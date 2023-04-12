Wexford Under-16 girls go down to Dubs in Leinster 'A' football clash

WEXFORD FINISHED their Leinster ladies’ football Under-16 ‘A’ round-robin campaign with a heavy defeat against hosts Dublin in Blanchardstown on Sunday.

The Slaneysiders were already out of contention for a place in the ‘A’ final after losses to Meath and Kildare in their previous games but were looking to build some form ahead of a ‘B’ semi-final in the coming weeks.

While they were less competitive than the previous fixtures, Wexford did manage to get every girl on the field and all got valuable minutes, which could prove useful when they play their knockout game at the end of the month.

The opening stages weren’t too bad for the visitors as frees from Leah Roban kept them in touch at 1-5 to 0-3 as the end of the opening quarter approached.

However, the girls from the capital showed their quality as the period moved towards the interval and they eventually went in at half-time leading by 4-9 to 0-4, with Keeva Moloney scoring for the Slaneysiders.

Things didn’t get any easier for Wexford in the second period as the benches emptied but they battled away, picking off a few points along the way.

In the end Wexford finished with five scorers, with Lucy Buggy, Kaylee Doyle and substitute Keelin Barron all on target to round out the group stages.

Wexford will face the winners of Group B in their semi-final at the end of the month.

Wexford: Rachel Nacey (Bannow-Ballymitty); Róisín Dwyer (Baile Dubh Tíre), Niamh Ryan (Clonee), Sjoke Finn (Adamstown); Grace Tully (HWH-Bunclody), Éabha Guinan (Clonee), Rebecca Keating (Naomh Éanna); Kaylee Doyle (Baile Dubh Tíre, 0-1 free), Hannah Lawless (Baile Dubh Tíre); Megan Hayes (Clonee), Casey Cullen (Ballyhogue), Lucy Buggy (Kilanerin, 0-1 free); Leah Roban (Baile Dubh Tíre, 0-3 frees), Keeva Moloney (Clonard/Volunteers, 0-1), Emma Deegan (Clonee). Subs. (rolling) - Abbie Furlong (St. Patrick’s), Katie White (Starlights), Heather Bolton Lee (Baile Dubh Tíre), Aoife Brennan (St. Anne’s), Éabha Martin (Naomh Éanna), Kate Ní Luasaigh (Kilanerin), Millie Bates (Kilmore), Caoimhe Bolger (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Makayla Tobin-Cosgrave (Clonee), Grace Walsh (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Chloe Ann Darby (Naomh Éanna), Izzy Walsh (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Keelin Barron (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, 0-1), Edie Byrne (Kilanerin), Emily Roban (Baile Dubh Tíre).

Dublin: Rachel Casey; Ruby Magnier, Catarina Almeida, Abaigh Pollock; Genevieve Kennedy, Abbie O’Connor, Zara Kós; Clodagh Franke, Hannah Murphy; Charlie Murphy, Rebecca McEvoy, Lile Tully; Ali Henry, Gemma Connolly, Orla Keighran. Subs. (rolling) - Evelyn Arheit, Niamh Bush, Dayna Murray, Grace Dolly, Anya Dunne, Grace O’Connell, Éile Caffrey, Kristen Mooney, Abigail O’Neill, Sarah Doran, Saoirse McMahon, Ciara Brogan, Cadhla Nig Flionn, Hannah Galvin, Susie Greville.