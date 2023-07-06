Wexford manager Darragh Egan given chance to put his plan of action to County Board

The findings of a review process relating to the management of the Wexford Senior hurling team will be presented to a meeting of the County Board no later than July 18.

That was the outcome when delegates gathered to discuss the next steps to be taken in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Tuesday of last week.

As one of the stakeholders in the process, members of the Senior hurling panel were in attendance at the meeting, and they provided an outline of their views on the 2023 season.

In looking forward to 2024, the players set out that they felt that Darragh Egan should be afforded an opportunity to put forward a clear action plan based on feedback from the review of the recent campaign.

Delegates agreed to this course of action and the process will continue on July 18 as a result, although opinion remains strongly divided within clubs on the managerial issue.

Wexford escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth after beating Kilkenny, one week after a shock loss to Westmeath.