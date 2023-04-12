Wexford Intermediate camogie team defeated by Cork

High-flying Leesiders have ten points to spare in Oulart

Lettie Whelan about to grab the ball as Avril Cashman (Cork) looks on.

WEXFORD’S INTERMEDIATE camogie team rounded off their Very Division 2B National League campaign with a 1-15 to 0-8 defeat to high-flying Cork in Saturday’s concluding game at a sunny but windy Oulart.

Victory sees the Rebelettes secure a one hundred per cent record in the standings with four wins from four, with Wexford unfortunately slipping to their third defeat on the trot after an opening round 1-13 to 1-9 victory against struggling Galway.

Still, there were quite a few aspects of their play that the locals could be happy enough with ahead of the real stuff starting next month.

They created plenty of chances, and if finishing may have been a worry here (they hit ten wides over the hour), at least their forward unit were willing to take a gamble at the posts.

They also didn’t really cough up any clearcut goal chances, with Cork’s sole green flag of the fortunate variety and proving the difference at the end of an otherwise even first-half.

After a number of early wides, Wexford opened the scoring on three minutes when Sal Doyle launched over a fine wind-aided effort from her own half.

Cork hit back with what turned out to be a significant scoring burst of 1-4 without reply, as Isobel Sheehan teed up Leah Hallihan for a ninth-minute point, with Orla Redmond desperately unlucky to see a goal chance flash wide of the posts a couple of moments later.

And Cork built on that reprieve as Cliona Dooley, Orlaith Mullins and Claudia Keane all swung over points in a three-minute period, before they struck for that lucky goal on 16 minutes.

Sheehan was unquestionably going for a point, but when her shot held up in the breeze, Emma Kiely fumbled the dropping ball and Aoibhinn Kidney sniped it to the net.

The goalscorer also pointed on the swivel after a response from Lettie Whelan, but Wexford hit back with three unanswered points to ultimately cut the gap to 1-5 to 0-5 by half-time.

Ciara Butler converted a free after a throwing offence against Cork, Grace Donovan pointed from play after some good approach work by Emer Hunt, while a long clearance from Sal Doyle and push on Hunt allowed Siobhán Sinnott to tap over another free to bring the locals to within three at the interval.

It must be noted that Cork had a goal disallowed among those Wexford’s rebuttals, with Mullins applying the finish to a nice move, only for it to be ruled out for an overcarrying offence.

Wexford’s chance creation did drop notably after the break, and they failed to trouble the scoreboard again until the final ten minutes, with Whelan’s 51st-minute effort their last from open play.

Meanwhile, both sides had emptied the benches as the second-half wore on, with Cork replacements Rachel Harty, Lucy Allen, Fiona Neligan and Cliona O’Leary all managing to register at least one score each during their cameo, while Sinnott added two late frees to bring up Wexford’s final tally of 0-8, their lowest across the four league games.

Alan Brennan’s squad now turn their attention to the Glen Dimplex Intermediate championship campaign, where Wexford begin their Group 2 segment with an arduous away trip to Derry on the last weekend of May.

They then host another Ulster side in Antrim on the weekend of June 11-12, with neighbours Carlow travelling down a fortnight later.

Wexford: Emma Kiely (Glynn-Barntown); Sinéad Furlong (Buffers Alley), Éabha Farrell (Rapparees), Karen Tomkins (Kilrush); Lorna Fortune (Kilrush), Sarah Doyle (Craanford-Monaseed, 0-1), Donna Delahunty (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy); Ciara Butler (Glynn-Barntown, 0-1 free), Aoife Doyle (Geraldine O’Hanrahans); Nora Higgins (Rathnure, capt.), Lettie Whelan (St. Martin’s, 0-2), Grace Donovan (Clongeen, 0-1); Orla Redmond (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Siobhán Sinnott (Oulart-The Ballagh, 0-3 frees), Emer Hunt (Horeswood). Subs. - Loren Doyle (Oylegate-Glenbrien) for Butler (33), Anne Byrne (Kilrush) for A. Doyle (38), Caoimhe Byrne (Rathnure) for Hunt (42), Grace Roche (Glynn-Barntown) for Delahunty (47), Ellie O’Connor (Kilross Gaels) for Fortune (51), Emma Walsh (Glynn-Barntown) for Redmond (54), Shauna Kelly (St. Ibar’s/Shelmalier) for Whelan (59), Aoife McCrea (Rapparees) for Donovan (60), also Kate Butler (Kilrush), Derbhla Doyle (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Oonagh Doyle (Rathnure), Cathy O’Connor (Kilross Gaels), Ciara O’Connor (Rapparees), Kellyanne Dempsey (Oylegate-Glenbrien).

Cork: Ciara Hurley; Jenny Doyle, Niamh O’Leary, Emily O’Donovan; Laura Doyle (0-1), Méadhbh Ring, Isobel Sheehan; Ciara Golden, Avril Cashman; Claudia Keane (0-1), Rose Murphy, Leah Hallihan (0-1); Orlaith Mullins (0-4, 1 free), Cliona Dooley (0-1), Aoibhinn Kidney (1-1). Subs. - Rachel Harty (capt., 0-1) for Golden (44), Lucy Allen (0-1) for Keane (44), Emma Flanagan for Murphy (22), Lauren Homan for Dooley (52), Fiona Neligan (0-2, 1 free) for O’Donovan (54), Cliona O’Leary (0-2) for Cashman (56), Ciara Ring for N. O’Leary (56), Ashling Moloney for M. Ring (57)

Referee: Ciarán Groome (Offaly).