Wexford Senior footballers rue injuries and giveaway goals in Leinster championship loss to Laois

Joint vice-captain Eoghan Nolan leading the team out in the absence of the injured Liam Coleman.

Wexford left half-forward Páraic Hughes is first to the ball ahead of Laois defender Seán O’Flynn prior to his early departure.

Wexford right half-forward Robbie Brooks trying to shake off Kieran Lillis of Laois in the second-half on Sunday.

Ben Brosnan is taken down by Laois goalkeeper Scott Osborne for the second-half penalty he converted, shortly after bringing his total haul of points in 15 years with Wexford to a marvellous 500 points. That figure had risen to 505 (24 goals and 443 points) by the end of the game.

Laois 2-17

Wexford 2-13

IT’S JUST as well that the Wexford Senior footballers won’t be out again in the Tailteann Cup until the middle of next month, because the disappointment of Sunday’s Leinster championship first round exit to Laois in Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, is sure to linger for a while.

Eventually the players and mentors will get their heads around competing in a new-look four-team group in the second-tier competition, a format that will guarantee them at least three more matches as the summer progresses.

And, given that last Sunday’s victors will now face Dublin, the simple reality is that the Tailteann Cup was always likely to be the destination of both Wexford and Laois, regardless of the outcome of their meeting.

Yet for all that, the chance for a morale-boosting championship win – similar to last year’s dismissal of Offaly in the provincial series – was definitely within the grasp of the visitors.

And the fact that they were unable to take it is sure to prey on the players’ minds before they learn their Tailteann Cup opposition at the start of next month.

Having said that, some perspective is required, given the awful news that spread after the game relating to David Brown, the 15-year-old brother of Conor Brown, a member of the extended Laois panel, who lost his life in a quad bike accident in nearby Emo earlier in the afternoon.

It cast a pall of gloom in the aftermath of a contest where the litany of errors produced by both sides made for an entertaining affair, if only because they were so evenly matched.

In the end the outcome wasn’t a great deal different to the 1-18 to 1-13 win enjoyed by Laois when they met at the same venue in the league in early February.

And with the greatest of respect to everyone involved on both sides, the general standard of football on view offered firm evidence of why neither managed to escape from the basement division.

The strong, swirling wind that favoured the team attacking the town end was a mitigating factor for sure, but some of the mistakes on both sides were simply unforgivable at this level and led to several of the game’s key scores.

While many of Wexford’s problems were self-inflicted, there was nothing they could do about the savage bad luck that dogged them right up to within minutes of the throw-in.

Already resigned to the absence of captain Liam Coleman, Eoin Porter and Darragh Lyons, they were dealt another blow during the week when regular netminder Darragh Brooks was ruled out with a back problem.

That led to a return between the posts for Craig McCabe, who last played in that February league tie against Laois before spending a long time on the treatment table himself.

And that wasn’t even the half of it, because experienced defender Michael Furlong pulled up during the warm-up and had to cry off, with his place going to Dylan Furlong who was also on the comeback trail.

Then, to rub even more salt into an already gaping wound, top scorer Mark Rossiter also tweaked something with the start time in sight and had to be replaced by Ben Brosnan.

The Castletown veteran came into the game with a scoring return of 23-426 in his 160 previous games, so the point he scored in the ninth minute of the second-half was historic as it saw him hit the 500 mark in an outstanding career.

That personal achievement was a notable highlight of an afternoon made even more difficult for Wexford when Páraic Hughes was forced off with an injury just before the break.

And with Dylan Furlong unable to partake in the second-half either, the Wexford mentors had more than enough genuine grounds for frustration with their lot and it certainly wasn’t a case of sour grapes.

On the other hand, the players didn’t control some of the controllables and it came back to haunt them.

Chief among that list were the nine wides when aided by the wind in the opening half, and the concession of two incredibly soft goals.

By the same token, both Wexford majors stemmed from unforced Laois errors too, so it could be argued that the four key scores in this error-strewn game balanced out in the overall scheme of things.

Gavin Sheehan had the task of man-marking Evan O’Carroll who started in the right corner rather than on the edge of the square, where Dylan Furlong faced Eoin Lowry.

Cathal Walsh made his championship debut at midfield, one of six newcomers to this level by the end along with corner-back Brian Cushe, centre-back Brian Molloy, and substitutes Conor Kinsella, Richie Waters and Ríoghan Crosbie. In addition, netminder McCabe’s sole previous outing was as an outfield substitute for Ben Brosnan in the 2018 qualifier exit to Waterford.

Wexford had first use of the wind, with Seán Nolan firing an early wide before Laois hit the front with an accurate mark from sharpshooter Mark Barry, who was fed by Eoin Lowry.

