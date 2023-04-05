Wexford Minor footballers at home to Carlow in championship opener

By Ronan Fagan

WEXFORD’S MINOR footballers are primed to end the county’s struggles in the Electric Ireland Leinster championship when they host neighbours Carlow in Chadwicks Wexford Park this Wednesday (7.30 p.m.).

The Wexford lads haven’t won a game in the competition in seven attempts since accounting for Carlow in a closing group derby in July 2018, although they have managed a couple of victories in the shield after exiting from the main event. The closest they came to championship success since was in 2021, when they bowed out 4-3 on penalties to Laois.

The fact Carlow and Wicklow are again in Wexford’s qualifying section – Group 3 – means that purple and gold minds will be particularly focused, having suffered against both last year, with 1-8 to 1-4 and 2-13 to 0-5 defeats.

There are four survivors from that campaign in the 37-strong Wexford squad, which is awash though with members of last year’s Under-16s who hammered Carlow (3-11 to 0-6) and Wicklow (8-11 to 0-12) en route to emerging as runners-up in the Fr. Manning Cup.

This is new Wexford Minor boss Dylan Gregan’s third year with the group, and while reflecting with pride on last year’s Under-16 run, he is keen to stress the need for caution.

“The difference between Minor and Under-16 is huge,” the Castletown man said.

“There will be one or two fellas that didn’t make the Under-16s last year who have a chance of starting with the Minors this year, lads who have developed hugely. And we are very wary with Carlow and Wicklow that they could have that too.

“You just don’t know how it is going to go. We have done a lot of preparation. We have mainly focused on ourselves while looking at Carlow and Wicklow as well.

“We trust the lads are capable of any challenge. I would imagine that we are pretty much underdogs in any game because of the previous few years with Wexford in Minor and being unlucky for a while.

“So hopefully we can come in under the radar a bit and enjoy ourselves. Some of these lads are 16 or just gone 17, so we are trying not to make it a highly pressurised situation.

“Really and truly we are trying to develop lads for the Senior panel in five or six years’ time. Obviously, having a winning mentality is very important towards that, and we are trying to drive that.”

That effort is boosted by the involvement of one of Wexford’s longest-ever servants, Ben Brosnan, as attack coach, with current county Senior captain Liam Coleman also lending his influence.

An enthused Dylan explained: “Ben does whatever needs to be done, not afraid to muck in and pick up cones or pump footballs or jobs like that.

“We try to get him in working with our forwards as much as possible – the free-takers and the lads who’d be doing most of the shooting.

“A lot of what Ben has been working on is movement – how to create space. Myself and Ben would be very aligned on what we want to achieve that way.

“And Liam Coleman has come and spoken to the lads a few times, including before a challenge against Dublin the day before the Seniors played in Sligo recently.

“It is great to have the support from such established Senior campaigners.”

In fact, a few of the panel are likely to have been getting pointers at the kitchen table, as Eoin Hughes is a brother of Senior players Páraic and Cian, with their cousin Mikey Hughes also part of the Minor squad which also numbers Darragh Forde, a son of Pat’s.

And Seán Fitzharris’ grandfather, John Fitzharris, was on the last Wexford Minor football team to win Leinster, in 1969.

Right now though, the current generation are focused on beating Carlow to claim a second round date away to Wicklow on April 12.

A loss would mean a round two game versus the Garden county on April 26, with only the top two teams from Group 3 eventually advancing to preliminary quarter-finals.

Wexford squad: Eamonn Asple, Odhran Kehoe, Oisín Cloke-Rochford (Ballyhogue); Harry Murphy (Bannow-Ballymitty); Niall Furlong (Buffers Alley); Diarmuid Brady, Michael Kavanagh (Castletown); Cathal Kehoe (Cloughbawn); Brian Roban, Shane Reddy (Duffry Rovers); Jack Conneely (Glynn-Barntown); Darren Rossiter (Gusserane); Thomas Cummins (Horeswood); Darragh Forde, Darragh Gethings, Eoin Hughes, Mikey Hughes, Rory Cooper (Ballynastragh Gaels); Darragh Dee (Kilrush); Colin Ivers (Marshalstown-Castledockrell); Dara Kelly, George Kavanagh, Tiernan Meyler, Tom Funge (Naomh Éanna); Darragh Harris (Oylegate-Glenbrien); Seán Fitzharris (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown); Chris Frawley (Shelmaliers); Aidan Brennan (St. Anne’s); Sam Foley (St. James’); John Gallagher (St. John’s Volunteers); Ryan Sinnott (St. Martin’s); Darragh Shannon, Rob Casey, Rory Gilbert (St. Mary’s, Maudlintown); Dan Mulvihill (St. Mary’s, Rosslare); Jamie Pepper (Starlights).

Manager: Dylan Gregan (Castletown). Coaches: Ben Brosnan (Castletown), Paul McMahon (St. John’s Volunteers), Damien Grannell (St. Patrick’s). Coach and strength and conditioning: Eoin Devine-O’Grady. Goalkeeping coach: Gary Lynch (St. Fintan’s). Video and analysis: Keenan Fitzpatrick (Naomh Éanna). Physio: Domhnall McArdle.