Wexford U-16 girls suffer heavy defeat against Kildare

WEXFORD FELL heavily to Kildare in their final round-robin game in the Leinster Under-16 ‘B’ camogie championship in Moorefield on Sunday.

The Slaneysiders were facing the best team in the group in this one, with Kildare boasting comfortable victories over Carlow and Westmeath coming into this encounter, and they made light work of Wexford too.

They were led by two excellent attackers in Rebecca McDermott and Ciara Ryan, both of whom would walk onto the Wexford first team. They took the game to the visitors from the off, with Ryan netting within 60 seconds to set the tone for an uncomfortable afternoon for the visitors.

While the level of opposition was up considerably on Carlow last time out, certain things were obvious again. Wexford struggled to stop their opponents driving dagger after dagger through the middle, and Kildare looked like goaling at every opportunity.

Whether by design or pity, Kildare moved Ciara Ryan to the right corner-forward position for the second-half and it got her further away from Keelin O’Reilly’s goal, although Anna Coburn replaced her and managed to get 1-1 on the board.

The big plus for Wexford again was Usha Daly-O’Toole, who looked a step above the rest in purple and gold.

She scored two lovely points and missed a few efforts, but was a constant threat when the ball was in her vicinity.

Ryan got the opening goal inside a minute before McDermott and Isabelle Carty traded frees. Kildare were leading by 1-4 to 0-1 when Ryan flashed home her second major, but Daly-O’Toole did respond with a nice point and Carty added another free.

While a defender got a leg on Ryan’s shot in the 28th minute, it rolled towards the goal and must have crossed the line before Caoimhe Ní Mheachair flicked at it or referee Gerry Goldrick would have had to disallow it for a square-ball.

Wexford were looking for a similar call when Ryan netted again in the 29th minute, but this one did look a legitimate goal as Kildare took a 4-5 to 0-3 lead in at the change of ends.

McDermott and Ryan added two points each before a booming effort by Daly-O’Toole from just inside the ‘65 produced her side’s fourth and final point.

Two more frees followed for McDermott, but Wexford ended the third quarter with a dipping Sarah Higgins strike that found the net (4-11 to 1-4).

The only scores of the last 15 minutes belonged to the hosts, with Coburn looking lively for 1-1 and Ryan adding three more points to see Kildare home with a resounding victory.

While confirmation will be supplied by Leinster in due course, it appears Wexford lie in third spot on score difference, the tie-breaker under national camogie rules. That position would give them a plate final berth at the end of April against the bottom side in the three-team Group B.

Wexford: Keelin O’Reilly (Kilross Gaels); Orlaith Flynn (Glynn-Barntown), Cody Hearne (Buffers Alley), Ellie Steadmond (Craanford-Monaseed); Anna Dolan (Monageer-Boolavogue), Eirin O’Brien (Blackwater), Dearbhla Dolan (Monageer-Boolavogue); Molly Chin (Faythe Harriers), Ella Jones (Ballynastragh Gaels, capt.); Molly Quirke (St. Martin’s), Usha Daly-O’Toole (Castletown-Liam Mellows, 0-2), Kitty Roche (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier); Makayla Tobin-Cosgrave (Kilrush), Shannon McGuire (Na Fianna Clonard), Isabelle Carty (Na Fianna Clonard, 0-2 frees). Subs. - Sarah Higgins (Ballynastragh Gaels, 1-0) for Quirke (31), Éabha Keane (St. Martin’s) for Carty (41), Emma Boland (Buffers Alley) for McGuire (41), Róisín Redmond (Craanford-Monaseed) for D. Dolan (49), Charlie Moore (Duffry Rovers) for O’Reilly (52).

Kildare: Ellie Heffernan; Carolina Farrell, Mairéad O’Sullivan-Clavo, Michaela Farrell; Aoife Keane, Hannah Enright, Orla Conway; Ava Kelly, Neasa McPhillips; Tara Crowe, Rebecca McDermott (0-8, 4 frees, 2 ‘45s), Aoife Fenner; Réiltín Donnelly, Ciara Ryan (4-6, 0-1 free), Caoimhe Ní Mheachair. Subs. - Caoilinn O’Leary for Crowe (31), Anna Coburn (1-1) for Donnelly (31), Rebecca Duffy for McPhillips (31), Seren Daly for Conway (41), Maria Caldes Aiboil for McDermott (51).

Referee: Gerry Goldrick (Westmeath).