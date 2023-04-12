Wexford Under-20 footballers bow out with seven-point loss to Westmeath

Westmeath claim seven-point win that visitors needed

Adam Harris spent the first-half in his usual sweeping role before advancing as Wexford sought scores.

Cian Hughes lined out in Tuesday’s defeat, but this prevented him from featuring with the Seniors on Sunday after the Central Council made an amendment to a Wexford motion passed at Congress.

Morgen Ellis scored the early second-half goal that briefly brought Wexford back into contention, but they were unable to sustain that effort.

Wexford 1-9

WEXFORD’S FIRST championship casualties of 2023 fell in Mullingar’s Lakepoint Park on Tuesday of last week, and the exit of the Under-20 footballers after a second successive defeat couldn’t be classed as a surprise.

They faced a very tall order on their visit to the St. Loman’s club grounds, requiring a win by at least seven points in order to secure their place in the knockout stages from Group 3 along with Kildare – having lost to the Lilywhites by 0-16 to 0-8 one week earlier.

It was never going to be easy, and in the end the match did feature a seven-point win but it went the way of the hosts rather than the visitors, even though the general Wexford display was an improvement on their first outing.

Central Council’s idiotic alteration of a rule change initiated by Wexford led to an unacceptable situation beforehand.

Congress had passed our call for seven-day windows from Friday to Thursday to be deployed, in order to facilitate Under-20 players on Senior panels.

And if that had been observed, then Brian Cushe and Cian Hughes could have played here before the next window began last Friday, enabling both to also feature in the Senior grade on Sunday.

However, Central Council altered the rule to a seven-day window without a specific start or finishing day, meaning the pair could only feature in one game or the other.

The mentors consulted before Cushe was held for the Senior game and Hughes featured with the Under-20s, but the unfairness of the situation was highlighted by Westmeath’s contrasting experience.

Because their Seniors weren’t out last Sunday, it meant star Under-20 forward and captain Senan Baker – a son of Ollie, the former Clare hurler – wasn’t subjected to the same unfair choice and led the way here with some fine scores from play and frees.

Cillian Twomey returned to the centre-back berth after a recent bout of injury, and Wexford committed more bodies to attack than they had done in the loss to Kildare, but it was still a tough assignment for the most part.

The only occasion when some genuine hope seemed to emerge was early in the second-half, after the visitors trailed by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break.

The action was just 62 seconds old when Jack Higgins fed a handpass over the head of a defender into the path of Morgen Ellis to the left of goal, and his shot went over the line despite the best efforts of a Westmeath player to keep it out.

Wexford were naturally on a high in the minutes that followed, and an Alan Mahoney ’45 was palmed out by a back from underneath the crossbar before midfielder Rian Fitzpatrick kicked his second good point from play in the 36th minute.

That narrowed the margin to 0-8 to 1-4, with Baker (free) and Cian Hughes going on to exchange points to leave the outcome still in the balance with 20 minutes left.

However, Westmeath produced the form that had already led to a six-point away win over Kildare midway through the second-half, as they picked off 1-3 without reply to rule out any chance of a Wexford comeback.

The exceptional Matthew Whittaker kicked one of his five points from play to settle the hosts, before their big breakthrough arrived in the 47th minute.

Substitute Shane Corcoran – from the same St. Malachy’s club that Wexford selector Aidan O’Brien represented in his youth – popped a handpass across the square that Brian Cooney palmed to the net, and the goal was allowed to stand after lengthy consultation by referee Dan Stynes with his umpires (1-10 to 1-5).

Whittaker and wing-back Daniel Scahill – another Senior panel member – added points before full-back Leigh Newport got his foot to a Danny McCartan shot on the line and prevented another Westmeath goal.

More than 14 scoreless minutes for Wexford finally concluded when Rian Fitzpatrick converted a free earned by Adam Harris, but the locals highlighted their superiority with four points on the bounce from McCartan, Whittaker, Peter Pierson and Cooney.

Unfortunately, their prospects of beating Meath in the quarter-final were reduced when the excellent Whittaker pulled a hamstring in the act of kicking that fifth point from his left half-forward berth.

Wexford kept battling to the bitter end, with substitutes Seán Hughes and Bill Peare plus free-taker Fitzpatrick hitting the last three points before Brendan Tobin sought a consolation goal but his shot was taken off the line by defender Sam Smyth.

The visitors had faded after a generally even first ten minutes, initially conceding points to Senan Baker from play and a free before responding via Rian Fitzpatrick and Morgen Ellis.

Ten scoreless minutes followed before Baker restored the Westmeath lead from another free, and they also struck five of the next six points to lead by 0-8 to 0-3 at the interval.

Shane Corcoran (mark) and Baker (free) registered before Fitzpatrick sent over a placed ball in the 25th minute, only for the midlanders to hit the last three scores from Baker and a Whittaker brace.

Wexford had been obliterated on their own kick-out, and it didn’t improve to any degree after Rory Tubritt was replaced between the posts by Eoin Blanchfield at half-time.

Ruairí Martin also reverted from attack to defence while Brendan Tobin was introduced to the full-forward line, but the bounce that followed the goal from Morgen Ellis didn’t last for long enough and Wexford knew their fate long before the finish.

Wexford: Rory Tubritt (Naomh Éanna); Conor Jones (Kilanerin), Leigh Newport (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Conor Kelly (Naomh Éanna); Liam Doyle (Ballyhogue, capt.), Cillian Twomey (Sarsfields), Ben Martin (HWH-Bunclody); Rian Fitzpatrick (Naomh Éanna, 0-5, 3 frees), Jack Higgins (Castletown); Morgen Ellis (Fethard, 1-1), Dylan Cooke-Leonard (Naomh Éanna), Ruairí Martin (Naomh Éanna); Adam Harris (Horeswood), Cian Hughes (Kilanerin, 0-1), Alan Mahoney (Glynn-Barntown). Subs. – Eoin Blanchfield (Kilanerin) for Tubritt (HT), Brendan Tobin (Craanford) for B. Martin (HT), Seán Hughes (Kilanerin, 0-1) for Ellis (49), Jack Morris (Marshalstown-Castledockrell) for Mahoney (53), Bill Peare (Starlights, 0-1) for Higgins (53), also Darragh Furlong (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Josh White-Keating (St. James’), Daniel Roche (Castletown), Micheál McGonigle (Kilanerin).

Westmeath: Michael Lynam; Sam Smyth, Liam Daly, Daragh Lowry; Daniel Scahill (0-1), Tom Kelleher, Jack Geoghegan; Dylan Murtagh, Ben Killian; Podge Quinn, Brian Cooney (1-1), Matthew Whittaker (0-5); Danny McCartan (0-1), Shane Hanley, Senan Baker (capt., 0-6, 4 frees). Subs. – Shane Corcoran (0-1 mark) for Hanley, inj. (14), Peter Pierson (0-1) for Quinn (52), Charlie Kennedy for Lowry (55), Tadgh Baker for Geoghegan (55), Lorcan Mullen for Whittaker, inj. (58).

Referee: Dan Stynes (Dublin).