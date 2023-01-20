Wexford hurling team named for Kilkenny clash under lights

Wexford's Lee Chin will make his first start of the Walsh Cup campaign.

THE WEXFORD Senior hurling team for Saturday’s Walsh Cup Group 2 clash – the first inter-county game to be played under the new floodlights in Chadwicks Wexford Park – has been named.

Two of the 15 are featuring for the first time in 2023 – namely right half-back Simon Donohoe, who returned recently from his honeymoon, and right corner-forward Oisín Pepper.

In addition, first starts of the Walsh Cup campaign have been given to Shane Reck, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Conor McDonald and Lee Chin, with the quartet having featured off the bench in recent weeks against Laois and Offaly.

Sympathy is extended to the Reck brothers, Shane and Damien, on the death of their grandfather, Mikie, and to Wexford’s Walsh Cup top scorer to date, Ross Banville, on the death of his grandmother, Marie Tumulty.

Conor Devitt, Ian Carty and Richie Lawlor – three of the most impressive performers in recent weeks – all have opportunities to shine once more against the table-toppers.

Kilkenny only need a draw to reach the final against Galway in Croke Park on January 28. A Wexford win, combined with an Offaly victory over Laois, would put Darragh Egan’s team through on the head-to-head rule at the expense of Kilkenny.

However, should Wexford and Laois win, then the pair will finish on four points each along with Kilkenny. It would go down to score difference in that instance, with the Cats best placed to advance in that scenario.

The full team is: James Lawlor; Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Conor Devitt; Simon Donohoe, Damien Reck, Ian Carty; Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Richie Lawlor; Conor Hearne, Jack O’Connor, Charlie McGuckin; Oisín Pepper, Conor McDonald, Lee Chin (capt.). Subs. – Mark Fanning, Ross Banville, Conall Clancy, David Clarke, Corey Byrne-Dunbar, Cathal Dunbar, Mikie Dwyer, Conor Foley, Kevin Foley, Mike Kelly, Kyle Scallan.

With more than 12,000 tickets sold for the game, a fantastic atmosphere is guaranteed.

Gates will open at 3.30 p.m., with the action commencing at 4 p.m. when Wexford CBS play Good Counsel (New Ross) in the first-year schools county hurling final.

This is a 50-minute game, and the official turning on of the floodlights will happen at half-time. It will give these young hurlers the singular honour of being the first teams to play in the newly-illuminated venue.

A light show will take place at 5.10 p.m., followed by music from local group Corner Boy at 5.15 p.m.

A fireworks display is planned for 5.45 p.m., with the throw-in for the Wexford v. Kilkenny game at 6 p.m.

Supporters should note that the covered stand will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Spectators arriving after the stand is filled will be directed to the uncovered side.

Terrace tickets are valid for the Clonard terrace only, and all tickets will be checked. All under-16s require a ticket to gain entry.