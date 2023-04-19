Wexford Minor camogie team seal spot in semi-final with draw against Offaly

WEXFORD BOOKED a semi-final spot in the All-Ireland Minor ‘A’ camogie shield by the skin of their teeth in Banagher on Sunday, drawing with hosts Offaly after a breathless encounter.

A victory by the hosts would have sent Wexford packing, a draw meant they needed hosts Antrim to beat Meath, while a victory for the purple-and-gold would have cemented a spot in the last four without the stress.

In the end they did enough to earn a share of the spoils and got the help required, taking fourth spot in the six-team group stages and booking a clash with the Saffrons in the process.

That game will take place this coming weekend, with Wexford considerable but lively underdogs.

Neither of these sides came into this game brimming with confidence.

After battering Wexford in the Leinster shield final it has all been downhill for the Faithful girls since, failing to win any of their four previous All-Ireland round-robin games.

While knowing they could turn it around, they also had the confidence of beating Wexford previously.

Yet, as well as four different personnel, the Slaneysiders has made some positional switches since that defeat and they were clearly the better for it.

Stephen Whelan’s side have struggled to put performances together, but a win against Meath and a tie with Limerick did leave them in a position to advance with a positive result, and they were able to do it on the back of a Karen Hayden hat-trick and six Katie Bolger points.

The visitors got off to a solid start, with the talented Hayden getting her first goal of the afternoon after Bolger’s opening point.

It would be a nip-and-tuck half of camogie, as Offaly got three goals in the middle of the period but Wexford kept chipping away.

Erin McDonald had a strong showing for Wexford and she got two points on the board as the half continued, with Bolger and Robyn Kinsella also raising white flags.

However, it was a Leah Morris goal before the interval that proved of critical importance, allowing Wexford to go in just two points in arrears (3-6 to 2-7).

Wexford cut off the hosts’ route to goal in the second-half, which proved key to nabbing a draw, even after conceding nine points.

It took a while for them to get the scores they needed. Bolger knocked over a couple of points and Karen Hayden grabbed a second goal, but their side still had work to do.

As the game entered the latter stages it was still finely balanced, but goals from Erin McDonald and a last salvo from Hayden were enough to earn Wexford a share of the spoils and eliminate Offaly in the process.

Wexford: Keeva Steadmond (Craanford-Monaseed); Sarah Walsh (Oulart-The Ballagh), Leagh Maddock (St. Martin’s), Nicola Corrigan (Kilrush); Kate Flood (Cloughbawn), Sophie O’Leary (Glynn-Barntown), Caroline McGarry (Castletown-Liam Mellows); Sadhbh Buttle (Kilrush), Robyn Kinsella (Buffers Alley, 0-1); Ellie Stafford (Glynn-Barntown), Katie Bolger (Ballygarrett, 0-6, 3 frees), Erin McDonald (Cloughbawn, 1-2); Abbie Doyle (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy), Leah Morris (Bunclody, 1-0), Karen Hayden (Oylegate-Glenbrien, 3-0). Subs. - Jane Murphy (Glynn-Barntown) for Flood, Aisling Goggins (St. Martin’s) for Stafford, Chloe Whelan (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier) for Doyle, Aoife Farrell (Bunclody) for Morris.

Offaly: Alannah Dooley; Emma Buggy, Aoife Lilley, Amy Carroll; Katie Hennessy, Gráinne Kennedy, Aoife O’Donovan; Caoimhe Ginty, Emily Conlon; Caoimhe O’Donovan, Fianait Dooley, Molly Hogan; Róisín Kinsella, Amy Sullivan, Orla Kilmartin.

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare).