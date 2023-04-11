Wexford Minor football ladies well beaten by Laois in championship opener

A detailed view of a football prior to the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 match between Laois and Wexford at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Laois 5-20 Wexford 1-5

WEXFORD WERE comprehensively beaten in the opening round of the Leinster ladies’ Minor football ‘B’ championship in Stradbally on Wednesday.

The Slaneysiders would be hoping to acquit themselves well away from the likes of Dublin, Kildare and Meath, but they found a Laois side in tip-top shape and ready to make a statement.

Unfortunately for the visitors, they were just playing at a different level and while it would have made great viewing for the very large home support, it was pretty depressing from a Wexford standpoint.

Being football, obviously there are availability issues that the management can’t control so they have been hamstrung a little. The result is hardly the end of the world either, as with two more games to play there’s room for manoeuvre.

However, undoubtedly the most disappointing aspect of this was the level of the two teams from a technical point of view. Forget about the talent for a few minutes, as there are teachable skills that Laois were just far superior at and that is the most concerning aspect.

The starkest difference between the sides was the off-loading on the run and the movement leading to those passes. It was sharp, crisp and easily transmittable to adult level from this Laois outfit, despite just two of these girls, Katie Donoghue and Tara Byrne, currently being in the Senior squad.

It wasn’t so crisp from Wexford, with very few passages of play displaying those top-drawer critical skills so key to be a success in the adult game.

Yet, it’s not just a problem with this team, it’s one displayed by those who have come through the ranks in the last few seasons and it needs to be addressed.

These girls are coming from the under-age ranks and Lizzy Kent is taking them into the Senior squad. The Adamstown woman likes to use the term “the brilliant basics” but she is having to do too much work on these with new recruits to get them up to speed and it’s hampering Wexford at Senior level.

It has never been so pronounced as it was here, as the hosts pinged their way through Wexford for countless goal chances, most of which they mercifully squandered.

Remember, it was Laois who beat Wexford in an Intermediate final last year and have progressed to a league Division 2 decider, and it’s they who have players who look ready to seamlessly step up if needed as the adult season progresses.

While the emphasis for the young women is and will always be to win a Minor title, at whatever grade they play, the number one focus of everyone else should be preparing them for what comes next and creating the best footballers possible.

Missing a strong forward in Orlaith Byrne, Wexford kept in the game in the opening quarter with good workrate and honest graft.

Despite an early Aoife Donegan point, Laois led by 1-4 to 0-1 after eleven minutes thanks to 1-2 from Donoghue and a brace from Tara Byrne.

Erin Carley had made the first of multiple excellent saves in that spell, but Wexford did get a little run going when their best team move of the evening ended in Donegan feeding Eilis Roche into the clear for a crisply-taken goal. Bébhínn McDonald and Donegan added points, leaving the visitors just 1-5 to 1-3 down after 16 minutes.

However, they lost the remainder of the game by 4-15 to 0-2 and that didn’t flatter Laois. The hosts added two more goals before the break, through Donoghue and Holly Hanway, to go into the interval 3-10 to 1-3 up.

Wexford lost the third quarter by 0-5 to 0-1 as their goal lived a charmed existence. Donoghue was denied a hat-trick by the crossbar but she did add four of the points.

At the other end Donegan had kicked a dead-ball after Amy Doyle was fouled in the 33rd minute.

Hannah Kehoe registered another free in the 46th minute after a foul on Aoife Devereux, but Laois added 2-5 in the remaining time, with the goals coming late on from Lily Hooney and Tara Byrne to see the victors off to a flying start.

It will obviously be hard to lift themselves for a game against Westmeath today (Wednesday), but there were positives in not only how Wexford fought but maybe more importantly how they conducted themselves in defeat.

As the substitutes came on it was clear those they replaced didn’t enjoy a moment of this, and hopefully that feeling will drive them on to give strong accounts of themselves in the games against Westmeath and Wicklow.

Wexford: Erin Carley (Starlights); Anna Tomkins (Clonee), Orla Byrne (St. Anne’s), Eimear Kehoe (St. James’); Róise Dunbar (HWH-Bunclody), Amelia Furlong (Starlights), Niamh Cullen (Blackwater, capt.); Niamh English (Adamstown), Bébhínn McDonald (Kilanerin, 0-1); Hannah Kehoe (Taghmon-Camross, 0-1 free), Amy Doyle (Ballyhogue), Katie Bowe (Baile Dubh Tíre); Aoife Devereux (St. Fintan’s), Aoibhe Donegan (Ballyhogue, 0-3, 1 free), Eilis Roche (Adamstown, 1-0). Subs. - Caragh McDonald (Adamstown) for Donegan (42), Orla Griffin (St. Martin’s) for Tomkins (42), Niamh Bates (Adamstown) for E. Kehoe (50), Saoirse McDonald (Kilanerin) for Doyle (58), Sarah Weekes (Kilanerin) for Dunbar (60), Emer O’Connor (Clonard/Volunteers) for Devereux (60), Tara Roche (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown) for E. Roche (60+2), also Laura Kehoe (Clonee), Eimear Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Milly Sutton (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown), Caoimhe Ryan (Clonee), Ella Furlong (Adamstown), Caoimhe Ryan (Taghmon-Camross), Orlaith Byrne (Clonee), Ella Crotty (St. Martin’s).

Laois: Ava Shanahan; Sarah Gorman, Aoife Cummins, Kate Wall (0-1); Melissa Donnelly (capt.), Ciara Malone, Lauren Rowan (0-1); Aoife Gorman, Grace Cunningham; Shannon Fitzpatrick (0-1), Ciara O’Neill (0-1 free), Holly Hanway (1-0); Lucy Conroy, Katie Donoghue (2-11, 0-9 frees), Tara Byrne (1-5). Subs. - Lily Hooney (1-0) for Hanway (44), Aoibhe Hoary for Rowan (45), Ellen O’Byrne for Conroy (54), Julia Dempsey for S. Gorman (54), Niamh Graham for Donoghue (56).

Referee: Marion Hayden (Carlow).