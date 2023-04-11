Wexford Under-16 camogie team make light work of Laois

Big win in Laois sets up likely U-16 final with Kilkenny

WEXFORD ARE on the verge of a Leinster Under-16 camogie final showdown with Kilkenny after breezing past Laois in Colt on Monday.

The Slaneysiders gave the Noresiders a massive scare when the sides met in Bunclody recently and will be confident of overcoming them in a re-match, especially after the strong performance delivered in this win.

Normally a game against Laois wouldn’t give a Wexford under-age side too much to worry about, but their victory over Dublin raised more than a few eyebrows in recent weeks and it left the hosts in a virtual semi-final, with victory here assuring them of a title showdown with Kilkenny.

They looked pumped up from the start, full of confidence, but Wexford suffocated that with a gutsy effort for a full 60 minutes. The visitors had too many strong components, they had the best three players on the field, and they weren’t in any mood for upsets.

As well as Layla Stafford played from the half-back position in dictating the game and as well as Sarah Kirwan performed as a rock at the heart of the full-back line, there was no doubt about it, this was Emma McCarthy’s day.

The Oylegate-Glenbrien player did it when Wexford were nervous at the start, she did it when they needed scores at the beginning of the second-half, and she was still doing it as the game drifted towards an end.

It all added up to a remarkable haul of 1-11.

Not that she was the only one getting scores. Wexford weren’t able to make much headway against Kilkenny in the full-forward line, but here Lucia Donohoe had a lively game and scored a cracking goal while Kayla Reddy came into the side and made a very positive impact.

However, with Anna Hughes and Gráinne Hourihane absent, it was McCarthy who got Wexford off to the positive start with a lovely score from a tight angle on the right.

Ellie O’Connell had an excellent day for the Slaneysiders between the posts and it started with a nice pluck out of the air from Amy Daly’s crisp shot.

The talented stopper made another strong save from Aoibheann Stynes as Laois looked to make use of a strong wind at their backs. Two more McCarthy points made it 0-3 to nil before Rebecca Cahill got the home side on the board.

However, Wexford were slowly starting to spend more time in the Laois half and they added points from McCarthy and Ciara Whelan. Donohoe whipped on a loose ball in a crowd and flashed high past Grace Foxe in the 25th minute (1-5 to 0-1).

A second Stafford assist in as many points ended in a score for Reddy. Lucy Donoghue responded but McCarthy added a ‘45 just before the break to make it 1-7 to 0-2. Laois went close when Emma Jane Cuddy pulled wide in the opening attack of the second-half, but they would rarely cross the ‘45 thereafter.

McCarthy got her side going again with a free after she was fouled in the 39th minute, and her ‘45 bounced up wickedly off the turf and into the roof of the net moments later. If there was any doubt about the winner, that goal ended it and Wexford were comfortable thereafter.

Reddy scored her second point before Orla O’Rourke drilled over from distance to leave Wexford 2-10 to 0-2 in front as the end of the third quarter approached.

From there it was all McCarthy, as she registered four points in the next seven minutes.

Moments of controversy are few and far between when 18 points separate the sides, but with just one umpire at each end, it was always a recipe for error.

Sure enough a clear Reddy point, closer to the black spot that the upright, was waved wide in the 54th minute.

McCarthy did add another point for Wexford as time ticked away, putting a seal on an outstanding individual performance and an excellent team outing. The Slaneysiders are back in action on Sunday week when they host win-less Offaly.

Wexford: Ellie O’Connell (Rathnure); Keelin Doyle (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Sarah Kirwan (Kilrush), Alanna Firman (St. Martin’s); Emma O’Leary (Glynn-Barntown), Layla Stafford (Glynn-Barntown), Cara Parker (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier); Ciara Whelan (Blackwater, 0-1), Lucia Goggins (St. Martin’s); Rachel Cullen (Glynn-Barntown), Orla O’Rourke (Kilrush, 0-1), Emma McCarthy (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 1-11, 1-2 ‘45s, 0-3 frees); Róisín O’Meara (Buffers Alley), Kayla Reddy (Rathnure, 0-2), Lucia Donohoe (Kilross Gaels, 1-0). Subs. - Aoibheann Egan (Buffers Alley) for Cullen (31), Emily Murphy (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy) for Goggins (46), Caoimhe Byrne (Fethard) for O’Meara (59).

Laois: Grace Foxe; Holly Cuddy, Julie-Ann Bennett, Charley Delaney; Orla Brophy, Ella Phelan, Chloe Troy; Catherine Kirby, Lorraine Bergin; Lucy Donoghue (0-1), Emma Jane Cuddy, Aoibheann Stynes; Kayla O’Mara, Rebecca Cahill (0-1), Amy Daly. Subs. - Gabrielle Cuddy for O’Mara, temp. (19-31), Jessica Keegan for Troy (39), Shauna Walsh for Phelan (44), Erin Walsh for Donoghue (44), Sarah Dunne for E.J. Cuddy (44), Eimear Murphy for O’Mara (56).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).