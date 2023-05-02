Wexford hurling manager Darragh Egan relishing clash with Dublin in Croke Park

Wexford have close to a clean bill of health as they head into a crunch tie with Dublin in the Leinster Senior hurling championship in Croke Park on Saturday (5 p.m.).

Darragh Egan’s side have been plagued by injuries throughout their league and championship campaign to date, but things finally seem to be looking up, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, ahead of a massive meeting with the metropolitans.

Unfortunately, Connal Flood will be absent due to a knee injury, but key defender Damien Reck is expected to return, while Ian Carty, Niall Murphy and Rory Higgins are also ready to feature.

Liam Ryan is a slight doubt, after taking a knock to his leg which forced him off at half-time against Antrim, but Egan is hopeful that he’ll be fully fit to man the full-back berth at the weekend.

Lee Chin, despite not being one hundred per cent, got a full 70 minutes in the 1-30 to 1-26 victory over Antrim in Chadwicks Wexford Park, and Egan was delighted to see his captain, and others, getting a good workout.

“Lee was excellent. He’s still carrying the shoulder, but he was absolutely outstanding and was our go-to man when we needed him. It’s great to get the full game into him.

“Himself and the likes of Liam Ryan, Matthew O’Hanlon and Conor Devitt didn’t see a load of action recently so it’s great to get minutes into these lads. We’re just hoping the bodies are fresh and ready for this Saturday evening,” he said.

Coming out on top in the battle with the boys in blue would keep Wexford’s Leinster championship hopes very much alive, although most supporters see it as a must-win game to secure a third-place finish and ensure the Slaneysiders’ journey lasts beyond the provincial series.

Egan is not looking too far ahead, however, preferring to take it one game at a time and seeing how the table looks at the end of the round robin matches, although he does admit getting a run out in GAA headquarters at this juncture is an unexpected bonus.

“Every game is a must win, that’s the reality of it. It’s going to be a huge test. We looked at the opening three games as a three-game block. We’ve a 15-day break after this one so we just want to give our best performance this weekend and see where that takes us.

“We’re looking forward to the game against Dublin. Any day you get to play there you’d relish it. It was interesting that Dublin changed the Wexford and Galway games to Croke Park, so we’ll see how that pans out on Saturday evening,” he said.

The Kiladangan clubman is well aware of the threat that Micheál Donoghue’s men pose, but he firmly believes that Wexford will be able to give as good as they get, and more.

“Dublin have lots of pace. Obviously, Donal Burke is their main marksman but they’ve lots of good forwards. Cian O’Sullivan is in good form.

“They put up a big score against Westmeath and they’re going to be dangerous, but they’ll have a job trying to contain some of our forwards as well, so it should be a good game,” he said.

Reflecting on Saturday’s win over Antrim, Egan was happy that his charges got a win under their belts and, while he agreed it should have been lot more comfortable than the four-point margin that separated the sides at the final whistle, the result was ultimately the be all and end all.

“It was always going to be a tricky game but two points on the board is massive now before we head to Croke Park. We started like a house on fire, and we really went at it early. 1-19 is a great score in the first-half.

“The lull after half-time is not good enough and it’s something we need to look at this week, but there were some very positive signs from the forwards.

“1-25 from play is a massive score and we looked dangerous at other times where we didn’t get something out of it. We’re heading for Croke Park, and we’ll look to exploit the open spaces on Saturday. It’s definitely good for the confidence for the forwards to put up a score like that,” he said.

Having shipped 1-26 to the Ulster outfit, Wexford certainly have plenty to work on defensively and, although the return of the influential Damien Reck to the fold would be a big help, Egan feels there’s a lot to brush up on ahead of the meeting with Dublin.

“An awful lot of scores came from frees. Some of our tackling around the middle was poor and you just can’t do it at this level, you’re going to be punished every time. I thought Antrim were very efficient and nearly every time they attacked they got a score.

“There’s plenty of things to look at this week but it was all about getting the result, no matter how we got it. We’ve definitely loads of things to work on, but we know now what we have to do for Croke Park,” he said.