Wexford hurling manager Darragh Egan has Leinster title in his sights

SENIOR HURLING manager Darragh Egan has his eyes on bringing a Leinster title back to Wexford in 2023 as he looks forward to his second year at the helm with the Model county.

Last season the Slaneysiders enjoyed a promising league campaign, before falling short in the provincial and All-Ireland championships, and this time around they will take a slightly different approach.

The Kiladangan clubman says, while picking up wins in the league will be important, it won't be the be all and end all, and they will take the opportunity to look at new players before, hopefully, peaking for the championship action in the height of the summer.

“We'll be going out to win every game, but we will definitely be mixing up our team a bit more in the five group games. Last year we won five from five.

“We used a good few new lads but the bulk of our team was usual fairly similar day to day. We will be looking at different lads this year, we'll be changing it up in different areas of the pitch, but ultimately we're in a brilliant group for the league.

“We have Galway, we have Clare, Cork, Westmeath and Limerick, so we've some top-notch games that we'll be approaching the very best we can,” he said.

Egan has added Neil O'Loughlin, who coached Rapparees to a Wexford Senior hurling championship title in 2021, to his backroom team, and he feels bringing the Bob O'Keeffe Cup to the county for the first time since 2019 is a realistic target.

“I think we really need to attack a Leinster campaign. I'm not saying we didn't do that in 2022, but it has to be a proper, proper goal for this squad to win a Leinster title in 2023. There's going to be a lot of stiff competition.

“You have Henry (Shefflin) in year two in Galway, you've Micheál Donoghue going to get a bounce in Dublin, obviously we went to Mullingar and we struggled up there with Joe Fortune in Westmeath, you've Derek Lyng in Kilkenny, which is going to be very different for all.

“We’ll be welcoming them (Kilkenny) to Wexford Park, which is no doubt going to be a cracker of a game. Leinster is a very different proposition in 2023 with the managerial shifts,” he said.

Despite a decent level of confidence, Egan is under no illusions and realises his charges will have to build on last season's championship campaign if they want to have a real say this time around.

Wexford struggled to get going in the Leinster championship, before saving their season with an inspirational win over Kilkenny, but ultimately the year ended in disappointment as they faded against Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final, and the manager knows that improvements are needed.

“We just need to be better than we were. We had some up and down performances through the Leinster campaign. We finished with a brilliant performance in Nowlan Park, where we absolutely owned the game, but it's that consistency of performance over a six- or seven-week period that we really need to go after.

“Our approach to the league this year will be slightly different because we need to be firing once April 22 comes. Last year we were probably stuttering into it after getting a bit of a trimming against Waterford in the league semi-final. We need to navigate our way through the season slightly differently this year,” he said.

Having forensically reviewed the rights and wrongs and high and lows of last season, Egan has pinpointed their attacking play as an area where they need to improve, and a few new faces could well be the key to solving that puzzle.

“Defensively we would have been very happy with where we were last year. We probably had one of the best defensive records, but we need to add a proper layer of attacking play this year.

“Ultimately against Clare, where we came up short, we had that game very much in our grasp after 62 minutes and we let it slip.

“We need to find new players in different areas of the pitch. Overall it was a satisfying 2022, but we'd be looking for a lot more.

“I suppose I know the players better now, I know what strengths, what weaknesses we have as a team and we're really going to work hard on our weaknesses over the next few weeks and try to expand our panel,” he said.