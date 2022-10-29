Wexford

Wexford pair Lee Chin and Damien Reck miss out at the All Stars

Ella O'Connor and Lee Chin in the Convention Centre on Friday.

Ella O’Connor and Lee Chin in the Convention Centre on Friday.

Damien Reck and Anna Hammel at Friday's All Stars ceremony.

Damien Reck and Anna Hammel at Friday’s All Stars ceremony.

Ella O’Connor and Lee Chin in the Convention Centre on Friday.

THERE WAS no joy for Wexford when the annual All Stars hurling award winners were announced at a glittering ceremony in the Convention Centre in Dublin on Friday.

First-time nominee Damien Reck was in the running for selection along with 2019 recipient Lee Chin, but neither made the cut in a team heavily dominated by the all-conquering Limerick outfit.

Oylegate-Glenbrien clubman Reck is currently on a leave of absence from his primary school teaching career and had been out of the country since shortly after his club’s Senior hurling campaign concluded.

He came home for Friday’s ceremony, but it is understood that he will be returning to his travels in the near future.

The All Stars team for 2022 is: Nickie Quaid (Limerick); Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Barry Nash (Limerick); Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Pádraic Mannion (Galway); David Fitzgerald (Clare), Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny); Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Shane O’Donnell (Clare); Aaron Gillane (Limerick), T.J. Reid (Kilkenny), Tony Kelly (Clare).

