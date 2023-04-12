Wexford Minor hurlers make it three wins from three in Offaly to seal semi-final spot

Wexford grab memorable goals as last four spot sealed

Offaly 0-10

ONE OF the strongest starts I have seen from a Wexford team at any level in a long time powered the Minor hurlers to a commanding eleven-point win over titleholders Offaly in this largely one-sided conclusion to Tier 1 Group 1 of the Electric Ireland Leinster championship in Grant Heating St. Brendan’s Park, Birr, on Friday.

The confident visitors went for the jugular from the off, and they never looked back after picking off an impressive 1-5 without reply in a mere five and a half minutes.

Their all-out attack in those early exchanges proved very easy on the eye, and they went on to become the first Wexford Minor team to put three championship wins back-to-back since the 2019 crew landed provincial honours with successive knockout wins over Laois, Dublin and Kilkenny respectively.

Friday’s victory ensured top spot in their group for Wexford and a direct passage into the semi-final, where Kilkenny – who finished second in Group 2 – will be their likely opposition unless a surprise is sprung in the quarter-final.

Provincial newcomers Galway remain the team to beat in this competition, after hammering the Noresiders on Friday, and they will be expected to take on Dublin on the other side of the draw.

Wexford can avail of a little breather for a short while now before returning to action, affording ample time for any minor knocks or niggles to be cleared up.

Those of us, this writer included, who merely attend their games and know nothing of what goes on behind the scenes are learning a little more about this group with every passing week.

We realised they were battlers in digging out the win against Dublin, and this latest outing shone a light on the character of several players.

Take Seán Hyland for example, as the midfielder was central to everything positive in that early scoring blitz after being substituted one week before.

Likewise, Jason Rossiter didn’t make the starting team on this occasion, but he responded in the best possible fashion with a wonderful second-half goal after his introduction.

As for Liam Cooney and Tom Dempsey, the pair had waited patiently for their first starts, and both grasped the opportunity with open arms.

Dempsey posted two fine first-half points, while Cooney chipped in with an excellent 1-2 and a strong case could be made that he was Wexford’s man-of-the-match on Friday, although commanding centre-back and captain Charlie Roark was also firmly in the reckoning.

Cooney has the best possible mentor to learn the art of corner-forward play from, as he is a grandson of the legendary Oliver ‘Hopper’ McGrath, and he was constantly out in front in this game and took his chances with aplomb.

The goal he scored in the 47th minute was a thing of beauty and, in an era when so many GAA players in both codes perform in a robotic manner and are almost afraid to deviate from what they are told, it was refreshing to see that innovation and quick-thinking is still alive and well among our youth.

Wexford were ahead by 1-12 to 0-8 when Cooney was fouled, and I’d say everyone in the ground expected centre-forward Jamie Doyle to tap the free over the bar.

He was aware of bigger and better possibilities, though, sensing that the Offaly backs had fallen into a slumber that deserved to be punished.

After a quick glance, he played the ball short to Cooney and, one sidestep later, the Glynn-Barntown lad was hammering to the net as the crowd came to life in appreciation of such a clever piece of play.

The next Wexford score two minutes later was also a goal, and this one was all about the skill of Jason Rossiter, who had only been introduced in place of Joe O’Leary directly after Cooney’s major.

He played a quick, short line ball to Cooney on the right, collected the return pass and bore down on goal before batting emphatically to the net.

And although Wexford didn’t score again, their work was largely done and Offaly could only produce a couple of consolation points as the game petered out to its inevitable conclusion.

Offaly’s Liam O’Riordan did go low from a free that Paddy Quigley saved and full-back Ciarán Doyle cleared, while a Cillian Bourke shot was also blocked at the expense of a fruitless ’65.

In between Wexford almost crafted a fourth goal after Doran Daly-O’Toole and Liam Cooney combined to free Kian O’Connor, but Killian Spain denied him with a stunning save and Cooney couldn’t keep the rebound on target.

Dublin had defeated Kerry by 18 points earlier on Friday, and this meant they would likely have headed the scoring difference – whether the other three counties’ results against the struggling Kingdom were counted or not – in the event of an Offaly win and a three-way tie on four points apiece.

However, it was quite clear from the off that there would be no need for calculators.

With Cooney and Dempsey coming in for Rossiter and the injured Jack Dunne, Wexford were on fire from the off.

A foul on Cooney was punished by Jamie Doyle before Seán Hyland drove forward after a mere 80 seconds and fed Joe O’Leary for a clinically-struck goal.

