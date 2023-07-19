Wexford ladies to start as underdogs against Kildare in IFC semi-final

Lizzy Kent is hoping to lead her side back to Croke Park for the third year in succession.

WEXFORD’S HOPES of a third visit to Croke Park in as many seasons in the TG4 All-Ireland ladies’ football Intermediate championship hang in the balance as they face the prospect of a meeting with Kildare in Parnell Park on Sunday (4 p.m.).

Lizzy Kent’s side came into the campaign as one of the favourites for this title after losing to Westmeath and Laois in the last two renewals.

While 2023 has been very much up and down, they are still on course to complete that primary goal and become a Senior side next year.

However, most of the downs this season have been dished out by Sunday’s opposition. Indeed, anyone who has seen the series of games between the sides will know Wexford have been comfortably second best in all of them.

The first meeting came in Division 2 of the Lidl National League. With Wexford needing a result in Hawkfield to qualify for the final, the Slaneysiders fell by 1-10 to 0-6 without really putting a hand on their hosts.

That result left Kildare and Clare in the league final, a game won by the Lilywhites, and their season continued to improve in the Leinster championship. Both sides were already qualified for the knockout stages when Kent’s outfit fell by 5-8 to 2-9 in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Matters weren’t much better when the teams played out a 2-12 to 1-8 Leinster final showdown on May 28, a sixth straight loss for Wexford against Kildare in the last 18 months. Worryingly, Kent’s side have not been closer than six points in any of those games.

So, how can Wexford win? There’s a very narrow window to victory for the Slaneysiders in this game and there’s no point saying any different.

The defence has to play its best game to date for starters. Katie English was drafted back into the team against Monaghan and has looked pretty good except for some harrowing experiences against the Lilywhites.

Ciara Banville taclkling Rosemary Courtney (Monaghan).

Her youth and progression on a steep learning curve gives hope that the Adamstown clubwoman can move her game up a level and take away some of those scores. She and her fellow defenders have to keep the goal count to a minimum.

Kildare have consistently out-goaled Wexford in those six meetings and that simply can’t happen again if Wexford are to win. The goalkeeper will be important in that aspect, and Kent has given herself a decision to make there between Sophie Lenehan and Leanne Moore.

Wexford also have to get their best game from Aisling Murphy. She didn’t play in the league tie between the sides, scored just a goal in the group game in the Leinster championship, and was held scoreless in the provincial final. Meanwhile, Chloe Foxe needs another big game after starring against Leitrim in the quarter-final.

The return to fitness of Foxe, Murphy playing better in recent weeks, and some sparks of life from Caitríona Murray, suggests the Wexford attack is in its best place all campaign, and they have to click and take their chances to keep their team in this game to the death.

With no additional injury concerns heading into the contest, Wexford could hardly be in better shape from a personnel point of view. There are no excuses to not find the best performance of the season and keep Kildare close.

If Wexford do brush off a growing inferiority complex, play loose and limit the turnovers in the strong Kildare tackle, they will have a chance. Whether these incremental improvements will be enough to book a final place opposite Clare or Antrim will only be evident as Sunday’s game unfolds.