Wexford through to All-Ireland camogie quarter-final

Intermediates earn quarter-final spot

WEXFORD ARE awaiting an opponent in the quarter-finals of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate camogie championship after overcoming Carlow to take second spot in Group 2 at McCauley Park, Bellefield on Saturday.

Alan Brennan’s side have shown great resolve to bounce back from an opening day defeat in Derry to power their way into the last six, a significant step-up on last year’s efforts, which is especially noteworthy given the turnover of players.

This was never going to be an easy assignment, coming up against a county that has designs on being Senior in the not too distant future, but Wexford didn’t allow Carlow space to breathe. Even when the visitors took an early lead with the aiding elements, there was no sense of panic.

The goals helped. Not for the first time in recent games, Wexford look like they have majors in them and it’s absolutely critical to harness those talents in the matches to come.

It only gets tougher from here, and it will be extremely difficult for the Slaneysiders to out-point any of the remaining teams, so finding the net on several occasions per game is key to making further progression.

Away from the goals, boss Brennan has this side hitting peak form at the right time. Nobody would expect the sum of these parts to win an All-Ireland title, so to be still in there fighting going into July is an exceptional achievement.

Wexford needed to see improvement from the half-forward line in this game and they undoubtedly found it, driven by a strong showing from Oonagh Doyle. Yet the hosts showed strength throughout the middle third of the field, with a particularly good effort from the half-back line.

Brennan opted to move Karen Tomkins into the full-back position in the absence of Róisín Cooney, and after a sticky start the Kilrush clubwoman settled into a strong showing, assisted either side by Kellyanne Dempsey and the hobbled but gutsy Sinéad Furlong.

That testing start for Tomkins included being blocked down by Ciara Quirke in the second minute but Wexford survived, with the Carlow attacker pulling wide with the goal at her mercy.

At the other end the hosts made no mistake with their first opening, with Caoimhe Byrne lashing home from Emer Hunt’s feed to put her side a goal up.

Carlow responded well with Breege Nolan, Eleanor Treacy (two) and Quirke all on target to put them 0-4 to 1-1 ahead.

Oonagh Doyle momentarily halted the slide before another brace from Treacy was followed by a Ciara Kavanagh score to make it 0-7 to 1-1.

Wexford appeared to be a little under the cosh when Holly Wall’s effort wasn’t cleared and Caoimhe Cody bundled the ball over the line to make it a six-point lead.

Yet, Wexford were starting to enjoy more of the possession and were increasing the number of probes into opposition territory.

When Byrne scrambled in a second goal from close range in the 24th minute, Wexford got the boost they needed.

Oonagh Doyle converted a free after Hunt was fouled, and netted with a swift pull after Ciara Butler’s ball fell in her path.

That goal tied the game up but Wexford would go into the second-half ahead, taking the lead in the final minute of the period through Nora Higgins, after a Doyle free fell short.

Leading by 3-3 to 1-8 at the break, having weathered Carlow’s best effort, the home team appeared to be in great shape.

Still, the work needed to be done and Wexford went about it the right way. Byrne immediately doubled the lead with a nice point and Doyle converted a 34th-minute free to add further to the growing advantage.

Ciara Butler picked up a worrying injury while making it a four-point game and was forced off a short time later. Carlow would manage just two second-half points, the first coming when Ciara Kavanagh registered in the 36th minute.

It was only a momentary blip for Wexford, who stopped Carlow scoring in the next 22 minutes. In the meantime they built an unassailable lead, as Emma Kiely started the move that saw Sarah Doyle feed Oonagh Doyle to make it 3-7 to 1-9.

The killer score arrived in the 39th minute when a long-range Doyle free found its way to the net, thanks in no small part to some great pressure on the edge of the square by Caoimhe Byrne.

Wexford were coasting now and continued to tack on points, with a Higgins score followed by two Oonagh Doyle frees.

Ciara O’Connor broke past two defenders for her score in the 53rd minute, and Rathnure’s Doyle brought her personal tally to 2-7 in the 57th minute.

A late consolation point from Ciara Quirke had very little impact, with Carlow well beaten and heading for a relegation play-off.

Substitute Lettie Whelan rounded out the scoring deep into added-time, with Wexford advancing to the quarter-finals on the back of a twelve-point win, joining Derry, Westmeath, Meath, Kilkenny and either Cork or Galway in the knockout stages.

Wexford: Emma Kiely (Glynn-Barntown); Kellyanne Dempsey (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Karen Tomkins (Kilrush), Sinéad Furlong (Buffers Alley); Lorna Fortune (Kilrush), Derbhla Doyle (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Grace Roche (Glynn-Barntown); Ciara O’Connor (Rapparees, 0-1), Nora Higgins (Rathnure, 0-2); Oonagh Doyle (Rathnure, capt., 2-7, 1-4 frees), Sarah Doyle (Craanford-Monaseed), Aoife McCrea (Rapparees); Ciara Butler (Glynn-Barntown, 0-1), Caoimhe Byrne (Rathnure, 2-1), Emer Hunt (Horeswood). Subs. - Sadhbh Buttle (Kilrush) for Butler, inj. (37), Lettie Whelan (St. Martin’s, 0-1) for McCrea (46), Ellie O’Connor (Kilross Gaels) for Higgins (50), Donna Delahunty (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy) for Tomkins (52), Éabha Farrell (Rapparees) for Furlong (52).

Carlow: Ella O’Neill; Áine Nolan, Aibha Kiernan, Gillian Doyle; Katie Garry-Murphy, Katie Nolan (capt.), Anna Breen; Breege Nolan (0-1), Tara Wilson; Holly Wall, Caoimhe Cody (1-1), Eleanor Treacy (0-4, 3 frees); Ali Ruschitzko, Ciara Quirke (0-2), Ciara Kavanagh (0-2). Subs. - Caoimhe Jordan for B. Nolan, inj. (17), Tracy McNally for O’Neill (29), Emily Doyle for Wall (38), Eibhe Lawlor for Wilson (49).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).