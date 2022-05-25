Wexford lads shine for Coláiste Bhríde in Wicklow schools win

Coláiste Bhríde (Carnew) 1-9, Coláiste Chraobh Abhann 1-8

BACKBONED BY a strong Wexford contingent, Coláiste Bhríde (Carnew) staged a late rally to see off Kilcoole’s Coláiste Chraobh Abhann by one point in the Wicklow schools Senior ‘A’ football championship final in Aughrim on Wednesday.

The pressure and privilege of kicking the winning score deep into injury time fell to Kilanerin’s Seán Hughes who, along with his Wexford Under-20 colleague – Craanford’s Brendan Tobin – had delivered a fine midfield performance on an evening when the weather conditions worsened with each passing minute.

With Kilrush’s Stephen Kenny unavailable due to suspension, the Wexford representatives on the starting 15, aside from the midfield pairing, were Tim Ivers of Kilanerin at centre-back and the Bolger brothers, Daniel and Brendan, also from Kilanerin, at centre- and left half-forward respectively

With Hughes and Tobin lording it around the middle early on, Coláiste Bhríde romped out to a 1-2 to nil lead, the goal from the hands of Joe McGuckian, and the points from free-taker Hughes and Dan Redmond.

The pre-match favourites soon found their feet however and turned the tide with the wind at their backs. Kilcoole went in at the break leading by 1-4 to 1-3, although with their star man J.P. Nolan having failed to make any real impact due to the savage work of Coláiste Bhríde full-back Tommy Collins.

Coláiste Bhríde hit the ground running on the restart with the elements now in their favour. Points from Hughes (free) and two from Brandon Rossiter left them two ahead after seven minutes.

This game was working itself into a frenzy and Coláiste Chraobh Abhann, managed by former Wicklow and St. Patrick’s star and current county Senior joint-manager Gary Duffy, were not going quietly into the rapidly darkening evening.

In a flash they led by a point, only to be tagged back by Wicklow Minor McGuckian before pushing ahead again.

Coláiste Bhríde looked to be kicking it away now as the rain started to fall with vengeance, registering five wides on the trot.

However, a moment of magic from Joe McGuckian drew them level late on, and Hughes’ late, late winner left the Carnew students wild with delight when Kieron Kenny sounded his final whistle shortly afterwards.

Coláiste Bhríde (Carnew): Ciaran Lambert (Shillelagh-Coolboy); Kevin Murray (Tinahely), Tommy Collins (Carnew Emmets, capt.), Odhran Doyle (Tinahely); Larry Kinsella (Tinahely), Tim Ivers (Kilanerin), Patrick Murphy (Tinahely); Seán Hughes (Kilanerin, 0-3 frees), Brendan Tobin (Craanford); Richard Greene (Carnew Emmets), Daniel Bolger (Kilanerin, 0-1), Brendan Bolger (Kilanerin); Joe McGuckian (Aughrim, 1-2), Dan Redmond (Carnew Emmets, 0-1), Brandon Rossiter (Shillelagh-Coolboy, 0-2). Subs. - Adam Healy (Annacurra) for Murray (22), Callum Patterson (Shillelagh-Coolboy) for B. Bolger (46).

Coláiste Chraobh Abhann: Cian Timmons; Andrew Waters, Jack Wolohan, Keevan Doyle; Aharon Smith, Matt Nolan (capt.), Shane Synott; Shane Collins, Sam Bishop; Seán Byrne, Ciarán Murphy (1-1), Éanna Nolan (0-3, 1 free); Dan Byrne, J.P. Nolan (0-1 free), Darragh Heffernan (0-1). Subs. - Cameron Brady (0-1) for Bishop, inj. (26), Ethan Mackey for Smith (60).

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely).