Wexford Senior camogie team struggle in league final with Waterford

Waterford on a different level as they waltz to easy win

WEXFORD WERE completely outplayed in Semple Stadium on Sunday as Waterford claimed the Very National Camogie League Division 1B title.

The Slaneysiders came into the game on a strong winning run, but the one blot on their copybook was a February loss to the same opponent. While six weeks had passed since the previous meeting, evidently very little changed.

Rather than a twelve-point loss, like Wexford suffered in De La Salle, this was a 16-point defeat and it bore all the same hallmarks of the first. Colin Sunderland’s side were slow, sloppy and completely off the pace of the Déise.

Omens were no good when the news filtered through that Ciara O’Connor would miss the game through injury.

The St. Martin’s clubwoman has been Wexford’s stand-out player in recent times and the Slaneysiders simply don’t have the depth to replace their strongest components.

Chloe Foxe came into the team in her place and showed more than enough to suggest she should be a permanent name on the teamsheet for the championship.

Slowly working her way back from injury, the attacker looks primed to add a bit of fire to a faltering forward line.

Foxe had a bit of zip in her play, and she can perform with aggression and power – two attributes Wexford were largely lacking. Antrim are the only side to give Waterford a half-decent game in this league campaign, and aggression and physicality are key components of their game.

Wexford were partly too nice but also too laboured, especially in defence.

Waterford simply had way too many uncontested shots, too many easy scores, and those issues are recurring against good opposition.

A Leinster championship game against Dublin is upcoming in three weeks and that will tell a lot of tales. Are Waterford the side that are ready to break into the upper echelons or have they been flattered by a weak league division?

The side from the capital were relegated from the top division and will be the number one challenger to Wexford in the 2024 league.

One feels, looking at this Wexford performance, that Sunderland’s side need to up their levels considerably to make any impact in the provincial championship.

Here, as Waterford buzzed around and picked off some lovely scores, Wexford struggled to lay a finger on them. Five of the six attacking players scored from play for the winners, while the two midfielders did likewise, as did the first two attacking substitutions.

This wasn’t a one-player problem, since there were issues across the board, as there were in the round-robin game. Once again Wexford started too open and left themselves vulnerable.

Sunderland and Co. need to have a serious think about how they are going to set-up against quality sides because this isn’t the way to do it.

They need more legs, they need more grit, and they need a better defensive gameplan because there are no handy weekends in the championship and Wexford’s flaws are going to be illuminated by a hungry pack of opponents.

Waterford actually looked a little nervous in the initial exchanges and after Kate Kirwan’s effort was deflected wide, Chloe Cashe converted the resulting ‘45. However, that was as good as it got in the first quarter as the Munster side scored 1-6 unanswered.

Beth Carton got four of those points, including the first three from play, while Annie Fitzgerald and Lorraine Bray also raised white flags.

However, Waterford went better again in the 15th minute, when Fitzgerald and Carton combined to send Abby Flynn away for a goal.

Wexford were in a dire situation at this stage but from almost nowhere a long Sarah O’Connor ball was sucked in by Chloe Foxe, and the St. Martin’s attacker raced across the face of goal and dispatched a clinical finish low to Brianna O’Regan’s net.

Foxe wound up to another shot two minutes later but saw her effort blocked by some brave defending.

Anne Corcoran, Flynn, Fitzgerald and Niamh Rockett all added points before Wexford finally got on the board again, through Anais Curran in the 26th minute.

Now on dead-balls after a few misses by Cashe, Oulart-The Ballagh attacker Curran added another point before the break but it was Waterford, led by six points from the stick of Carton, who held a 1-12 to 1-3 interval advantage.

An illegal handpass allowed Curran to convert a free to start the second-half, but the Wexford performance thereafter was absolutely diabolical and Waterford racked up the next nine points in an 18-minute spell to waltz into the clear.

Both corner-forwards got scores on the board in that spell, Carton did too, and substitute Róisín Kirwan was only on the field seconds when she made it 1-21 to 1-4.

Curran did get away and saw a shot saved by O’Regan from a tight angle, but it was a rare foray at the Waterford goal.

To be fair, Wexford did keep going, the absolute minimum expectation, and added two of the last three points.

Ailis Neville got the first of those in the 58th minute and Linda Bolger added another in additional time to add some gloss to the scoreboard, but it was of little consolation in reality.

As if Wexford’s afternoon couldn’t get any worse, Anais Curran worryingly limped off deep into added-time. With that away Leinster championship quarter-final against Dublin just three weeks away, Colin Sunderland has a lot of problems to deal with and not much time to find the answers.

Wexford: Laura Brennan (Rathnure); Róisín Cooney (Glynn-Barntown), Emma Walsh (Glynn-Barntown), Miria O’Dowd (Oulart-The Ballagh); Orla Sinnott (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Ciara Storey (Oulart-The Ballagh), Aoife Dunne (Oulart-The Ballagh); Sarah O’Connor (St. Martin’s), Chloe Cashe (Glynn-Barntown, 0-1 ‘45); Áine Lacey (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier), Anais Curran (Oulart-The Ballagh, capt., 0-3, 2 frees), Kate Kirwan (Bunclody); Linda Bolger (St. Martin’s, 0-1), Chloe Foxe (St. Martin’s, 1-0), Leah Walsh (Rapparees). Subs. - Mag Byrne (Kilrush) for L. Walsh (31), Maeve Sinnott (Bunclody) for Cooney (41), Emma Tomkins (Kilrush) for Lacey (47), Ailis Neville (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier, 0-1) for Cashe (48), Ella O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for Curran, inj. (60+4), also Ciara O’Connor (St. Martin’s), Emma Kiely (Glynn-Barntown), Katie Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh), Clodagh Jackman (Glynn-Barntown), Megan Cullen (Castletown-Liam Mellows), Doireann Cullen (Castletown-Liam Mellows), Laura Dempsey (Glynn-Barntown), Katie Gallagher (Oulart-The Ballagh), Shelley Kehoe (Oulart-The Ballagh).

Waterford: Brianna O’Regan; Vikki Falconer, Iona Heffernan, Kate Lynch; Orla Hickey, Clodagh Carroll, Mairéad Power; Lorraine Bray (capt., 0-1), Clara Griffin (0-1); Anne Corcoran (0-1), Beth Carton (0-8, 4 frees, 1 ‘45), Rachael Walsh; Annie Fitzgerald (0-5), Abby Flynn (1-1), Niamh Rockett (0-3). Subs. - Mairéad O’Brien (0-1) for Corcoran (41), Aoife Landers for Lynch (49), Róisín Kirwan (0-1) for Walsh (51), Keeley Corbett-Barry for Power (52), Tara Power for Griffin (52), Niamh Curran for Faulkner (56), Onelia Whelan for Fitzgerald (56), Megan O’Regan for Flynn (56).

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath).