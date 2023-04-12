Wexford Minor footballers overcome Carlow and fog for first championship win in five years

Strong-starting Wexford seal first success since 2018

Carlow 1-7

IT WAS a long time coming, but Wexford’s first Electric Ireland Leinster Minor football championship victory since 2018 finally arrived at the expense of Carlow in this Group 3 opener that was played under the Chadwicks Wexford Park floodlights in the heavy fog of Wednesday night.

Just like their hurling counterparts two days later, they set out their stall from the off and the 1-3 they scored in the opening seven minutes largely decided the outcome of a contest that produced mediocre fare for the most part.

That shouldn’t worry the mentors, though, because you’ll quite correctly take a win in whatever way it comes when the county has gone without one for five long, barren years.

Carlow were also our last victims, by 1-11 to 1-10 in the final group game in 2018, but nothing was at stake at the time since Wexford were already eliminated.

Since then, seven successive defeats were shipped to Offaly, Dublin and Meath (2019), Louth (2020), Laois (2021), and Carlow and Wicklow (2022), with the only solace coming in shield victories against Carlow and Laois by two more one-point margins in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

And given that heavy losses were subsequently endured in those shield deciders to Longford and Meath respectively, along with a semi-final thrashing by the Dubs in 2018, the Minor football grade most definitely hasn’t been a happy hunting ground.

And while we cannot be certain yet that this has been fully overcome, hopefully the confidence that derives from winning will be reflected in another good performance against Wicklow in Aughrim this Wednesday evening.

The target now will be to put two Minor football wins back-to-back for the first time since the class of 2017 – that included current Leinster rugby player Brian Deeny at midfield – beat Wicklow and Carlow before suffering an agonising one-point semi-final loss to Louth.

Wednesday was the first time for thick fog to be experienced in Chadwicks Wexford Park since the floodlights were switched on in January, and it made life difficult for players and spectators alike before finally lifting fully very close to the finish.

And it went a long way towards explaining the lack of scores or general quality for long stages too, because in fairness it wasn’t easy to perform in such trying circumstances.

However, there was no stopping Wexford in the early stages, with full-forward Harry Murphy – one of six survivors on the panel from last year along with joint-captains Niall Furlong and Michael Kavanagh, plus Dara Kelly, Rory Gilbert and reserve netminder Ryan Sinnott – getting them off the mark from a free awarded for an off-the-ball jersey tug on Gilbert.

Kavanagh and Gilbert combined to release midfielder Darragh Dee on the next attack of note in the third minute, and his shot was turned over the bar by Carlow goalkeeper Joe Bermingham.

However, the kick-out that followed brought even better rewards for Wexford. Corner-forward Darren Rossiter stripped the ball from the grasp of defender Matt Burke, and he had only one thing on his mind in the seconds that followed as he bore down on goal and lashed low to the net for a 1-2 to nil advantage.

That five-point gap turned to six when Rory Gilbert – an All-Ireland winning goalscoring hero for the Wexford CBS soccer team last month – knocked over a mark in the seventh minute, but any hints that the hosts might win at their ease were quickly dispelled.

Indeed, they didn’t register again for a full 25 minutes, until Harry Murphy punished a foul on Darragh Dee with his second pointed free in first-half additional time.

Fortunately for Wexford, their rivals hadn’t been in any way prolific in the intervening period either, managing a mere brace of scores from free-taker Jamie Coakley and centre-back and captain Eoin Myers in the eleventh and 14th minutes to trail by 1-4 to 0-2 at the break.

The floodlights had been switched on ten minutes in as the fog took hold, with Rossiter and Gilbert both going close from goalscoring chances during their long spell when the scoreboard operator wasn’t unduly troubled.

When Carlow free-taker Coakley added the first two points on the restart, the gap was down to three and it was time for Wexford to start motoring again.

Gilbert stabbed his foot at a dropping free from Harry Murphy that was stopped on the line by netminder Joe Bermingham, and that was the closest Wexford came in a second lengthy scoreless spell.

In fact, they went for almost 18 second-half minutes before Murphy nailed another free after influential substitute Cathal Kehoe was fouled on a strong solo run.

And when Murphy fed Darren Rossiter to make it 1-6 to 0-4 just over 30 seconds later, a certain degree of control had been secured once more.

Nonetheless, Carlow heads didn’t drop as Coakley (free) and physically strong substitute Fionn O’Toole reduced arrears to 1-6 to 0-6 by the 53rd minute.

Wexford midfielder Tom Funge played a one-two with Eoin Hughes – younger brother of Senior pair Páraic and Cian – before splitting the posts, and substitute Darragh Shannon then marked his arrival just three minutes earlier with a super point from 45 metres (1-8 to 0-6).

A Carlow point from Callum Crawford was matched by another substitute, Colin Ivers, with his first touch at the other end, but there was more anxiety to come for Wexford in the six additional minutes that were announced but then stretched to almost ten.

The game had moved into its seventh extra minute when a cheap giveaway of the ball in defence was punished by a palmed goal at the far post by Carlow substitute Aidan Ryan at the Clonard end (1-9 to 1-7).

A subsequent Carlow free was cleared, with the breakaway that followed led by Rory Gilbert who left Cathal Kehoe with a clear run at goal.

He went for the jugular but his low shot was well saved, only for alert wing-back Shane Reddy to follow up on the rebound and first-time it over the bar for the game’s last score.

Kehoe almost netted again at the death, after Gilbert and Colin Ivers combined, with his pull wide followed by Robert Roche’s final whistle after a second-half lasting 39 minutes and 40 seconds.

Wexford: Eamonn Asple (Ballyhogue); Dara Kelly (Naomh Éanna), Niall Furlong (Buffers Alley, joint-capt.), Tiernan Meyler (Naomh Éanna); Eoin Hughes (Ballynastragh Gaels), Darragh Harris (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Shane Reddy (Duffry Rovers, 0-1); Darragh Dee (Kilrush, 0-1), Tom Funge (Naomh Éanna, 0-1); Michael Kavanagh (Castletown, joint-capt.), Sam Foley (St. James’), Brian Roban (Duffry Rovers); Rory Gilbert (St. Mary’s, Maudlintown, 0-1 mark), Harry Murphy (Bannow-Ballymitty, 0-3 frees), Darren Rossiter (Gusserane, 1-1). Subs. – Cathal Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for Foley (41), Darragh Gethings (Ballynastragh Gaels) for Roban (49), Darragh Shannon (St. Mary’s, Maudlintown, 0-1) for Dee (58), Colin Ivers (Marshalstown-Castledockrell, 0-1) for Rossiter (60+3), George Kavanagh (Naomh Éanna) for Murphy (60+6), also Ryan Sinnott (St. Martin’s), Aidan Brennan (St. Anne’s), Mikey Hughes (Ballynastragh Gaels), Jack Conneely (Glynn-Barntown).

Carlow: Joe Bermingham; Matt Burke, Ross Moran, Paul Shaw; Kealan Walker-Burnet, Eoin Myers (capt., 0-1), Aidan Burrows; Marc Mulhall, Oran O’Boyle; Pádraig O’Brien, Jamie Coakley (0-4 frees), Callum Crawford (0-1); Jamie Walker, Bobby Doyle, Seán Walsh. Subs. – Ryan Fitzgerald for Burke (13), Fionn O’Toole (0-1) for Walsh (38), Jake Nolan for O’Brien (38), Aaron Dowling for Burrows (47), Aidan Ryan (1-0) for Walker (56).

Referee: Robert Roche (Wicklow).