Wexford Minor camogie team earn lifeline despite defeat to Clare

Favour from Meath cushions defeat

Kate Flood of Wexford handpassing her way out of trouble.

A STRING of closing Clare points dealt them the unwanted result in Sunday’s fourth round tie in St. Patrick’s Park, but Wexford’s Minor camogie crew are still almost certainly through to the semi-finals of the All-Ireland ‘A’ shield after Meath did them a favour.

Indeed, Meath’s unexpected victory away to Offaly – with the Royal county having failed to avoid defeat previously – means that Wexford will most likely make the last four even if they go under in their closing qualifier in Offaly next week.

Offaly can tie with Wexford on four points, but tellingly the midlanders are currently 28 points worse off in score difference.

And such is the tigerish nature and ability of Stephen Whelan’s purple and gold brigade that Wexford can be counted upon to bring a serious challenge, particularly given their motivation to atone for their recent 2-13 to 0-10 setback when these sides met in the Leinster shield decider.

Wexford will no doubt also be out to address a disappointing closing quarter against Clare, as the home side didn’t score again after a Katie Bolger free had put them 2-4 to 0-8 up on 42 minutes, with the Banner county’s attack subsequently rediscovering its earlier vitality to produce a winning flourish.

Indeed, Clare’s front six offered plenty of threat in a worrying start for Wexford, with eight first-half wides for the visitors – most of those from scorable positions – being a source of relief for home backers.

Wexford, in comparison, struck their one and only wide midway through the second-half.

Goals were the key to Wexford keeping themselves in the game, with a threatening full-forward line getting little or no quality service.

Clare, with wind advantage, had two wides and a pointed free from Aoibhín McNamara registered before Wexford transformed matters dramatically by 1-0 to 0-1 on 15 minutes when the determination of Sadbh Buttle saw her release from a ruck to Katie Bolger to drive to the town-end net.

Clare got back level before Abbie Doyle nudged Wexford back in front on 21 minutes from a Bolger assist (1-1 to 0-3).

But the opposition wasted several chances while Sophie Torpey and McNamara (free) edged them ahead, before Ellie Stafford fed Abbie Doyle to restore parity for a third time at the change of ends (1-2 to 0-5).

Wexford showed encouraging signs on the restart as substitute Robin Kinsella gave them their third taste of the lead when pointing 71 seconds in after Kildare referee Brian Kearney allowed an advantage for a late challenge on Sadbh Buttle.

Clare responded twice through Maeve Millea to regain the initiative on 36 minutes (0-7 to 1-3).

But Wexford rocked them again when a neat Ellie Stafford delivery located Buttle who in turn found substitute Erin McDonald on the left wing.

McDonald let rip from distance and saw her drive sneak in at the near post to turn the tables again after 37 minutes (2-3 to 0-7).

Unfortunately, after a subsequent exchange of points, Wexford struggled, with home ’keeper Keeva Steadmond (a definite county Senior number one in the not too distant future) helping to cut out a number of threats.

But impressive Clare number eight Caoimhe Cahill fired over a free on 44 minutes and a ’45 on 49 minutes – the latter after Steadmond parried a shot from Elisha Rynne – to level things for a fifth and, as it proved, final time (0-10 to 2-4).

The Banner had rediscovered their form up front now, and a quickfire Maeve Millea double had their noses in front for a fourth time after 59 minutes.

And with the scent of victory in their nostrils, Aoibhín McNamara and bright number eleven Sophie Conway provided the insurance scores.

Wexford: Keeva Steadmond (Craanford-Monaseed); Nicola Corrigan (Kilrush), Leah Morris (Bunclody, capt.), Sarah Walsh (Oulart-The Ballagh); Kate Flood (Cloughbawn), Sophie O’Leary (Glynn-Barntown), Caroline McGarry (Castletown-Liam Mellows); Sadbh Buttle (Kilrush), Aoife Farrell (Bunclody); Ellie Stafford (Glynn-Barntown), Katie Bolger (Ballygarrett, 1-1, 0-1 free), Róisín McGonigle (Tara Rocks); Abbie Doyle (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy, 0-2), Bronagh Kenny (Oulart-The Ballagh), Karen Hayden (Oylegate-Glenbrien). Subs. – Erin McDonald (Cloughbawn, 1-0) for McGonigle (28), Robin Kinsella (Buffers Alley, 0-1) for Farrell (28), Kiera Dempsey (Kilross Gaels) for Hayden (42).

Clare: Eva O’Halloran; Áine Longe, Gráinne McMahon, Lauren Slater; Neasa Ní Lachtnáin, Cliodhna Queally, Caoimhe Ryan; Caoimhe Cahill (0-4, 2 frees, 1 ’45), Aisling Moloney (capt.); Sophie Torpey (0-1), Sophie Conway (0-1), Danielle Beston; Aoibhín McNamara (0-4, 3 frees), Elisha Rynne, Maeve Millea (0-4). Subs. – Alison Collins for Ryan (54), Áine Lenihan for Torpey (60), Seva Brennan for McNamara (60+2), Poppy Rees for Longe, inj. (60+2).

Referee: Brian Kearney (Kildare).