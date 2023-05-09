Wexford Minor footballers shine with six goals

THE WEXFORD Minor footballers delivered a sparkling show to annihilate a stunned Laois side in this surprisingly one-sided Electric Ireland Leinster championship preliminary quarter-final in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Wednesday.

Nobody could have seen this coming based on the evidence from their two round-robin matches, but they played with an admirable freedom and sense of adventure after the boost of two early goals and had the outcome wrapped up long before the finish.

The nervousness shown in their first game – a win over Carlow in a fog-shrouded outing at the same venue – was gone, and so too was the slow, lateral movement that largely contributed to their three-point loss to Wicklow in Aughrim.

This time around, spectators were treated to some super attacking football that yielded six goals, and the prize of a quarter-final clash with Meath at the same venue on Tuesday, May 16.

With the twin threat of Rory Gilbert and Darren Rossiter operating close to goal, and Cathal Kehoe drifting outfield to create ample room inside, Wexford carved a very weak Laois defence open at will and were looking good by half-time when they led by 2-6 to 0-4.

It did take the hosts a short time to get going, with a pointed free from Laois captain Eoin Johnson after 45 seconds the sole score in an opening spell that saw Darragh Dee and Kehoe register the first two of eight wides overall.

Shane Reddy evading Ennae Byrne and Eoin Johnson.

Wexford’s first significant breakthrough arrived in the tenth minute, after Darren Rossiter and Brian Roban combined to release Rory Gilbert.

And while the rangy corner-forward’s shot was saved, he stretched and got his left hand to the rebound to direct it into the net for a 1-0 to 0-1 lead.

Michael Kavanagh excelled in his usual deep-lying role, spraying the passes around to telling effect, but he showed he can kick a point too when he drilled over a beauty to increase the advantage.

Ennae Byrne did respond with the first Laois score from play, but Wexford cut them open again in the 13th minute.

A handpass across the square from Cathal Kehoe located Rory Gilbert, and the poacher did what he does best as a partial block wasn’t enough to stop his shot from beating Liam Conroy to leave the home side in firm control (2-1 to 0-2).

Rossiter and Gilbert (mark) stretched the gap to seven, with a Wexford mentor on the uncovered side of the field getting a yellow card in between.

That arose from linesman Stephen Fagan having a word with referee James Foley, and it wasn’t the only time for the Wicklow official on the flag to intervene, as Laois manager Conor Gorman was ordered behind the sideline hoardings during the second-half.

The focus of the Wexford players remained firmly on the task in hand, and they went on to lead by 2-6 to 0-4 at half-time after the last four points before the break were shared.

Eoin Johnson (mark) and Ennae Byrne registered for Laois, but a converted Harry Murphy free and one of the best team scores of the entire match were sandwiched in between.

That arrived in the 23rd minute, when midfielder Darragh Dee claimed a mark from the kick-out after Murphy’s score.

Rory Gilbert and Cathal Kehoe were involved in the move that followed, with Dee continuing his run and getting on the end of the latter’s pass to fire over and maintain his feat of scoring one point in every championship game thus far.

Laois made two half-time changes but were left completely deflated after the alert Rory Gilbert completed his hat-trick inside three minutes of the restart.

Darren Rossiter of Wexford tussling with James Dunne and Danny McGrath.

He got his fist to a high kick by Harry Murphy and directed it into the corner of the net, and Cathal Kehoe was only inches away from adding a fourth goal from the kick-out after Murphy played him in but he shot low and wide.

Laois captain Eoin Johnson pulled back a point from a free before they replaced netminder Liam Conroy with Ben Dillon, but nothing changed as the midlanders went on to concede another three goals.

Darren Rossiter kicked a point from a Cathal Kehoe pass before Laois full-back Danny McGrath was sin-binned, with their manager ordered off the sideline shortly afterwards.

The extra space with the opposition temporarily down to 14 was utilised to the full, as midfielder Tom Funge got on the end of an overlap and crashed left-footed to the net for a 4-7 to 0-5 lead after 43 minutes.

Darren Brennan hit a Laois point at the start of the last quarter, but there was no hope of a comeback as Shane Reddy responded after a free taken by recent arrival Darragh Gethings came back off the post in the 48th minute.

Wexford’s Harry Murphy beats Tom O’Connell to the ball.

Laois being restored to 15 again didn’t help their cause either, as the fifth Wexford goal quickly followed.

After Ennae Byrne hit a wide from a free, Ryan Sinnott’s long kick-out broke in behind for Cathal Kehoe who decided to go it alone from just beyond midfield, racing through unchallenged before burying his shot to make it 5-8 to 0-6.

Gilbert brought his personal haul to 3-2, and he also missed another goal chance after a Kehoe solo and handpass, and it made no difference when Laois hit three points in a row from Jack Brennan, Eoin Johnson and Conor Kearney.

Indeed, the four additional minutes brought added riches from a Wexford viewpoint, with substitute Colin Ivers grabbing the sixth goal from a Gilbert knock-down.

Ennae Byrne had a low free saved before one last home attack yielded a late score. Conor Kearney was black-carded for a challenge and Darragh Gethings sent the free between the posts to crown a most impressive overall display.

These young lads deserve the county’s support now for the visit of Meath next Tuesday, and hopefully it will be forthcoming as they go in search of a first semi-final spot for Wexford since the agonising one-point loss to Louth in 2017.

Wexford:Ryan Sinnott (St. Martin’s); Dara Kelly (Naomh Éanna), Niall Furlong (Buffers Alley, capt.), Tiernan Meyler (Naomh Éanna); Eoin Hughes (Ballynastragh Gaels), Darragh Harris (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Shane Reddy (Rathnure/Duffry Rovers, 0-1); Darragh Dee (Kilrush, 0-1), Tom Funge (Naomh Éanna, 1-0); Michael Kavanagh (Castletown, 0-1), Harry Murphy (Bannow-Ballymitty, 0-2 frees), Brian Roban (Duffry Rovers); Darren Rossiter (Gusserane, 0-2), Cathal Kehoe (Cloughbawn, 1-0), Rory Gilbert (St. Mary’s, Maudlintown, 3-2, 0-1 mark). Subs. – Darragh Gethings (Ballynastragh Gaels, 0-1 free) for Roban (42), Mikey Hughes (Ballynastragh Gaels) for Murphy (50), Jack Conneely (Glynn-Barntown) for Rossiter (50), Colin Ivers (Marshalstown-Castledockrell, 1-0) for Funge (56), Aidan Brennan (St. Anne’s) for Meyler (59), also Eamonn Asple (Ballyhogue), Darragh Shannon (St. Mary’s, Maudlintown), Sam Foley (St. James’), Odhran Kehoe (Ballyhogue), Chris Frawley (Shelmaliers), Rory Cooper (Ballynastragh Gaels).

Laois: Liam Conroy; Ben O’Connor, Danny McGrath, Fionn O’Sullivan; James Dunne, Niall Lalor, Tom O’Connell; Calum Hogg, Robbie Murphy; Patrick Fitzpatrick, Ennae Byrne (0-2), Darren Brennan (0-1); David Donohue, Eoin Johnson (capt., 0-4, 2 frees, 1 mark), Fionn McEvoy. Subs. – Jack Brennan (0-1) for O’Sullivan, inj. (14), Conor Kearney (0-1) for Dunne (HT), Tadhg Dineen for O’Connor (HT), Ben Dillon for Conroy (36), Dan Boland for McEvoy (38). Sin-bin: Danny McGrath (38), Conor Kearney (60+5).

Referee:James Foley (Carlow).