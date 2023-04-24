Wexford hurling boss Darragh Egan left with regrets after ideal start against Galway

LEE CHIN and Damien Reck remain the chief injury concerns for Wexford as they prepare for the visit of Antrim to Chadwicks Wexford Park for their Leinster Senior championship round robin clash on Saturday (6 p.m.).

Faythe Harriers man Chin picked up a shoulder knock in a collision during a training exercise early last week, while Damien Reck was ready to line out at centre-back against Galway on Saturday following a foot injury, only to strain his hamstring shortly before throw-in.

While manager Darragh Egan says that there is a chance that the two star men could make it back, given Lady Luck’s refusal to offer Wexford a warm embrace of late, it’s understandable that he’s not overly positive when it comes to making a prediction regarding their availability.

“The likelihood is it’s going to go right to the wire. I can’t make a call today whether they’re going to be available or not.

“I just honestly don’t know and, the way our luck is going at the moment, it would be silly to make a call, because anything could happen over the next five or six days.

“There’s very unfortunate stuff happening to the squad at the moment, but our luck is going to have to change at some stage shortly,” he said.

Ian Carty, Niall Murphy and Rory Higgins, who also missed the Galway clash through injury, are set to resume training on Tuesday night, and it is hoped that they will be available for selection for Saturday.

And while Mark Fanning wasn’t included in the Wexford panel for the trip to Galway, Egan says he remains part of his plans.

Reflecting on Saturday’s 0-24 to 2-12 defeat in Pearse Stadium, the Wexford manager was disappointed that his side couldn’t build on a dream start, with two goals inside the first four minutes from Conor McDonald and Liam Óg McGovern, although he felt a couple of harsh calls from referee Seán Stack late in the first-half didn’t help their cause.

“The first five minutes was a great start and we had targeted that, but I felt we didn’t kick on then.

“We conceded a few sloppy scores between the tenth and 20th minute.

“Then we kicked on again and we played very well. I felt that were going well up to just before half-time.

“I was really disappointed with a few frees that were given against us that brought Galway back into the game.

“We needed to go in four or five points up and next thing suddenly you’re level going in.

“I think in the 34th minute we were three ahead and there was a harsh free given against Conor Devitt in front of goal, and brilliant defending by Matthew O’Hanlon was pulled up. That brought them back into the game.

“The five minutes before half-time and the ten minutes after half-time was really where the game was won and lost and we were poor in that period,” he said.

Similar to their Allianz League meeting in Chadwicks Wexford Park in early February, Galway completely took over in the third quarter and Egan conceded that the hosts dominated them in that spell, although he did garner some crumbs of comfort from the fact that his charges didn’t completely capitulate, which looked likely for a while.

“When Galway came out after half-time they got some really good scores from long-range early, like Cathal Mannion’s score from the throw-in.

“That gave them a bit of a catapult forward and we just couldn’t sustain it for that period.

“I’m really proud of how the lads finished. We stayed in the game. The penalty miss was another turning point in the second-half. You just have to be converting those chances.

“That would have brought us back to within two points. If you can put the squeeze on Galway coming down the stretch it’s suddenly a different game.

“Next thing they go up the field and go six points ahead and you’re just trying to claw back scores at that stage.

“I’m pleased with how the lads finished because it could have been quite a drubbing, but they worked hard right until the very end.

“They got some good scores before the finish which, you never know, might be important as the Leinster campaign goes on,” he said.

Some questioned the deployment of marquee forward Rory O’Connor in such a deep role for a period in the second-half, but Egan insisted it was simply a case of needs must when the chips were down.

“At that stage of the game we had no ball in our forwards so we needed to get Rory on the ball.

He played that role very well against Limerick at a time when we were struggling.

“We deployed him as a third midfielder just to try to get him on the ball and to get a bit more of a foothold.

“I think Galway had maybe got six points in a row at that stage, so we just needed Rory to carry a bit of ball for us. As soon as we got Kevin Foley on the pitch, we moved Rory back up.

“That was just to try to get the ball in Rory’s hand to see if he could make stuff happen for us. Games take a different pattern than you’d like them to at times,” he said.

The manager bemoaned the fact that they had to go into battle without Lee Chin and Damien Reck, which obviously weakened Wexford’s hand, although he was happy with the response of those who took to the field and had a special word of praise for the inexperienced Conor Foley, who was called upon at the eleventh hour.

“Before the game we lost our captain and vice-captain, our two All Star nominees. We seem to be taking these blows every single day we go out.

“Our luck just doesn’t seem to be in at the moment and those killer blows are hard for any team to deal with, but particularly a team like us who are devoid of maybe a small bit of confidence.

“I have to compliment the lads on how they reacted to that, because we started very strong. We had three debutants, one who was told he was playing centre-back, marking Conor Cooney, about seven or eight minutes before the throw-in. Credit goes to Conor Foley for that.

“There’s definitely positives we can take from the game and we can to bring them into the Antrim game because it’s going to be a really stiff test in Wexford Park on Saturday evening,” he said.

Jack O’Connor brought an extra bit of much-needed physicality to the Wexford forwards when introduced in the second-half and posed problems for the Galway defence, and Egan said it’s good to see players making a big contribution from the bench.

“Himself and Mikie Dwyer looked lively. As we said all along our aim was to try to build a panel and we have lads who were very disappointed not to start last Saturday evening and that’s the way it should be.

“We’ll have more disappointed not to start against Antrim this Saturday evening.

“We just need lads to make an impact. It is a 20-man game, and we need five lads ready to come on that are hungry looking for action like Jacko and the lads were at the weekend. If not we’re going to struggle.

“Thankfully, the boys did make an impact and gave us as a few selection headaches for this Saturday,” he said.

Looking forward to the meeting with Antrim, the Kiladangan clubman knows it is imperative that Wexford get two points on the board, although he believes they’ll get nothing easy against their northern visitors, who drew with Dublin on Saturday.

“They’re all must-win games, we knew that from the start. Antrim were very good against Dublin and should have got the win. I watched them closely and they were the better team to be honest up in Corrigan Park.

“They’re a formidable outfit and have some serious forwards.

“A lot of their squad have played in an All-Ireland Club final already this year, so they have that experience as well. We’ll be ready for them.

“We’re the home team, we just need to stamp our own authority on the game and go at them early,” he said.

FOOTNOTE: The starting time has been changed from 5 to 6 p.m., after Westmeath refused Wexford’s request for a change to the Under-20 fixture in Mullingar at 1 p.m.

Wexford then looked to Antrim for some co-operation, and our Senior visitors were willing to oblige.

Their sportsmanship is to be commended, whereas Westmeath can expect no favours from Wexford for the foreseeable future.