Páraic Hughes was the next man to miss the posts from his left half-forward berth, with Kieran Lillis off target for the hosts before his delivery almost led to a fourth-minute goal.

That was certainly on the mind of Evan O’Carroll when he took on Gavin Sheehan, but Craig McCabe stood up well to his shot and turned it over the bar.

A sloppy Laois free in defence led to a turnover and the opening Wexford point in the fifth minute, with captain Eoghan Nolan feeding Ben Brosnan to kick-start his fine individual 1-7 haul.

And the leveller followed in an instant, as Páraic Hughes availed of a poor restart from the locals to supply a pass that Robbie Brooks converted (0-2 each).

Niall Hughes followed with the third Wexford wide before they were gifted a goal in the seventh minute.

Laois wing-back Pádraig Kirwan handpassed into the grateful arms of Ben Brosnan, who quickly released a pass to John Tubritt, and the Fethard man was unselfish as he popped it across the square from the left for Robbie Brooks to palm home from close range.

Brosnan and Tubritt followed with wides number four and five, but Laois had two misses also before they came close to creating an equalising goal in the twelfth minute.

Craig McCabe was caught on a walkabout away from the posts, with O’Carroll passing along the ground to Eoin Lowry whose shot was blocked in the square by Dylan Furlong.

While experienced referee Conor Lane did a good job in general, he was harsh on Wexford when Laois wing-forward Patrick O’Sullivan ran into traffic and appeared to look for a free that he was fortunate to be awarded in the 16th minute.

Paul Kingston knocked over that chance, but there was a swift and strong response as Brian Molloy and Gavin Sheehan combined before Páraic Hughes fired high and between the posts (1-3 to 0-3).

Eoghan Nolan dropped the next scoring chance short, with Laois pulling a point back through O’Sullivan before they lost centre-back Mark Timmons for ten minutes to a black card.

While Brosnan pointed the free that arose for his foul on Sheehan, Wexford didn’t capitalise on that absence as the sides shared the other two points to be registered before Laois were restored to the full 15.

Brosnan made it 1-5 to 0-4 from a free earned by Tubritt, but he missed the next one and Niall Hughes also curled a mark to the left of the posts before Paul Kingston punished a foul on Evan O’Carroll in the 29th minute.

Tubritt posted the eighth Wexford wide prior to the return of Timmons, and Laois quickly made it a one-point game thanks to another Kingston free and O’Carroll, with the latter chance created by a driving run from midfielder Damon Larkin (1-5 to 0-7).

Tubritt fed Seán Nolan for his first point, and the ninth wide followed from another Brosnan free before Wexford shipped two tough blows during the four additional minutes at the end of the half.

Firstly, Páraic Hughes was forced off and was replaced by his Kilanerin colleague, Conor Kinsella, and then a goal was conceded in circumstances that would be regarded as comical if we weren’t on the receiving end.

Niall Hughes chose to kick backwards rather than forwards from a line ball on the right, and he had two options. Craig McCabe had vacated his goal looking for a pass and was closer to the sideline than Gavin Sheehan, who was the taker’s preferred option.

However, rather than drilling the ball low and hard back into the wind, he opted for a lofted kick that held up in the elements and was intercepted by Evan O’Carroll.

All that the Laois forward had to do was keep his cool and pick out Mark Barry who was on hand to side-foot home into a gaping net, edging his team into a 1-7 to 1-6 lead.

In fairness to Wexford, they did respond well before the break, as left half-back Kevin O’Grady kicked a fine long-range point after selling O’Carroll a delicious dummy.

And when Scott Osborne drove his kick-out over the sideline – not for the first time – it led to another Wexford attack and a second point from play for Ben Brosnan to edge them 1-8 to 1-7 ahead.

With Dylan Furlong joining the casualty list at half-time, Conor Carty came on at right half-forward, with Seán Nolan resuming on the ’40, Eoghan Nolan at centre-back, and Brian Molloy at left corner-back.

The Wexford mentors were fast running out of viable options with all the required chopping and changing, and there was even a brief spell during the second period when John Tubritt spent time in a defensive role.

Now with the wind in their favour, Laois set about utilising it from the off as Mark Barry (free), Damon Larkin and Evan O’Carroll pushed them into a 1-10 to 1-8 lead inside three minutes.

Similar to that league outing two months ago, their favoured tactic was the long kick pass inside to O’Carroll, and it posed problems even though their execution wasn’t always on the money.

A strong Kevin O’Grady solo run led to a Seán Nolan point after Wexford finally broke beyond midfield, but Mark Barry replied from a free to make it 1-11 to 1-9.

