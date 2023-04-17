Wexford Minor footballers overhauled by Wicklow after lack of first-half scores

The Wexford Minor football squad prior to their three-point defeat to Wicklow in Aughrim on Wednesday.

The contrasting emotions as Kildare referee Kieran Harris blows his whistle for the last time in Aughrim on Wednesday.

WICKLOW GOT the key scores in the second-half to claim this Electric Ireland Leinster Minor football championship Group 3 derby victory in tough conditions in Echelon Park, Aughrim, on Wednesday, but it’s what happened beforehand that really told the main part of the story.

With the advantage of a three-point win over Carlow under their belts, not to mention first use of the strong, swirling wind blowing in the direction of the dressing-rooms, Wexford should have held the early aces.

They needed to hammer home those twin benefits in the time it would inevitably take Wicklow to settle on their maiden voyage in this three-team round-robin stage.

However, the visitors were all at sea in a sub-standard opening half, with the scoreboard operator not troubled until the 18th minute when wing-back Shane Reddy nailed the first of his three fine points from play after a Rory Gilbert off-load.

Wexford had hit six wides beforehand and added another brace before the break, and Wicklow must have quickly sensed that the advantage would swing in their favour if they could keep the gap as low as possible before availing of the elements themselves.

And that’s precisely how it worked out, because Wexford’s half-time lead of 0-4 to 0-1 was never going to be enough to sustain them.

It did take Wicklow until the 50th minute to hit the front for the first time, but that Mark Kinsella point took a lot of pressure off their young shoulders and they quickly added another three scores to seal the deal.

Wexford may have failed in their bid to build on that success against Carlow, but they still managed to strike the game’s last point in additional time that leaves them well placed to secure one of the two qualification spots from the group.

When centre-back Darragh Harris sent over a free in the 64th minute, it narrowed the gap to three and left his side with a scoring difference of zero after their 1-10 to 1-7 victory one week earlier.

Wicklow are very much in charge of their own destiny, as a draw or better away to Carlow tonight (Wednesday) will ease them into the knockout stages.

They could even afford to lose by one or two points and still qualify, but a Carlow win by four or more would eliminate the Jonathan Daniels-managed side.

And if Carlow were to win by three points, it would leave all three teams with the same zero scoring difference and then I believe the highest two scores for would come into play.

There was a great sense of achievement among the Wicklow crew after Wednesday’s game when they headed for the fencing in front of the stand to be greeted by proud family members.

It capped a positive spell after the Seniors’ success against Carlow at the same venue on the previous Sunday, whereas for Wexford it was a third championship loss across three grades in the space of eight days.

The eventual losers were too cautious and laborious in their build-up play when backed by the wind. All too often the player on the ball was content to move it crossfield or backwards rather than having a go and taking on a Wicklow defence that increased in size with the use of corner-forward Mark Kinsella as a sweeper.

It was possession without penetration and this, married to the poor finishing when they did take a pop at the posts, cost them dearly.

It was most noticeable that Wexford only scored six points from play, with four from the half-back line and one from midfielder Darragh Dee, meaning that Rory Gilbert was the sole attacker to raise a flag.

In contrast, Wicklow had four finishers from their forward line, and they certainly were deserving winners on the overall balance of play.

That scoreless first quarter produced football of a very low standard, even allowing for the miserable weather and difficult underfoot conditions.

Shane Reddy, the Rathnure hurler who plays club football with his father’s native Duffry Rovers, was the one shining light for Wexford, and his three points after joining the attack from deep were all top notch.

After the first finally got his side off the mark, half-back colleague Darragh Harris followed his good example with a booming effort from distance after a one-two with Darren Rossiter in the 21st minute.

Dangerman Rossiter, scorer of an early goal against Carlow, was well policed on this occasion by Wicklow’s Paddy Horan-Flynn, who was named at full-back but spent his time in a man-marking role in the right corner.

Darragh Dee registered the third point after cutting in from the right, with Eoin Hughes and Harry Murphy combining to create the chance.

Wicklow had precious few first-half chances, with just two wides, but they did take one in the 27th minute when centre-forward Eddie Cullen drilled a fine kick into the wind and over the bar after a lay-off by captain Charlie Graham.

A late goal would have really boosted the Wexford challenge, and it almost arrived 90 seconds before the interval.

Shane Reddy won the break from Ryan Sinnott’s kick-out after that second Wicklow wide, starting an attack that led to Darren Rossiter releasing Rory Gilbert with a pass.

And the rangy attacker certainly had a goal on his mind, but his strong drive was finger-tipped over the bar by alert Wicklow netminder Joe Jacob.

That 0-4 to 0-1 gap was a manageable proposition for the hosts, and they resumed with Graham pushed up to left half-forward, Josh Healy going in the other direction to left half-back, and Joe Heatly introduced on the right flank of the attack.

And the new arrival made a swift impact, fisting over the bar after a mere 38 seconds before Mark Kinsella – restored to the attack – fed the accurate Eddie Cullen to make it a one-point game.

