Wexford ladies pip Roscommon by a point in TG4 All-Ireland IFC opener

Wexford pip Roscommon by a point

LATE POINTS from star performer Chloe Foxe and Gusserane’s Aoife Cullen were just enough to see Wexford over the line and off to a winning start in the TG4 All-Ireland ladies’ football Intermediate championship in Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon on Sunday.

Lizzy Kent’s side were under pressure at the interval, trailing by 0-6 to 0-4, but for the most part Wexford have been a second-half team this season. And the energy reserves were there again in the heat to battle back and outscore the hosts by 0-7 to 1-1 after the interval.

While the first-half was pretty poor, with Wexford lucky to go in at the break just two points down, there were signs in the second period that the interchange, the running off the shoulder, and the snap-pass is starting to click.

It wasn’t continuous, it wasn’t every attack, but it was there and it’s of critical importance that Wexford build on those positive, direct and clean moves through the opposition defence and make them happen at a greater frequency.

A few players were vital to that second-half improvement but none more so than Ciara Banville. The Taghmon-Camross clubwoman had her best half of football in a while, scoring two points while contributing plenty more.

Aisling Murphy also got herself involved with greater regularity while Chloe Foxe somehow found the energy to excel while completing a second 60 minutes in less than 24 hours, after playing a pivotal role in the camogie draw with Kilkenny one day earlier.

How long the Clongeen attacker can continue to operate at such a level under extreme strain is yet to be seen, but she has been helped by the draw, with just the footballers out this week followed by the Senior camogie side for the following two weeks in a row.

Áine Lacey was also needed for a big performance after coming on for Wexford, while Sarah Harding-Kenny and Emma Tomkins were the other dual players who featured in this contest.

Elsewhere, apart from the bursts of Róisín Wynne, the Slaneysiders’ defence was fairly comfortable. They were aided by the absence of star forward Aisling Hanly, but you can only beat who’s in front of you and Wexford did just that.

Shauna Murphy was probably the stand-out of those in defence, but nobody had a poor game back there.

Championship wins are hard to come by but the beauty of this year’s event is that you don’t need many of them to be right in the thick of it, fighting for an All-Ireland title at Croke Park in August.

However, on the flip side, these groups of three teams can be cut-throat and an opening game loss leaves you with no real wiggle room, so it was critically important that Wexford got off to a winning start.

The idiosyncrasies of the structure do leave certain teams disadvantaged, and Wexford could find themselves in an awkward position if they don’t avoid defeat against Monaghan in Hollymount on Sunday (2 p.m.).

A win or draw will see the 2021 and 2022 finalists into the last eight. However, winning Sunday’s game by one point means a loss could see them watching on as Roscommon and Monaghan play out for a result that suits them both.

However, all that Wexford can control is their own performance and they’ll hope to find a better one in the first-half against Monaghan. Here it was competitive but poor fare in the opening quarter, with Aisling Feely opening the scoring for the hosts.

Foxe and Cullen had wides on the board for Wexford before Feely forced Leanne Moore into a sharp save in the eighth minute. The Leinster side got on the board through Foxe after Banville was fouled, and she added her second after Bernie Breen was pulled back.

A critical Sarah Harding-Kenny interception as the last defender stopped Roscommon creating another clear chance as the second quarter got going. The hosts did level it up through Feely and saw another chance come and go, with Moore saving from Aoife Gavin.

Wexford were in the midst of a really poor patch of play, constantly coughing up possession while slowly moving into a packed defence. They were also allowing runners from deep to pick pockets of space around their goal as Rachel Fitzmaurice and Caoimhe Cregg pointed before Feely tapped over a free.

Down by 0-5 to 0-2, Wexford responded with two quality Foxe points, the first from play after missing her first three attempts and the second from a dead-ball after Caitríona Murray was fouled.

However, Niamh Feeney found one such pocket of space just before the interval, to the right of the posts, 28 yards out, and made it a 0-6 to 0-4 Roscommon advantage as the game moved into the half-time break.

Wexford introduced Emma Tomkins at the interval and Niamh Butler moments after the restart. They got the first point of the period on the board within 20 seconds through Banville before Tomkins burst in moments later and forced Helena Cummins into a save.

Foxe levelled it up in the 34th minute before Banville and Cullen were involved in Aisling Murphy’s point that put Wexford 0-7 to 0-6 up.

A Murphy lay-off got Banville in for her second score in the 38th minute to make it a two-point lead, but the scoring soon slowed.

There were two reasons for that, as the play became a bit more fragmented as referee Paul McCaughey started to give the hosts the lion’s share of decisions. The final free awarded column count would end 26-13 in the hosts’ favour, but it was this 15-minute spell that really stuck out, having been 8-6 in Roscommon’s benefit after the opening half.

While struggling to get their fair share of decisions was part of the reason Wexford were unable to put the game to bed, they were also guilty of wasting good positions as Roscommon just stayed in the game long enough to be dangerous.

Still, Wexford led by 0-9 to 0-6 after Foxe pointed in the 49th minute, and at this stage the hosts simply didn’t look like scoring.

Then out of nothing, a dropping Judy McDermott ball into the goalmouth in the 56th minute was bundled over the line by Aisling Shanagher.

It was a very peculiar goal, coming after Leanne Moore appeared to be in position to grasp the high ball. She was definitely interfered with by Shanagher as the Roscommon forward bundled the ball home, and one wonders would the goal have been given at the other end.

The concession would have been a massive shock for Wexford, given they were in complete control of a three-point game before that goal, but they didn’t blink and went back on the offensive, scoring a Foxe free after Banville was fouled and following it with a lovely Cullen point.

In fairness to Roscommon, they did have some serious fight in added-time. Wexford were hanging on and racked up several legitimate fouls as the legs seemed to finally give way.

Bernie Breen and Aisling Murphy both picked up sin-binnings as their side finished with 13, but the home team could only manage a Laura Fleming point as Lizzy Kent’s side held on for the win.

Monaghan make the long trip to Wexford this week and will be another physical and tough challenge for the Slaneysiders. However, the carrot of wrapping up a place in the July 9 quarter-finals should be enough to get another big effort from the home side.

Wexford: Leanne Moore (St. Anne’s); Aisling Halligan (Clonard/Volunteers), Shauna Murphy (Shelmalier), Sarah Harding-Kenny (Shelmalier); Bernie Breen (Baile Dubh Tíre), Róisín Murphy (Shelmalier, capt.), Clara Donnelly (Shelmalier); Amy Walsh (Blackwater), Ciara Banville (Taghmon-Camross, 0-2); Niamh English (Adamstown), Áine Lacey (Shelmalier), Aoife Cullen (Gusserane, 0-1); Caitríona Murray (Clonee), Aisling Murphy (Gusserane, 0-1), Chloe Foxe (Clongeen, 0-7, 5 frees). Subs. - Emma Tomkins (Clonee) for English (31), Niamh Butler (Clonard/Volunteers) for Walsh (33).

Roscommon: Helena Cummins; Erin Hogan, Ellen Irwin, Saoirse Wynne; Judy McDermott, Rachel Fitzmaurice (0-1), Niamh Feeney (0-1); Caoimhe Cregg (0-1), Niamh Fitzgerald; Millie Hogan, Laura Fleming (capt., 0-1 free), Aisling Shanagher (1-0); Aisling Feely (0-3, 1 free), Róisín Wynne, Aoife Gavin. Subs. - Amanda Creighton for Gavin (43), Ella Thompson for Hagan (49).

Referee: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath).