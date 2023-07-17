Wexford seeking new hurling manager as Darragh Egan’s term isn’t extended

WEXFORD ARE seeking a new Senior hurling manager following the announcement that Darragh Egan will not continue in the role.

The Tipperary native was due to put forward a clear action plan based on feedback from the review of the 2023 campaign at a County Board meeting tomorrow evening (Tuesday), but that never materialised.

Wexford endured a disappointing and tumultuous season, having escaped relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup by the skin of their teeth as a result of beating Kilkenny, after being humbled by the Joe Fortune-managed Westmeath one week earlier.

Another low point during a year, where they only managed a solitary league win over Westmeath, and championship victories against Antrim and Kilkenny, was a 6-25 to 1-18 drubbing at the hands of Clare in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The Kiladangan clubman was appointed manager in 2021, succeeding Davy Fitzgerald, and the high points of his tenure were two championship wins over Kilkenny, as well as winning five games from five in the group stages of the National Hurling League last year.

The Model county also put up a creditable showing against Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final in 2022, with a late scoring burst by the Banner earning them a 1-24 to 3-14 triumph at Semple Stadium.

However, this year’s league campaign was utterly disastrous as the manager attempted to blood a number of fresh players and bed them into the team, while having to contend with a succession of injuries to key men.

Any hopes of an improved showing when the Leinster championship got under way were quickly extinguished when the Slaneysiders went down to a tame 0-24 to 2-12 defeat in Salthill, having made a lightning start, scoring two goals in the first four minutes.

Although a 1-30 to 1-26 victory over Antrim at Chadwicks Wexford Park followed, dreams of a Leinster title were soon shattered when they suffered a frustrating 1-22 to 0-23 loss to Dublin in Croke Park.

Worse was to follow as Egan’s side coughed up a 17-point lead to be overhauled by lowly Westmeath by 4-18 to 2-22 on a truly humiliating afternoon in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The Slaneysiders did manage to salvage their championship status with a thrilling 4-23 to 5-18 win over the old enemy Kilkenny on home soil one week later, but it proved to be Darragh Egan’s swan song in the Wexford hot seat.

Wexford GAA released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

“Wexford GAA wish to announce that, following the completion of a comprehensive review of the 2023 season, it has been decided not to extend Darragh Egan’s initial two-year term as Senior Hurling Manager.

“Wexford GAA wish to acknowledge and thank Darragh for the enormous efforts he and his backroom team have made since his appointment in September 2021 and wish them all well for the future.

“The process to appoint a new Senior Hurling Manager will now commence,” it concluded.