It wasn’t a straightforward take-over, though, as Wexford hit back in the 34th minute when Shane Reddy embarked on a strong solo run down the left wing and grabbed his second point (0-5 to 0-3).

Wicklow’s dominance of possession did see them draw level for the first time, courtesy of Mark Kinsella and full-forward Éanna Nolan, only for Wexford to come up with another defiant response.

And it came from the excellent Reddy once again, after a ball that was touched on the ground by a Wicklow defender led to a close-in Wexford free from a tight angle on the left.

Harry Murphy played it short to Reddy, took the return and then gave it back to the defender to make it 0-6 to 0-5, with the pair cleverly making the scoring task that small bit easier in the process.

Wicklow knew that time was moving on and they would have to make a strong burst for home sooner rather than later.

And they came up with the goods between the 46th and 58th minutes, with the four unanswered points in that period steering them home.

Eddie Cullen levelled from a free earned by Mark Kinsella, before the latter put them in front for the first time after a high delivery by Joe Kindlon broke into his path (0-7 to 0-6).

It was notable that, after Wexford’s eight first-half wides, Wicklow only shot three when aided by the elements, and that superior accuracy made all the difference in such a low-scoring tie.

The home side won the kick-out after Kinsella’s point, and midfielder Oisín Murphy picked out Éanna Nolan to increase their advantage to two.

Wicklow were playing with supreme determination at this stage, a fact borne out by the nature of their last two points.

Both arrived from strong tackling around their own half-back line, with Patrick Small robbing Wexford’s Brian Roban for the first, and substitute Thomas Kelly dispossessing Michael Kavanagh for the second.

The swift breakaways that those turnovers created led to points for Eddie Cullen (play and free) respectively, the latter after a foul on Éanna Nolan.

Wexford did carry a lot of ball forward in the remaining time and tried hard to bridge the gap, with Darragh Harris kicking their sole second-half wide before a dangerous delivery by Cathal Kehoe was cleared by Wicklow. Charlie Graham caught another probing ball in by Michael Kavanagh, but Wexford won it back and secured the free that Darragh Harris kicked over to leave them more than likely into the next phase.

The only way they cannot advance is if Carlow beat Wicklow by exactly three points, and the losers score a minimum of eleven points in the process. In that scenario, Carlow and Wicklow would both be through and Wexford would be out – in other words, if Carlow win by 0-14 to 0-11, 0-15 to 0-12 or something higher, it will be curtains for the Slaneysiders.

Wicklow still had some late drama to overcome before celebrating this win, as they had to defend a Darragh Shannon ’45 along with a free that was lobbed into the goalmouth.

On the evidence of the two games in the group to date, they should be able to build on this with a second success this evening, although Minor matches are notoriously difficult to predict.

Wexford: Ryan Sinnott (St. Martin’s); Tiernan Meyler (Naomh Éanna), Niall Furlong (Buffers Alley, joint-capt.), Dara Kelly (Naomh Éanna); Eoin Hughes (Ballynastragh Gaels), Darragh Harris (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 0-2, 1 free), Shane Reddy (Duffry Rovers, 0-3); Darragh Dee (Kilrush, 0-1), Tom Funge (Naomh Éanna); Michael Kavanagh (Castletown, joint-capt.), Sam Foley (St. James’), Darragh Gethings (Ballynastragh Gaels); Rory Gilbert (St. Mary’s, Maudlintown, 0-1), Harry Murphy (Bannow-Ballymitty), Darren Rossiter (Gusserane). Subs. – Cathal Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for Foley (35), Brian Roban (Duffry Rovers) for Murphy (51), Mikey Hughes (Ballynastragh Gaels) for Gethings (54), Darragh Shannon (St. Mary’s, Maudlintown) for Dee (58), Colin Ivers (Marshalstown-Castledockrell) for Meyler (60), also Eamonn Asple (Ballyhogue), Aidan Brennan (St. Anne’s), George Kavanagh (Naomh Éanna), Jack Conneely (Glynn-Barntown).

Wicklow: Joe Jacob (Avondale); Paddy Horan-Flynn (Annacurra), Joe Kindlon (Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney), Jack Byrne (Blessington); Aaron Keogh (Blessington), Eoghan Murphy (Annacurra), Charlie Graham (Annacurra, capt.); Oisín Murphy (Éire Óg Greystones), Darragh Shanahan (Éire Óg Greystones); Josh Healy (An Tóchar), Eddie Cullen (Shillelagh/Coolboy, 0-5, 2 frees), Conor Broderick (Bray Emmets); Patrick Small (Blessington), Éanna Nolan (An Tóchar, 0-2), Mark Kinsella (Knockananna, 0-2). Subs. – Joe Heatly (An Tóchar, 0-1) for Broderick (HT), Oliver Doyle (Annacurra) for Keogh (52), Thomas Kelly (Tinahely) for Heatly (56), Matthew Fox (An Tóchar) for Small (60+2), also Eoin Canna (Knockananna), Cian Keogh (Aughrim), Jack Byrne (Aughrim), Ryan Harrison (Bray Emmets), Paddy Harpur (Avoca).

Referee: Kieran Harris (Kildare).