeeded in that role by Mark Dowling (Fenians), with nine-time All-Ireland winning defender J.J. Delaney part of his new management.

Regardless of what hand Kilkenny play on Saturday, the Wexford boss is anticipating a strong challenge. “No matter who you play from Kilkenny over the years, no matter what age-group, you are playing very good hurlers. It is a traditional thing up there – they are never easily beaten,” Rossiter said.

“You saw it last year when everyone was talking about Limerick for the Under-20 championship, and yet Kilkenny came and beat us in the Leinster final and Limerick in the All-Ireland final, and there hadn’t been a word said about Kilkenny. That’s when they’re most dangerous,” he added.

“It is nice to get the home game to start off with no matter who the opposition is. There is a small advantage in that, and you’d like to make use of it.

“Kilkenny are the All-Ireland champions coming down to our own patch, and you’d be hoping to put up a very competitive showing, to have a good battle with them and see who comes out on top.

“The other side of that is, no matter who wins or loses on Saturday, the knockout championship is starting in three or four weeks’ time for both teams, and that is in the back of our minds as well.

“But we’ll be going out to try to win as many games as we can. Under-20 is still a developmental squad, and in trying to develop these players, the more big matches you can play the better off it is going to be for Wexford hurling.”

With Rossiter’s management still having “a bit to learn about lads”, he noted: “I’d say, to be honest, the team we play against Kilkenny is very unlikely to be the same team that plays knockout championship in three or four weeks’ time.”

Wexford squad: Ben Asple (Ballyhogue); Brian Óg Curran (Blackwater); Shamey O’Hagan, Cormac Walsh, Eoin O’Meara (Buffers Alley); Michael Dundon (Clongeen); Darragh Kehoe (Cloughbawn); Dylan Purcell (Duffry Rovers); Luke Murphy, Darby Purcell (Faythe Harriers); Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Cian Byrne, Cillian Byrne, Eoin Whelan (Fethard); Darragh Carley, Cian Turner, Robbie Hillis (Glynn-Barntown); Conor Foley (Horeswood); Derry Mahon, Darragh Farrell, Oisín Ó Ceallaigh (HWH-Bunclody); J.J. Twamley, Cian Ó Tuama (Naomh Éanna); Simon Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh); Seán Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien); Oisín Pepper (Rapparees); Jack Redmond, Eamonn Wickham (Rathnure); Liam Schokman (St. Anne’s); Colum Fitzgerald (St. James’); Diarmuid O’Leary (St. Martin’s); Tadhg Brohan (St. Mary’s, Rosslare); Cian Doyle, Luke Roche (Shelmaliers); Conor Murphy (Taghmon-Camross).

Manager: Keith Rossiter (Oulart-The Ballagh). Selectors: Rory Jacob (Oulart-The Ballagh), Joe Kearns (Faythe Harriers), David Franks (Offaly), Andy Ronan (Rathnure), Éanna Martin (Carrickshock). Goalkeeping coach: Damien Fitzhenry (Duffry Rovers). Administration: Amanda Bolger (St. Martin’s). Video analysis and statistics: Davy Corish (Our Lady’s Island). Physio: Patrick Quigley (Rapparees). Player welfare: Fr. Odhran Furlong. Sports psychology: Shane Noonan. Kitman: Denis Walsh. Hurls: Tomás Mahon (Rapparees).