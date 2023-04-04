Wexford Minor hurlers display true grit to pip Dublin on home soil

Wexford target direct route into semi-final after Dublin pipped on home soil

Ben Harpur of Wexford is ahead of Tommy Costello (Dublin) in this race for possession.

Wexford captain Charlie Roark and Míchael Ó Tighearnaigh of Dublin both feel the crunch in this full-blooded challenge.

Wexford wing-forward Colin Carley about to take aim for the posts.

IT WAS all about sheer hard graft rather than frills and skills in the generally miserable conditions of Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, and the county’s Minor hurlers were up to the task as they recorded a gritty one-point win over Dublin in their second Electric Ireland Tier 1 Group 1 encounter.

We will have to wait another while before assessing the true ability of this team, but what they did show here is that they have heart and determination in abundance.

Those qualities are essential in their own right to form a building block for future progress, and now the next task is to brush up further on their hurling skills in the weeks to come.

That goal will begin in Birr on Friday with the last group game against holders Offaly at 2 p.m., and a win or draw will secure top spot for Wexford and earn a semi-final place.

On the other hand, if the hosts were to triumph, it might open the door for Dublin to sneak through instead, given that they will be expected to heavily improve their scoring difference when they take on struggling Kerry, who went down to Offaly by 1-15 to 0-6 on Saturday.

The Dubs already defeated the Faithful county by 4-18 to 0-19, so they are on +10 and two points, compared to Wexford on +29 (four points) and Offaly on +1 (two points).

Either way, a route into the last four can still be negotiated via a preliminary quarter-final for the third-placed finisher, and a quarter-final proper for the side that comes second, so there’s plenty more activity in store for Wexford.

While the sun made a few half-hearted attempts to emerge, Saturday’s game was governed for the most part by both wind and rain, making it a slug-fest on the whole.

And though Wexford rode their luck at times, both in the manner of their early goal and a couple of late missed Dublin chances to equalise, they deserved the victory for their spirit and application more than anything else.

Their start was ideal, with 1-3 posted on the scoreboard without reply inside 13 minutes.

And with a wasteful Dublin shooting the first five of their twelve wides in that period (Wexford had seven) as well as landing one attempt short, those contrasting fortunes made all the difference in the end.

It was a first chance for home supporters to see the team in action after their runaway win over Kerry in Portlaoise seven days before.

Doran Daly-O’Toole and Jamie Doyle were the two players to impress me most in that outing, and both were instrumental in leading the charge to a second successive victory here.

The former, a dynamic wing-back with a good hand and a devastating burst of space, was a key figure in a strong half-back line, while the latter carried the main attacking threat and finished with an impressive three points from play along with 1-1 from placed balls.

Doyle’s opener arrived after a mere 53 seconds, picking up the pieces after Shelmaliers team-mate Joe O’Leary ran into traffic and slotting over off his favoured left side.

Jason Rossiter missed a free after O’Leary was fouled, but Wexford were boosted immensely by the arrival of their goal in lucky circumstances in the fifth minute.

Daly-O’Toole was impeded close to the right-hand sideline on the uncovered side, just outside the 45-metre line.

Doyle shaped up to the free into the Clonard end, and his strike was fumbled into his own net by Dublin netminder Harry Curley, who started in place of the player named as number one on the programme, John Mooney.

Rossiter did open his account from a placed ball after a foul on Colin Carley, with full-forward Kian O’Connor posting the second wide before Wexford increased their lead to six in the 13th minute.

Rossiter sent a handpass across goal, and it resulted in a ’65 after Carley applied pressure on the netminder. Jamie Doyle duly brought his tally to 1-2, and the hosts were looking good.

It was a day for defenders on both sides to shine, and Dublin were heavily reliant on Coláiste Eoin schools star David Purcell – who tormented Good Counsel earlier in the year – for the bulk of their inspiration.

He finally got them off the mark from a 15th-minute free, with the last two Wexford wides of the half following from Carley and wing-back Niall Furlong before Purcell struck again, this time from play after an exchange of passes with midfielder Ryan Murphy (1-3 to 0-2).

The goal that brought Dublin right back into contention arrived in the 25th minute, and it was an excellent individual effort.

Purcell handpassed to corner-forward Conor Newton who darted in from the left, racing past Wexford centre-back Charlie Roark before giving Paddy Quigley no chance with an emphatic finish.

There was an encouraging response, as Joe O’Leary was fouled from a Seán Hyland delivery and Jason Rossiter split the posts to leave the home side ahead by 1-4 to 1-2.

And that two-point gap remained at the break, after David Purcell’s second point from play was cancelled by another from Jamie Doyle after a Roark handpass.

It was unusual to see the ten first-half scores spread among a mere four players, two per side, but that in itself was a reflection on the difficult conditions.