Jack Nolan’s delivery from the puck-out was seized upon by Cooney for his first point, before Jamie Doyle latched on to a poor Offaly line ball and made it 1-3 to nil.

Hyland teed up O’Leary once more, with a point the outcome on this occasion, and the first of just six Wexford wides, from a Doyle free, was followed by his successful ’65 that he earned himself after pressurising Offaly goalkeeper Killian Spain on the endline.

The hosts had conceded 1-5 without getting the ball beyond midfield, and they continued to play second fiddle after full-forward Liam O’Riordan finally opened their account from a free in the ninth minute.

It was 1-7 to 0-2 midway through the half, with the Wexford points added by a quickfire Tom Dempsey brace in response to the hosts’ first from play, delivered by Cillian Bourke.

Offaly’s Fionn Carney drifted back into a sweeping role, but the damage had been done. And even though the second quarter was a more even affair, with the next six points shared, Wexford retained a tight grip as another Liam Cooney point sandwiched in between two Jamie Doyle frees left them ahead by 1-10 to 0-5 at half-time.

Clearly, the fact that just four scores were added shows that more work is required, with their last two points arriving from Doyle placed balls in the 35th and 37th minutes that made it 1-12 to 0-6.

Mark Mulrooney flicked the ball off Colin Carley’s hurl shortly after when he was breaking through on goal, and Offaly did pull back two points before we were treated to that brace of brilliant Wexford majors.

Special praise is due to wing-back Niall Furlong who, just like Jack Hennessy of Oylegate-Glenbrien last year, is representing Wexford in both Minor codes, keeping our dual player tradition alive in the process.

After lining out in football already last year, he wasn’t going to allow his call-up to the hurling team deter him from that double mandate.

Furlong did well here less than 48 hours after helping the footballers to success against Carlow, with the hurling mentors giving him a well-earned rest near the end.

In doing so, he reminded me how the GAA is such a baffling organisation at times, given that the same ruling body didn’t permit Brian Cushe and Cian Hughes to play Under-20 football on Tuesday, followed by Senior on Sunday – it was either one or the other, and both teams suffered as a result.

One note of warning to conclude: this Offaly team wasn’t a patch on last year’s Leinster champions and All-Ireland finalists, meaning that the hard work is only starting for Wexford.

While it’s always nice to beat whoever is put in front of you in the group games, the real stuff has yet to begin at this level and they will have to be ready for much stiffer challenges than what they have faced to date.

Wexford: Paddy Quigley (Bannow-Ballymitty); Ben Harpur (Oulart-The Ballagh), Ciarán Doyle (St. Anne’s), Patrick Kinsella (Monageer-Boolavogue); Doran Daly-O’Toole (Liam Mellows), Charlie Roark (Ferns St. Aidan’s, capt.), Niall Furlong (Buffers Alley); Jack Nolan (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Seán Hyland (Rapparees); Colin Carley (Glynn-Barntown), Jamie Doyle (Shelmaliers, 0-7, 5 frees, 1 ’65), Tom Dempsey (Horeswood, 0-2); Kian O’Connor (Oulart-The Ballagh), Joe O’Leary (Shelmaliers, 1-1), Liam Cooney (Glynn-Barntown, 1-2). Subs. – Jack Gethings (Ballynastragh Gaels) for Carley (41), Jason Rossiter (Oulart-The Ballagh, 1-0) for O’Leary (47), Steven Walsh (Gusserane) for J. Doyle (51), Corey Ryan (St. Anne’s) for Furlong (57), Páuric Doyle (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy) for Hyland (57), also Callum Whelan-Byrne (Buffers Alley), Paddy Redmond (Craanford), Conor Fanning (Liam Mellows), Tomás Walsh (Buffers Alley).

Offaly: Killian Spain; Luke Bracken, Richard Bracken, Daire Daly; Caelum Larkin (capt.), Ajay Cleary, Mark Mulrooney; Gearóid Maher (0-4, 3 frees), Harry Sweeney; Fionn Carney, Rob Carney, Cillian Bourke (0-1); Darragh Scully, Liam O’Riordan (0-4, 3 frees), Niall Flannery. Subs. – Dylan Hollywood for F. Carney (39), James O’Sullivan (0-1) for R. Bracken (41), Aaron Molloy for R. Carney (49), Niall Kelly for Flannery (57), James Morkan for Scully (58).

Referee: Conor Daly (Kildare).