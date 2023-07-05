Wexford ladies facing Leitrim in All-Ireland Intermediate football quarter-final

Semi-final spot up for grabs in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday

Wexford are two steps from another trip to Croke Park in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate ladies’ football championship, and they are hoping to climb one of those steps on Sunday in Chadwicks Wexford Park against Leitrim.

Lizzy Kent’s side have had a mediocre year to date, failing to reach the league final before losing the Leinster decider to Kildare, but all will be forgotten if they can get over the line in the next few weeks.

The first opponent in their way is Leitrim and it’s a little hard to know exactly what to expect. Their results over the last couple of months are good and appalling, depending on the weekend, which makes them a dangerous proposition for Wexford.

To get games, Clare played in the Connacht championship and finished top of the round robin group after thumping Wexford’s opponents on Sunday.

With the Banner unable to play in the provincial final, Leitrim met Roscommon and having beaten them in the group stages, they were roundly dispatched (2-13 to 1-7).

Wexford have played Clare and Roscommon this season, beating both including a tough victory over the Rossies in Dr. Hyde Park in the opening round of the All-Ireland round-robin.

Meanwhile, Leitrim were facing Kildare and arguably played them better than the Slaneysiders have at any stage this season, losing by 5-10 to 4-8 in a close-fought encounter.

Both sides also played one week later, when Wexford impressed in seeing off the physical challenge of Monaghan while Leitrim got the win they needed against Louth, despite having to wait seven days to confirm their last eight spot when Kildare beat the Wee County.

Overall form suggests Wexford should win but they still have to put in the full-bore performance on the field. One would expect very few changes to Lizzy Kent’s team, barring any last-minute issues, meaning the big decision will be who fills the right half-forward spot.

Bébhínn McDonald and Emma Tomkins both came on against Monaghan and have a fighting chance to start, but the hunch is that Kent will go with one of the two returning from exams, Emma’s sister Karen or Róisín Hughes, to add extra defensive prowess to the starting 15.

Whoever comes into that slot, they are all capable players with the ability to have a big day and one feels that Wexford as a team are due a break-out performance.

It came against Roscommon in the semi-final last year and this game feels like it will go a similar way, with Kent’s side advancing with a bit to spare.

Whoever comes out on top on Sunday will face the winner of Kildare and Tyrone in the semi-final. The Lilywhites will be favourites in that encounter but the result is far from a foregone conclusion.