Wexford resumed with Jack Nolan partnering Jack Dunne at midfield, Seán Hyland pushed in to right corner-forward, and new arrival Liam Cooney operating on the left flank after the exclusion of Jason Rossiter.

Dublin threatened at an early stage, when a Daniel O’Kelly cross presented substitute Callum Graham with a goal chance, but Wexford captain Charlie Roark saved the day with a timely hook.

After a Jack Nolan wide, Jamie Doyle took a free that was gathered by the goalkeeper but Dublin couldn’t clear their lines.

That was due to the pressure applied by the Wexford attackers, Seán Hyland in particular, and the spilled possession that it caused led to a Kian O’Connor point in the 36th minute (1-6 to 1-3).

Paddy Quigley showed his shot-stopping worth on the next Dublin attack, standing up well to a David Purcell drive after Fiach Lupton delivered a pass to the visitors’ most menacing player, who posed plenty of problems for full-back Ciarán Doyle.

Indeed, he was fouled by his direct opponent before slotting over a free, and Purcell then repeated the dose after Daniel O’Kelly was impeded by Niall Furlong.

One pleasing aspect of the Wexford performance was their utter refusal to surrender that hard-earned lead from the first-half, and they re-opened a two-point gap after lively interval substitute Liam Cooney ended a period of scrappy play with an opportunist point from just inside the 45-metre line in the 45th minute (1-7 to 1-5).

Dublin wouldn’t go away, though, and Purcell nailed another free that he earned himself before a swift and impressive Wexford response just 63 seconds later.

Jamie Doyle was the sole attacker who seemed capable of scoring every time he gathered possession, and his third point from play arrived after solid work in the build-up from Doran Daly-O’Toole and Joe O’Leary (1-8 to 1-6).

Fiach Lupton hit back with a Dublin point before a weak pull by a defender was gathered and sent between the posts by Jack Nolan in the 52nd minute.

That would prove to be Wexford’s last point, but Dublin didn’t register again either after David Purcell narrowed the gap to the minimum for the sixth and final time after latching on to a Daniel O’Kelly line ball in the 56th minute.

After that it was frantic stuff, with substitute Robert Cahill and Jamie Doyle (free) hitting the last two Wexford wides before Dublin had more than enough chances to snatch a draw.

O’Kelly hit a stray shot before the spirit of the leaders was emphasised by a fine tackle by replacement Tom Dempsey on William Wheatley under the main stand that earned a line ball and roused the home crowd.

Five-and-a-half additional minutes were played in total, and there was a big scare for Wexford when Mícheál Ó Tighearnaigh sent a handpass over a defender’s head that was intended for Callum Graham, but the ball went over the endline and wide.

There was one last chance when Fiach Lupton teed up Daniel O’Kelly for another shot, but he was off target again and the final whistle that followed immediately came as welcome relief for a Wexford side that also boasted two solid and no-nonsense corner-backs in the hard-working Ben Harpur and Patrick Kinsella.

Wexford: Paddy Quigley (Bannow-Ballymitty); Ben Harpur (Oulart-The Ballagh), Ciarán Doyle (St. Anne’s), Patrick Kinsella (Monageer-Boolavogue); Doran Daly-O’Toole (Liam Mellows), Charlie Roark (Ferns St. Aidan’s, capt.), Niall Furlong (Buffers Alley); Jack Dunne (Oulart-The Ballagh), Seán Hyland (Rapparees); Colin Carley (Glynn-Barntown), Jamie Doyle (Shelmaliers, 1-4, 1-0 free, 0-1 ’65), Jack Nolan (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-1); Jason Rossiter (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-2 frees), Kian O’Connor (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-1), Joe O’Leary (Shelmaliers). Subs. – Liam Cooney (Glynn-Barntown, 0-1) for Rossiter (HT), Tom Dempsey (Horeswood) for Hyland (48), Robert Cahill (Monageer-Boolavogue) for O’Connor (56), Steven Walsh (Gusserane) for O’Leary (56), Corey Ryan (St. Anne’s) for Dunne, inj. (60+3), also Callum Whelan-Byrne (Buffers Alley), Paddy Redmond (Craanford), Páuric Doyle (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Conor Fanning (Liam Mellows).

Dublin: Harry Curley; Luke Mooney, Massimo Pappalardo, Liam Dargan; Fionn Murphy, William Wheatley, Joe Sheppard (capt.); Tommy Costello, Ryan Murphy; Daniel O’Kelly, Darragh Kilduff, Mícheál Ó Tighearnaigh; Darragh Delaney, David Purcell (0-7, 4 frees), Conor Newton (1-0). Subs. – Rónán O’Neill for Dargan (HT), Callum Graham for Delaney (HT), Fiach Lupton (0-1) for R. Murphy (36), Jack Kennedy for Kilduff (48), Gearóid Flannery for Costello (58).

Referee: Adam Kinahan (Offaly).