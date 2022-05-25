Wexford Minor girls seal spot in Leinster semi-final

Wexford 4-16, Louth 4-9

WEXFORD CAME out on top after a high-scoring affair when Clonee hosted round three of the Leinster ladies’ football Minor ‘B’ championship on Saturday.

The game got off to a thundering start, with Wexford repulsed on an early attack before Louth opened the scoring with a goal in the second minute.

Both teams registered a point each before a shot in the fourth minute from Wexford’s Niamh Cullen hit the back of the net via the upright, bringing the teams back to level terms.

It was clear that this would be a battle with each team looking confident in possession. Both sides continued to score some great points, with Louth having the ability to reply when Wexford registered.

This was the case until the 19th minute when a close-range shot from Wexford’s Emer O’Connor, only a minute after her arrival on the pitch, rocketed past the Louth goalkeeper to put the hosts ahead by 2-3 to 1-3.

In a tough five minutes for Wexford, Louth started to use the building wind to their advantage by scoring two points and a 22nd-minute goal to lead by two points.

Wexford were unlucky in the forwards, with three shots hitting the crossbar and Louth’s goalkeeper making two crucial saves.

Some more points flew over from both teams, with Louth keeping their two-point lead until just before the whistle in the 32nd minute when a long-range shot from Wexford player of the match Niamh Cullen went over the hands of the Louth goalkeeper and into the top corner. That score allowed Wexford to head into the dressing-rooms as one-point leaders at half-time (3-4 to 2-6).

Wexford secured the first possession of the second-half again, but this time they had the wind at their backs, and scored a point straight away.

Wexford controlled possession and slotted over another two points, giving them a four-point lead. In the eighth minute of the second period, Louth secured their first score of the half by way of a close-range goal to bring Wexford’s lead back to one point.

This didn’t faze Wexford too much as they took off again, scoring another three points from play. Louth scored one point from a free on the 14-metre line, while Wexford replied with a point from a free on the ’21, regaining their four-point lead.

However, in a repeat from minutes before, Louth broke through the Wexford defence in the 19th minute to score another goal and reduce the gap back to only one point at 3-12 to 4-8.

Wexford’s goalkeeper, Erin Carley, caught a couple of critical high balls to stop some Louth shots that were dropping short in the wind from going into the back of the net.

This put a fire in the bellies of the other Wexford players, as they showed great skill and scored two brilliant long-range points with only a one-point reply for Louth.

To seal the deal, in the 25th minute Wexford’s Leah Furlong made a great run in towards the centre and scored a crucial goal. Two more skilful points from Wexford widened their lead to seven points, ensuring their win and their place in the semi-finals.

Wexford: Erin Carley (Starlights); Amy Tobin-Cosgrave (Clonee), Éabha Cullen (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Rebekah Burke (Ballygarrett-Réalt na Mara); Niamh Cullen (Blackwater, 2-1), Cora McGrath (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Orla Byrne (St. Anne’s, 0-1); Karen Tomkins (Clonee), Katie English (Adamstown); Róisín Hughes (Kilanerin), Leah Furlong (Adamstown, 1-1), Ellen Duggan (Adamstown); Orlaith Byrne (Clonee, 0-1), Caoilfhionn Ní Núalláin (Ballygarrett-Réalt na Mara, 0-7, 3 frees), Hannah Kehoe (Taghmon-Camross, 0-4). Subs. - Emer O’Connor (Clonard/Volunteers, 1-1) for Duggan, Tara Roche (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown) for Burke, Isobel English (Adamstown) for Tobin-Cosgrave, Sarah Weekes (Kilanerin) for Kehoe, Aoife Devereux (St. Fintan’s) for K. English, also Aoife Kinsella (Clonee), Abigail Clarke (St. Fintan’s), Amy Doyle (Ballyhogue), Victoria Rochford (St. Anne’s), Niamh English (Adamstown), Sarah Doyle (Clonee), Zoe Tobin-Cosgrave (Clonee), Abbie Furlong (Sarsfields), Mia Davy Edmonds (Ballygarrett-Réalt na Mara).