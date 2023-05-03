Wexford Minor hurlers edged out of Leinster championship by Kilkenny in see-saw semi-final

Poor 20 minutes before half-time the main cause of loss

Wexford’s participation in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor hurling championship came to an end in UPMC Nowlan Park on Monday as Kilkenny edged out Michael Jacob’s charges in a see-saw semi-final encounter.

The Slaneysiders went into the game in great shape after an excellent round-robin stage but they came up just a tad short when the chips were down, with a lamentable 20-minute spell before the interval the key cause of the defeat.

If there’s one thing we know in Wexford, dead-spots in performances against Kilkenny pretty much always result in the loss of the game.

There just isn’t scope for wiggle room once you struggle like the visitors did here after going 0-4 to 0-2 up after nine minutes, and then scoring just one more point in the remainder of the period.

The longer the first-half went on, the more Wexford struggled to gain possession around midfield and their own half-forward line as Kilkenny eased their way into a six-point intermission advantage.

To Wexford’s credit they did put the foot down after the restart, and they got as close as a point by the 41st minute after a quick start to the second-half, but another eleven minutes without a score slowed the building momentum and Kilkenny were able to hang on.

Patrick Kinsella of Wexford challenging Kilkenny’s Ed Lauhoff. Photographs: Noel Reddy.

In spells the Slaneysiders certainly looked a match for the Cats. They started well to build that lead but weren’t able to carry it on, while they began and finished the second-half with great intensity but the day ended as a lesson in complete performances for this group going forward.

Defensively Wexford did pretty well overall. Some of the Kilkenny scores were outstanding for the Minor grade. Teams like the hosts are going to gain some scores that are just impossible to defend, and you just have to come to terms with it.

When the pressure was intense in the first-half, and the defence wasn’t getting much help from a ball retention point of view from those ahead, the Wexford lads really stood up to be counted.

To concede just four points in the second quarter would have been a massive win, considering the pressure they were under. The goal in additional time took a little of the gloss of those efforts but even that was also a little unfortunate.

Given there was just a single injury, that play didn’t stop for, the whistle for half-time must have been very close to blowing before Brian Moore scored the only goal 45 seconds into added-time.

It was undoubtedly the most important score of the game because when Wexford got going in the second-half their revival was only enough to get them within a point. Had they been able to find a lead score, maybe they could have held it but that’s something we’ll never know.

From an attacking point of view Wexford managed 17 points, with eight of those coming from play. Yet, apart from Seán Hyland with three, nobody else managed more than a single contribution from open play.

Meanwhile, their opponents had two lads, Greg Kelly and Ed McDermott, who notched the visitors’ total from play between them.

That one extra consistent scorer would have made a massive difference to Wexford, who just found clean shots at the post a little more fleeting than the hosts.

Tom Dempsey tackling Kilkenny defender Mikey Stynes.

Two of the eight points from play for Wexford came inside 60 seconds, with Colin Carley opening the scoring before Hyland got his first.

Kilkenny were struggling to find their range, firing three wides before a quick double from Conor Doyle tied up the game.

Yet Wexford were still moving around their opponents’ half well at this point and after Jack Dunne fired his side ahead, Hyland made it 0-4 to 0-2.

Things would not look so promising as Wexford clung on to Kilkenny for the next 20 minutes, desperately trying to keep the hosts in reach. The Cats had the game tied by the end of the quarter, with Doyle and the impressive Greg Kelly on target.

Kilkenny wasted several openings before Kelly finally put them ahead for the first time in the 24th minute. They would never relinquish that lead and continued to pad it with points from Kelly, Ed McDermott and Doyle that pushed them 0-8 to 0-4 up.

Wexford broke a 21-minute scoreless streak with Jamie Doyle’s ’65 but were hit with a sucker punch right on the interval.

A long ball down the left found Brian Moore, and he flew past his marker before flashing a clinical finish past Paddy Quigley to make it 1-8 to 0-5 at the break.

Kilkenny actually started the second-half on the front foot, as Quigley had to stop smartly from Bill McDermott before Kelly registered his fourth score to make it a game-high seven-point lead.

However, they would have their own troubles in the remainder of the third quarter as they failed to score again. Wexford got going with a Doyle free and the Shelmaliers lad added a point from play in the 34th minute.

Seán Hyland taking aim for the Kilkenny posts.

A questionable ’65 awarded to Wexford was converted by Doyle and he added another dead-ball after Kilkenny were pulled back for overcarrying. Substitute Jason Rossiter cut the gap to two before Doyle made it the minimum after Carley was fouled in the 41st minute.

However, the purple patch didn’t last long enough for Wexford to get on terms. Instead Kilkenny scored the next four points to wrestle back control, with Conor Doyle getting two of them to make it 1-13 to 0-11.

It was more of an end-to-end affair in the final quarter, with Wexford getting within a goal again at 1-14 to 0-14 on the back of two Doyle frees and their seventh point from play and a third from the stick of Hyland.

Both sides added a brace of points each and a goal remained the Wexford deficit two minutes into added-time when the Slaneysiders won a free 20 metres out. Doyle took the safe point, and it must have been a tough call, but a couple of minutes were still evidently remaining.

That left Wexford two down and in need of a big finish but Kilkenny scored two of the best points all afternoon when the chips were down, scores from McDermott and James O’Neill to cement a four-point win and a place in the Leinster final opposite Galway.

Wexford:Paddy Quigley (Bannow-Ballymitty); Ben Harpur (Oulart-The Ballagh), Ciarán Doyle (St. Anne’s), Patrick Kinsella (Monageer-Boolavogue); Niall Furlong (Buffers Alley), Charlie Roark (Ferns St. Aidan’s, capt.), Doran Daly-O’Toole (Liam Mellows); Jack Dunne (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-1), Seán Hyland (Rapparees, 0-3); Colin Carley (Glynn-Barntown, 0-1), Jamie Doyle (Shelmaliers, 0-10, 7 frees, 2 ’65s), Tom Dempsey (Horeswood); Jack Nolan (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-1), Kian O’Connor (Oulart-The Ballagh), Liam Cooney (Glynn-Barntown). Subs. - Joe O’Leary (Shelmaliers) for Dempsey (36), Jason Rossiter (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-1) for Cooney (36), Jack Gethings (Ballynastragh Gaels) for Carley (44), Tomás Walsh (Buffers Alley) for O’Connor (53), also Callum Whelan-Byrne (Buffers Alley), Corey Ryan (St. Anne’s), Conor Fanning (Liam Mellows), Steven Walsh (Gusserane), Charlie Mooney (Rathnure).

Kilkenny: Billy O’Sullivan; Conor Brophy, Evan Murphy (capt.), David Barcoe; Rory Garrett, Mikey Stynes (0-1), Mcheál Ahern; Darragh Vereker, Ed Lauhoff; Seán Bergin (0-1), Greg Kelly (0-5), Bill McDermott; Brian Moore (1-0), Ed McDermott (0-3), Conor Doyle (0-6, 4 frees, 1 ’65). Subs. - James O’Neill (0-1) for B. McDermott (45), Robbie Doherty (0-1) for Lauhoff, temp. (51-53), Doherty for Vereker (53), Steven Kinsella for Doyle (60), Jerry Henderson for Brophy (60+3).

Referee: Mark Ryan (Dublin).