Wexford hurling boss Darragh Egan says his future is uncertain after emotional win over Kilkenny

WEXFORD MANAGER Darragh Egan says it’s a case of wait and see if he will remain at the helm for next season after his side summoned up the heroic performance that overcame Kilkenny and salvaged their Leinster Senior hurling championship status on Sunday.

It will be a number of weeks before a decision is reached according to the Tipperary native, and although he firmly believes hurling is on the right road in the county, he admits he’s unsure if he’ll be the one in the driving seat of the Senior set-up.

“There’s a very significant and substantial hurling development plan in Wexford. There’s a really good plan in place, whether I’m part of that next year or not remains to be seen.

“I know the County Board will be having their various debrief meetings and we as a management team will have ours.

“We’ll review the year as a whole and go through it forensically. We’ll wait and see.

“There’s lots of different factors at play here, but once Wexford hurling is going in the right direction that’s what matters. While results this year may not have shown that, it is going in the right direction and there’s lots of good work going on and there’s more good work to do.

“We’ll just wait and see if I’m part of that plan over the next while, but there will be no decisions made for a good few weeks yet,” he said.

After difficult and disappointing league and championship campaigns, Wexford managed to summon up the skill, passion and know-how to save the year from absolute catastrophe.

Egan says the fire was lit in their collective bellies straight after the Westmeath debacle and that internal desire raged like an inferno when they took to the field against Kilkenny.

“We had a good chat on the Sunday evening after the Westmeath game. The boys went to Curracloe on Monday evening and had a chat amongst themselves, and they came back in good form for training on Wednesday night.

“We took another hammer blow in training with Shane Reck straining his hamstring. We knew from then that it was unlikely that he was going to be able to play.

“We needed all our big men to stand up and they really did. They were led very well by Lee (Chin), but there were big performances throughout the team. It was pleasing that they were able to show their true character,” he said.

Having conceded two early goals to Derek Lyng’s seemingly rampant side, the doubts could easily have resurfaced in the minds of the Wexford players. Egan was delighted with the mettle shown by his men as they fought back off the ropes, and he said the fervent home crowd played their part in that revival.

“Kilkenny, to give them their credit, were coming at us in waves. They were breaking through the lines and it was hurting us. With Dee O’Keeffe in the role he played, we looked for everyone else to go man to man and we just weren’t tracking our men.

“The boys really showed great character to come back from that, ably assisted by the great crowd. Once we got going in the middle of the first-half the crowd really got going with us.

“Going in at half-time ahead was massive for us because it did look dodgy after about 15 or 16 minutes,” he said.

Wexford began the second-half like a house on fire, with a couple of Liam Óg McGovern goals putting the Slaneysiders in a strong position. Egan believed they were going to kick on at that stage, but Kilkenny’s class and resilience kept them in it until the hosts reasserted themselves in a nerve-wracking finale.

“We went seven points up I think and we were flying it. Jack O’Connor made a monster catch and we were in full flow at that stage.

“He was probably looking for a worldly of a point, but Liam Óg was off his shoulder. We were really humming at that stage and we probably could have killed the game.

“The quality of Kilkenny though kept them in it. Eoin Cody’s goal into the top corner was probably one of the best goals you’ll see all year.

“We knew the quality, even Tom Phelan’s finish to the bottom right.

“We knew they’d never give up, but in fairness to our lads they held their nerve.

“That for me is the most pleasing aspect of yesterday because the character and the nerve of the team was really questioned and rightly so over the last few weeks, but they really held their nerve when things were going against them, both in the first-half, and the second-half,” he said.

Composure was certainly something that Wexford lacked at vital times in the loss to Dublin in Croke Park, and also as everything crumbled around them in the second-half collapse against Westmeath, and that’s certainly something that the experienced Diarmuid O’Keeffe brought to the table on Sunday.

Many have suggested that the calming influence and hurling nous of the St. Anne’s man could have made the difference in those crushing defeats.

However, Egan insists the team was picked on form, although he did say he was confident that O’Keeffe would produce the goods against Kilkenny.

“We were picking from what we saw on the training pitch, and we felt Kevin Foley was in better form going into that Dublin game, and Kevin did perform well in that role against Dublin. Against Westmeath we lined the team out a bit differently and we structured the team a bit differently.

“Hindsight is a great thing. We had no doubt about what kind of a performance Dee was going to give against Kilkenny. He’s that kind of a character, he was absolutely top-class and he has been a massive player for Wexford down through the years and no more so than yesterday.

“He ran the show, he even killed the game when Tom Phelan got his goal. We needed the break in play and Dee O had the smartness to kill the play for a few seconds. He’s a top-class guy and a top-class player and I’m delighted with how he performed yesterday,” he said.

The Kiladangan clubman admitted that immense relief was coursing through his veins after his side played their get out of jail card and came up trumps, although it was tinged with frustration that they didn’t show the same will to win in earlier games, culminating in an early exit from the championship.

“The over-riding emotion was definitely relief, but there was a small bit of frustration there as well. It’s our own fault and we’ve nobody else to blame, but it’s just a pity that yesterday’s game wasn’t a straight shoot-out for a Leinster final or a place in the All-Ireland series.

“Unfortunately, we undid that over the last few weeks and we had to pay the price of it not being a higher stakes game yesterday. When the chips were down lads stood up and the relief of getting the win and giving the home support something to shout about was the over-riding emotion really,” he said.

Wexford manager Darragh Egan, right, with selector Willie Cleary during the match against Kilkenny on Sunday.

In an emotionally charged atmosphere, just how much the victory meant for those at the coalface was plain for all to see in a warm embrace between Egan and selector Willie Cleary shortly after the final whistle, as the stresses and strains made an instant escape like steam billowing out of a pressure cooker.

“You have five or six people that really have your back. I’d say nobody felt the pressure more than Willie, living in the middle of Wexford town. We did bunker down.

“We said it to the lads last Sunday evening that they were going to take a bit of flak after the Westmeath result and I think it was a lesson for all of us, both management and players.

“We really did block out anything that was going on outside the group. The group stayed tight all week.

“The way the inter-county season is so condensed, you probably have to approach the six or seven weeks of a Leinster campaign and literally just go to ground for the few weeks, because there’s so much analysis and so much outside noise going on that you just have to block yourself away from it.

“I suppose everybody was feeling the heat this week and I suppose myself and Willie hugging after the game was probably the release of a pressure valve. It was a brilliant feeling,” he said.