Wexford secure routine camogie win against Down

Mag Byrne about to get the vital touch for Wexford's second goal.

Wexford 2-17 Down 0-9

WEXFORD BOUNCED back from a timid defeat to Waterford with a straightforward victory over Down in Division 1B of the Very National Camogie League in Páirc Uí Shíocháin on Saturday.

The Slaneysiders were keen to put the disappointment of their performance against their neighbours firmly in the rearview mirror, and they were able to achieve that with a determined showing against the Ulster side.

While Down might not be at the same level as two years ago, it shouldn’t be forgotten that they embarrassed Wexford in the 2021 National League Division 2 final, so they were never going to be a pushover.

They also beat Offaly seven days earlier, a result enhanced in lustre by the Faithful county’s surprise draw against Antrim on Saturday.

Therefore, Wexford needed to take the challenge seriously, and both the team selection and manner of the performance provided evidence of that sense of urgency.

They never trailed here. Ciara O’Connor ended with 13 points to her name and, after the St. Martin’s clubwoman put Wexford ahead, they held the lead for the remaining 57 minutes.

The hosts did have some issues in the first-half, as they dropped marking assignments a few times and Down players found themselves alone close to Laura Brennan’s goal, but a combination of the Rathnure netminder and some last-ditch defending ensured that Wexford remain the only side in the top three divisions yet to concede a goal.

Both Down and Wexford were also yet to score a goal coming into this game. It was Kate Kirwan who ended that hoodoo for the Slaneysiders before Mag Byrne batted home a second, but the Ulster side continue to struggle in that regard.

As mentioned, Down got into some good positions at times, but Wexford did react well to those dangers and snuffed them out.

It was encouraging that the visitors weren’t able to work goal chances. It wasn’t three- and four-phase opportunities, it was more often one or two passes and a lost attacker, which can be worked on and remedied.

In attack, racking up 2-17 will build confidence. Nineteen scores is the joint-most by anyone bar Waterford in this division, and six players were able to get on the scoresheet. Ideally a greater balance in the scorers would be preferable, but Down didn’t have an answer for Ciara O’Connor.

It will be interesting to see where boss Colin Sunderland uses the St. Martin’s clubwoman once everyone is available. While adept at half-back and frightening at inside-forward, one suspects O’Connor will fill a spot in midfield or centre-forward.

Sister Sarah returned to action here and will be looking to increase minutes in the coming weeks. Chloe Foxe also got critical game-time while there’s also Anais Curran and Shelley Kehoe to come back into the side. It all gives the manager much-needed options.

Either side of Ciara O’Connor points that got Wexford going, Mag Byrne dipped a shot under the bar that Derry scrambled away.

The visitors got their first point though Lauren Clarke in the ninth minute, their only score from play in the half.

Playing with controlled aggression, Wexford reeled off another three points in a row to end the opening quarter. Linda Bolger wheeled away on the right for the first of those, O’Connor notched the second, and Kirwan raced away on the left to make it 0-5 to 0-1.

Three of the next four points came from Niamh Mallon dead-balls, but she missed her next three and it helped in keeping Wexford noses in front.

Ciara O’Connor’s fourth point was mixed in there, and she added two more before the interval while Sarah Louise Graffin replied at the other end to leave it 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

Graffin made it a two-point game moments after the resumption of play, but her side never recovered from what happened in the next five minutes.

Kate Kirwan latched on to a loose ball in the 32nd minute and had only one thought, bursting into a yard of space and dispatching past Catherine McGourty with aplomb.

O’Connor added her seventh point after she was fouled moments later, and it was her free that dropped short in the 35th minute that Mag Byrne batted to the Down net to make it 2-9 to 0-6, effectively ending the visitors’ belief that victory was a potential outcome.

Ciara O’Connor scored three of the next five points, while Ciara Fitzsimmons and Aimee McAleenan responded with the Down brace before Wexford scored their best point of the day.

Ciara Storey and Emma Walsh were key to working the ball crisply out of defence, before Sarah O’Connor took over, fed sister Ciara, and she knocked over with the minimum of fuss.

That Oulart-The Ballagh to Glynn-Barntown to St. Martin’s connection is something that needs to be developed with a fairly new bunch of girls, but that score was as picture perfect as they come.

The score that Laura Dempsey’s endeavour deserved came to make it 2-14 to 0-8. Fitzsimmons raised Down’s final white flag before Wexford ended with game with three straight points, two for O’Connor to bring her tally to 13 and a final point from the hurl of substitute Leah Walsh.

Wexford face Offaly in their fourth round-robin game on Saturday (venue and time TBC), with a trip to Antrim on March 25 looking increasingly likely to decide who faces Waterford in the final.

Wexford: Laura Brennan (Rathnure); Miria O’Dowd (Oulart-The Ballagh), Emma Walsh (Glynn-Barntown), Katie Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh); Aoife Dunne (Oulart-The Ballagh), Ciara Storey (Oulart-The Ballagh), Orla Sinnott (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Ciara O’Connor (St. Martin’s, capt., 0-13, 9 frees), Laura Dempsey (Glynn-Barntown, 0-1); Katie Gallagher (Oulart-The Ballagh), Chloe Cashe (Glynn-Barntown), Kate Kirwan (Bunclody, 1-1); Mag Byrne (Kilrush, 1-0), Áine Lacey (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier), Linda Bolger (St. Martin’s, 0-1). Subs. - Sarah O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for Cashe (40), Leah Walsh (Rapparees, 0-1) for Byrne (51), Chloe Foxe (St. Martin’s) for Gallagher (52), Róisín Cooney (Glynn-Barntown) for O’Dowd (52), Doireann Cullen (Castletown-Liam Mellows) for Lacey (56), Megan Cullen (Castletown-Liam Mellows) for Kirwan (56), Clodagh Jackman (Glynn-Barntown) for Roche (58), Maeve Sinnott (Bunclody) for Dempsey (58).

Down: Catherine McGourty; Aoife Savage, Dearbhla Magee, Rhea Smyth; Aimee Mallon, Beth Fitzpatrick, Blanaid Savage; Isabelle O’Hare, Olivia Boyle; Aimee McAleenan (0-1), Lauren Clarke (0-1), Ciara Fitzsimmons (0-2); Niamh Mallon (0-3 frees), Sarah Louise Graffin (0-2, 1 free), Colleen McConnell. Subs. - Claire McGilligan for Boyle (39), Saoirse Sands for Savage (43), Aoife McDowell for McConnell (52), Gerra McGrattan for McAleenan (55), Cliodhna Coleman for A. Mallon (58), McAleenan for Clarke, inj. (59).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).