Robbie Brooks soloed menacingly near the endline but a strong Kieran Lillis tackle halted the threat he posed, before a foul on Tubritt led to that historic point number 500 for Brosnan – or 23-431 to be precise – in the 44th minute.

With the minimum between the sides, a big moment followed when Niall Hughes – eager to atone for that earlier error – ran on to a Tubritt pass and saw his attempt on goal blocked.

It was a let-off for Laois, and they responded by putting a small bit of daylight between the teams with points from O’Carroll (’45), Damon Larkin and an O’Carroll mark (1-14 to 1-10).

Seán Nolan posted the sole second-half Wexford wide during that spell, but the visitors were under heavy pressure in trying to win their own kick-out and were lucky not to concede more.

Indeed, Eoin Lowry fired wide from a gilt-edged goal chance after O’Carroll made a catch but, just when it looked like Laois would pull away, Wexford hit back with their second goal.

It arrived in the 53rd minute after Glen Malone released John Tubritt to race into open space before picking out Ben Brosnan, who was hauled down by netminder Scott Osborne.

After a yellow card was shown for the foul, Brosnan drilled a powerful shot to the net from the spot and Wexford retained every chance of victory, trailing now by a mere 1-14 to 2-10.

Alas, the next score, in the 59th minute, was a cheap giveaway, after an off balance Kieran Lillis ballooned the ball into the air and at least four Wexford players were within close proximity of the break along with Paul Kingston.

However, none of them took command of the situation, with the leather spilling out into the path of Mark Barry who first-timed it high into the top right corner of the net with a clinical finish (2-14 to 2-10).

That was the biggest blow of the lot for Wexford given its timing more than anything else, and Laois duly added points from Barry and O’Carroll (free) to create a gap of six.

Brosnan did knock over two frees, secured by Conor Carty and Tubritt, on either side of a Kingston point from a Barry pass, before the game moved into additional time.

Barry should have completed his hat-trick, only to rattle the crossbar when it looked easier to score from an O’Carroll knockdown, before Eoghan Nolan closed the scoring from a late ’45 via a defender’s fingertips.

On a final note, it was sad to see young Cian Hughes strolling down the sideline before the game, unable to play just because he had lined out five days earlier with the Under-20s in Mullingar. They say that player welfare is behind the imposition of this seven-day rule, but it’s more like player abuse if you ask me.

I can only imagine the mental anguish he must have faced, knowing he couldn’t play on Sunday when he was fit and healthy and quite able to do so.

Similarly, Brian Cushe was equally punished for being so talented, except in his case he had to sit out what would have been his last-ever Under-20 game as it transpired as a result of being picked for the Senior team.

The GAA has brought in a rule that is punishing, rather than protecting, it’s best young players, and counties like Wexford will feel it the most because they don’t have the playing resources to paper over the cracks.

Wexford: Craig McCabe (Shelmaliers); Brian Cushe (Naomh Éanna), Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields), Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane); Glen Malone (Shelmaliers), Brian Molloy (St. James’), Kevin O’Grady (St. James’, 0-1); Cathal Walsh (Monageer-Boolavogue), Niall Hughes (Kilanerin); Robbie Brooks (Castletown, 1-1), Eoghan Nolan (Shelmaliers, capt., 0-1 ’45), Páraic Hughes (Kilanerin, 0-1); Seán Nolan (Horeswood, 0-2), John Tubritt (Fethard), Ben Brosnan (Castletown, 1-7, 0-5 frees, 1-0 pen.). Subs. – Conor Kinsella (Kilanerin) for P. Hughes, inj. (35+2), Conor Carty (Castletown) for Furlong, inj. (HT), Jim Rossiter (St. Fintan’s) for Nolan (56), Richie Waters (Fethard) for Brooks (63), Ríoghan Crosbie (Glynn-Barntown) for O’Grady (70+2), also Anthony Larkin (Starlights), Jamie John Murphy (HWH-Bunclody), Emmet Cullen (Gusserane), Dean O’Toole (Kilanerin), Michael Furlong (Adamstown, inj.), Mark Rossiter (Gusserane, inj.).

Laois: Scott Osborne; Trevor Collins (capt.), Robbie Pigott, Seán Greene; Seán O’Flynn, Mark Timmons, Pádraig Kirwan; Kieran Lillis, Damon Larkin (0-2); Kevin Swayne, Paul Kingston (0-4, 3 frees), Patrick O’Sullivan (0-1); Evan O’Carroll (0-6, 1 ’45, 1 mark, 1 free), Eoin Lowry, Mark Barry (2-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 mark). Subs. – Dylan Kavanagh for Swayne (67), Niall Corbet for Lowry (70), James Finn for Larkin (70+2). Sin-bin: Mark Timmons (21).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).