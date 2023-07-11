Wexford reach the last four of All-Ireland ladies’ football Intermediate championship

WEXFORD ARE into the TG4 All-Ireland ladies’ football Intermediate championship semi-finals after defeating Leitrim in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

Lizzy Kent’s side came into the game as warm favourites on the back of wins against Roscommon and Monaghan in the group stages, but the Slaneysiders have a tendency of playing down to their opponent’s level so one shouldn’t be surprised that it turned into another battle.

Not for the first time recently, Wexford left themselves with it all to do in the second-half. They played with a howling breeze in the first 30 minutes but struggled to control the game, getting stuck between their natural ball-playing approach and the urge to use the elements.

More often than usual they opted to work the ball upfield through the hands in the opening period, but the inter-change was sloppy and they coughed up too many good attacks to careless off-loads and inaccurate shooting.

The shooting was the issue initially as the hosts swatted wides within a 30 yards scoring circle like it was going out of style. However, they didn’t get into those positions with as much regularity as the half progressed.

Credit to Leitrim for some of that; a lot of it was just hoovering up careless passes but they did sit two players in front of Wexford’s two inside forwards at all times, keen not to give Aisling Murphy the quick possession she thrives on.

With the Gusserane woman’s supply chain cut off, a bit more nuance was needed, something a little different, a type of ‘Foxe’ outside the box influence. And when they needed that foil, Chloe Foxe was there to provide it.

Chloe Foxe under pressure from Charlene Tyrrell (Leitrim).

One thing you have to love about Foxe is her ability to put the last shot behind her. Whether it’s good or bad, the Clongeen clubwoman will be the first to put her hand up and have a go at another shot.

Sometimes it leads to misses but on days like this one it led to 2-7 and an outstanding individual effort.

While the second-half was a ferocious team performance, the ageless Bernie Breen stood up to be counted once again with a commanding display, but the whole defence tightened considerably.

The test ahead is bigger, as Wexford haven’t had the answer to Kildare so far, particularly in that full-back line that deals so well with others, but they will go into the game with confidence. The most eye-opening decision coming into this game was Lizzy Kent’s shock call to play Sophie Lenehan in goal.

The former Wexford Youths stopper played under-age county for Wexford before concentrating on soccer. After only coming into the squad following the league, this was her first appearance and a huge gamble by Kent.

Did it pay off? Probably not, as the kick-outs caused problems at times. That could improve with experience and time but she has a tendency for sloppy footwork and frankly you’d want your ‘keeper to be saving Leah Fox’s goal, a shot that started at Lenehan and swerved a yard to her left.

The big positive that Lenehan brings is that she commands the upper third of the goal far better than Leanne Moore. With several efforts dropping at or around crossbar height, she was very strong under those balls and that’s a problem Wexford have had to deal with this year.

Aoife Cullen (Wexford) getting away from Vivienne Egan (Leitrim).

The hosts looked to take the game to Leitrim in the opening minutes, with Aoife Cullen and Foxe lashing wides before Bernie Breen kicked the Slaneysiders ahead.

More off-target efforts followed, with wides from Cullen, Aisling Murphy and Róisín Murphy before Caitríona Murray made it 0-2 to nil.

That eighth-minute score didn’t keep Wexford ahead for long. Two attacks ended with two points for the visitors, with Leah Fox registering before Michelle Guckian kicked the first of her tally of nine.

Despite a howling breeze, Wexford were struggling to get out of their own half for a period, with the pressure culminating in Ailbhe Clancy cutting in from the right and smashing past Sophie Lenehan, who was rooted to her spot.

The home side hit back with Chloe Foxe’s first point in the 14th minute to end the opening quarter two points behind (1-2 to 0-3). Guckian got her second score three minutes later, but Wexford were level when Chloe Foxe fired home from close range after Michelle Monaghan initially saved.

