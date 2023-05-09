Wexford hurling manager Darragh Egan rubbishes criticism

Claims that defensive approach cost victory rejected

WEXFORD SENIOR hurling manager Darragh Egan has rubbished claims that an overly-defensive approach had any part to play in his side’s disappointing Leinster championship loss to Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday, arguing it was simply a case of his side not taking their chances against their more economical hosts.

Dissenting voices have grown louder following the loss to the metropolitans, questioning the gameplan and perceived lack of attacking threat.

However, the man at the helm believes that results cloud opinion and said the approach in their previous game against Antrim which paid huge dividends, particularly in the first-half, is exactly what they did against Micheál Donoghue’s side, but with contrasting fortunes.

“If anybody wanted to look at it forensically, we set up exactly the same way as we did against Antrim. Kevin Foley played the same way as Dee O’Keeffe.

“We set up to give ourselves the best opportunity to win games. We felt we did that against Dublin, but our conversion rate was just well below the standard we set for ourselves.

“We’re happy with how we set up. It allows us to protect our goal. There were a few occasions in the first-half, if Kevin Foley wasn’t back in position, we would have conceded goals and we would have been out of the game,” he said.

The Tipperary man said players getting dragged out of position left them light up top at times. He still felt they laid solid foundations for victory and pieced the brickwork together, but it was just the finishing touches that let them down.

“We just need more creativity when we’re going forward, and we need to execute better when we go forward. You can say all you like about set-up, structure, or this and that.

“It was disappointing at times, particularly in the second-half, when we had lads on the ball and our forwards got drawn out tracking runners, tracking defenders.

“A player would turn the ball over then, which we do very well, and he looked up and there’s nobody inside the ’45. That’s frustrating and I suppose that’s why we always need a presence inside. We still had 51 chances to their 31 and we had ample opportunity to win the game.

“We created more scoring chances than we did against Antrim. We set ourselves up to give ourselves the best opportunity to win and unfortunately, we didn’t execute those chances,” he said.

Frustratingly, throughout this year’s league and championship campaigns, Wexford have become more adept at shooting themselves in the foot than firing the ball over the bar.

Sometimes the radar is simply awry, while on other occasions shots are attempted when the odds are stacked against them, although Egan believes it was more of a case of the former, rather than the latter, against Dublin.

“We had 25 missed chances, and I can probably pick out five or six that were crazy shot options. There were probably 15 shots that were proper shooting, scoring range at this level and we didn’t convert them.

“The execution really let us down on Saturday. It didn’t let us down against Antrim. We scored 1-19 in the first-half against Antrim, we couldn’t miss the posts, but we couldn’t find them at all last weekend. It’s that execution that ultimately let us down.

“We were coming down the stretch and from the last 14 shots we took I think we scored three points, and that’s the damning stats of it. There is no excuse for it, we just have to do better in front of the posts and, if we do, we’re going to win games and not lose them.

“It was very disappointing. We left it behind us, there’s no doubt about that. Credit to Dublin they took their chances and got over the line. Missed chances count and you just don’t win games when you hit that many wides,” he said.

With Conor McDonald waiting in the wings for the second game in succession, some spectators may have questioned why an obvious focal point in attack was left on the sideline. And while the Gorey man may not always live up to his promise, Egan admitted that he did make a major contribution when he entered the fray.

“That’s the kind of impact that we expect from Conor McDonald coming on the pitch. He got two good points and he showed what he can do, and we’ll be hoping to see much more from him over the next while,” he said.

Although it may feel otherwise to Wexford supporters at present, with dreams of a Leinster title dead and buried, all is not lost, with hopes that an invite to the All-Ireland championship party could still arrive through the letterbox.

The only way that can be achieved is if Wexford can garner home victories against Joe Fortune’s Westmeath as well as arch-rivals Kilkenny, a scenario that could yet re-ignite the summer for Model county fans, and Egan certainly hasn’t given up hope.

“It’s a very similar situation to last year. It’s very disappointing not to be able to make a Leinster final, but we’ve still lots to salvage from the season yet. If we win our last two games, we should qualify out of Leinster, and we’ll have an extended summer.

“It’s all must-win games and I absolutely think we can have an impact. I hope the supporters think so too. It might be hard to see it right now, but we were in this position last year and we had a right rattle at the summer.

“I’d be hoping that the genuine Wexford supporters stay behind the team and hopefully we can find the posts a bit more often and give them something to cheer about,” he said.

Wexford have had to soldier on with wounded warriors, as key men Lee Chin, Damien Reck and Liam Ryan were clearly not operating at one hundred per cent.

The Oylegate-Glenbrien and Rapparees men were forced off through injury in the second-half on Saturday, while team captain Chin is carrying a shoulder injury.

Egan always maintained that this year’s below-par league campaign was all about building a squad, rather than results, but his reliance on the aforementioned injured trio would suggest that he doesn’t quite have the strength in depth he would like. However, he insisted he’s happy with the panel he has assembled and said sometimes key personnel have to play through the pain barrier.

“We have built a panel and we have different players we can bring in and out. Richie Lawlor got his first start the other day, Kevin Foley started for the first time in a while. Yes, we have some of our big players carrying injuries, but they are our big players and they’re experienced players.

“We’re going at it as best we can. We’re giving lads a chance that feel they can get through the game. Damien Reck and Liam Ryan obviously didn’t get through the full game, but they tried their living best to get through the game and it just didn’t transpire.

“It’s good to see Ian Carty back, to see Richie Lawlor getting his chance, and to see Joe O’Connor back on the field again in Croke Park. We have built a panel and we’re happy with where it’s at.

“It’s just unfortunate knocks and unfortunate injuries that lads can’t seem to shake off. That’s the nature of the championship, that’s how it works,” he said.

After a 15-day break, Egan expects Lee Chin, Liam Ryan and Matthew O’Hanlon, who are all nursing injuries, to be ready for the Westmeath game on Sunday, May 21, although Damien Reck will struggle to be fit to face the midlanders.

“You have to play three weeks in a row in the Leinster championship, but every team has to do it so we’re not using the injuries as an excuse. We’re just unfortunate that some of our bigger players have knocks.

“We’ll hopefully get them right for the Westmeath game and we’ll try to get things back on track,” he said.