Wexford manager John Hegarty sees bright future for developing footballers

Cathal Walsh - one of five championship newcomers in 2023 - pumps the ball forward as Meath’s Daithí McGowan watches. Photograph: Noel Reddy.

“We didn’t start well and they got a foothold in the game,” manager John Hegarty quickly surmised in the moments after the Wexford Senior footballers’ clearcut Tailteann Cup quarter-final exit to Meath in Páirc Tailteann, Navan on Saturday.

Semi-final aspirations quickly unravelled for Wexford as they fell 0-8 to nil adrift inside 15 minutes.

And after Eoghan Nolan interrupted that spell of Royal rule three minutes later with a point, the natives struck back with 1-3 without reply on the way to forging a healthy 1-12 to 0-3 interval advantage.

Meath had topped Group 2 of qualifying, earning them a week’s rest, whereas Wexford were committing to their third competitive fixture within the space of 14 days.

And the Wexford boss, while acknowledging Meath’s quality, felt his side’s heavy schedule amid a particularly sapping period of weather might have taken its toll.

“It’s hard to get away from feeling the energy levels weren’t there, and maybe the three games in three weeks had more of an impact than we thought.

“I didn’t think it would, but maybe that was the case,” Hegarty said.

Reflecting upon the opening phase of the game, he noted: “We had a couple of opportunities to keep ourselves in it that we didn’t take, and Meath were punishing any unforced errors we made. That’s what happens when you’re playing a better team.”

While acknowledging Wexford had “a mountain to climb” at half-time, he was heartened by his charges’ ambition in the second period.

“I’d never doubt their character, and in the second-half we said to go at it, and you could see in the second-half that we were going for goals; we could have tacked on another five, six or seven points, but that would have been accepting we’re playing for pride.

“In reality we probably were. But the lads gave everything they had, and the lads who came in raised it.

“In fairness, Meath are a Division 2 side who have been Division 1 in the recent past (2020, while being Leinster finalists in 2019 and 2020).

“So, we come to their home pitch and you need things to go well for you. They didn’t go well for us today.

“But there were lads who manfully battled to the very end, and I think we’ve learned an awful lot in the past three or four weeks about our team.

“Lots of it was positive. Maybe some of it today are things we know we need to work on.”

A couple of home draws – London and Wicklow - hurt Wexford’s push for promotion from Division 4 of the league, and after a game effort against Laois in the Leinster championship opener, they were encouraging during the Tailteann Cup.

“We’d hope that we’ve given Wexford supporters more good times in the last year than bad, and we hope to continue that into the future,” Hegarty said.

“Right now this game is disappointing. We came up here today to have a real good cut at them, so there is initial disappointment.

“But you look at the season as a whole and the improvements that we’ve made, the progress… and anyone that’s been around for the last few weeks will see an invigorated, rejuvenated and a forward-looking Wexford football team.

“The lads have shown what’s possible and I think there will be a lot of better days ahead.”

2022 marked the Senior football summer debuts of Kilanerin colleagues Dean O’Toole and Cian Hughes, while Brian Cushe, Conor Kinsella, Brian Molloy, Cathal Walsh and Richie Waters all experienced top-flight championship for the first time this year.

Hegarty notes good reason for other contenders to challenge and help ramp up competition within the squad.

“You’ve just listed off seven lads there who are relatively new to inter-county football. There are more out there that if they are up for it, there is a project there worth getting involved in, and I hope lots of lads will consider it.

“But right now I couldn’t speak highly enough about this squad,” he was keen to emphasise.

“There are 26 lads lucky enough to be on the match-day squad today. But there’s another ten behind them whose preparation, training, nutrition, and conditioning work has been exceptional, and without those lads you don’t give yourself a chance.

“So, even though it didn’t work out today, all the work in the background gives us a chance.”