A short free-kick routine between Foxe and Murray ended with the former putting Wexford ahead in the 22nd minute. However, Leitrim came roaring back with two frees from Guckian putting the visitors 1-5 to 1-4 up.

A foul on Cullen allowed Foxe to level the game again from 35 yards out in the first minute of added-time. It appeared enough to send Wexford in ahead at the break, but in their last attack of the half Murray was penalised for a high tackle, yellow carded, and Guckian levelled it up (1-6 each).

Facing into a stiff breeze was unlikely to overly worry Wexford as recent evidence suggests they play better into the elements. They moved the ball better, picked the holes in a packed defence, and were able to outscore their opposition by 2-4 to 1-4.

It started with a 31st-minute Foxe free, a score countered by Guckian seven minutes later. The vital second goal arrived in the 39th minute and saw Foxe blocked down initially.

Ciara Banville, whose run had fed her in the first place, picked up the loose ball on the run, sprinted away and thumped past Monaghan.

Back to 15 on the field, a foul on Sarah Harding-Kenny allowed Foxe the opportunity to put Wexford 2-8 to 1-7 up. She took it well but Leitrim came back with a two-point ‘45, a gimmick of a rule from the LGFA, even worse than the two-point line ball in camogie, to halve the deficit.

Wexford regrouped and Foxe took advantage of more great play by Bernie Breen to lash home her second goal to make it 3-8 to 1-9. A floated Aisling Murphy score made it a six-point game before Foxe scored her side’s last point in the 54th minute.

Bernie Breen of (Wexford getting away from Michelle Guckian (Leitrim).

It looked like it was game over at that stage, but for the second time in three games Wexford let their opposition back into contention. Guckian pointed before Fox got away on the right and beat Lenehan with a swerving effort.

From that point in the 55th minute until full-time there was just two more shots. Leitrim missed both point attempts before added-time started, with Wexford dominating and maintaining control of the ball in the extra minutes to advance to the last four.

Kildare are next up on Sunday week and it promises to be a massive challenge. The Slaneysiders haven’t beaten the Lilywhites this season and, in truth, haven’t looked like doing it, so something special will be needed to prevail.

While the fixtures are yet to be announced, it’s likely to be a double-header, potentially with the other semi-final between Antrim and Clare, who dispatched Monaghan and Westmeath in their respective quarter-final clashes.

Wexford: Sophie Lenehan (Clonee); Aisling Halligan (Clonard/Volunteers), Shauna Murphy (Shelmalier), Katie English (Adamstown); Bernie Breen (Baile Dubh Tíre, 0-1), Róisín Murphy (Shelmalier, capt.), Sarah Harding-Kenny (Shelmalier); Aoife Cullen (Gusserane), Clara Donnelly (Shelmalier); Ciara Banville (Taghmon-Camross, 1-0), Caitríona Murray (Clonee, 0-1), Amy Walsh (Blackwater); Chloe Foxe (Clongeen, 2-7, 0-4 frees), Aisling Murphy (Gusserane, 0-1), Áine Lacey (Shelmalier). Subs. - Emma Tomkins (Clonee) for Walsh (44), Bébhínn McDonald (Kilanerin) for Lacey (56), Maria Byrne (Kilmore) for Murray (59).

Leitrim: Michelle Monaghan; Charlene Tyrrell, Jasmine Maye, Mollie Murphy; Sarah Reynolds, Kasey Bruen, Cara Le Guen; Megan McGovern, Aoife Gilmartin; Laura O’Dowd, Vivienne Egan, Elise Bruen; Ailbhe Clancy (1-0), Michelle Guckian (capt., 0-9, 4 frees, 1 ’45 (2 points)), Leah Fox (1-1). Subs. - Niamh Tighe for Gilmartin (31), Brinagh O’Rourke for Egan (50), Síomha Quinn for Tyrrell (50), Rebecca Rooney for Reynolds (59), Aisling Quinn for McGovern (60+1).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).