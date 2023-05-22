Wexford hurling at crisis point following nightmare collapse against Westmeath

Two contrasting hurling worlds collided before a stunned 2,500 crowd in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, and the outcome has left the game in Wexford at crisis point.

Our worst day in living memory coincided with Westmeath’s best, and now we are facing the appalling vista of not being part of next year’s Leinster or All-Ireland championships if results don’t go our way next weekend.

Put simply, if Wexford lose to Kilkenny, and Antrim defeat Westmeath in Mullingar, then we will be relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2024 on the head-to-head rule while our conquerors last Sunday will survive.

To crash out of the current championship in the fourth round-robin game is bad enough in itself, but if that worst case scenario plays out, the damage to the game in the county will be catastrophic.

The anger, disillusionment and disbelief that greeted the final whistle of Dublin referee Chris Mooney was etched on the faces of Wexford fans. To say they were stunned was an understatement, with some left speechless as only rueful shakes of the head could adequately convey their disgust.

The complete collapse of the team in the second-half will haunt every Wexford hurling follower for years to come. How on earth could it happen?

Read more Woeful Wexford hurlers dumped out by Westmeath

Wexford held a game-high lead of 17 points for 86 seconds approaching half-time, after the ball spilled loose following a tackle by Conor McDonald and Rory O’Connor fired over his third point to make it 2-14 to 0-3.

The margin was 16 at half-time (2-15 to 0-5), with Westmeath still waiting for their first score from play. That finally arrived in the third minute on the restart, when Niall O’Brien drove home their opening goal, and what followed was truly the stuff of nightmares.

Westmeath outscored the hot favourites by 4-13 to 0-7 after the interval and yet, for all that, Wexford still led by 2-20 to 1-13 in the 62nd minute before shipping the ultimate punishment for going through the motions.

Two late goals from towering substitute Niall Mitchell guided the visitors to a famous victory, with their route one tactics paying off as Wexford crumbled and wilted before our disbelieving eyes.

It was humiliating, shocking, and simply not good enough, as Westmeath bridged a gap of 83 years since their only previous championship win over Wexford – by 2-5 to 2-4 in the first round in Croke Park in 1940.

It was impossible to see how the afternoon could unfold in this manner after Wexford waltzed into that 2-15 to 0-5 half-time lead, helped by a brace of Conor McDonald goals in the tenth and 24th minutes.

Until they finally scored from play in the 38th minute, Westmeath had relied on free-taker Ciarán Doyle for their seven points up to that stage.

However, they took great heart from hitting an unanswered 1-4 directly after the interval, with the goal coming from Niall O’Brien – nephew of Aidan, the former Wexford Senior football manager of Good Counsel and Adamstown fame.

Even though a woeful Wexford only managed those seven second-half points, they were still ahead by 2-19 to 1-12 when Westmeath corner-back Darragh Egerton was black-carded for a foul on Rory O’Connor in the 55th minute and his team were temporarily down to 14.

The poorly-struck penalty that followed from Jack O’Connor was easily saved by Noel Conaty, and Westmeath dealt Wexford another blow in the 62nd minute when Niall O’Brien swept home his second goal from a long ball in by Robbie Greville to reduce the gap to 2-20 to 2-13.

Incredibly, a listless Wexford were outscored by 2-5 to 0-2 thereafter on a truly dark day for hurling in the county.

Big substitute Niall Mitchell caught a Tommy Doyle drive and flicked over the head of James Lawlor and to the net in unorthodox fashion to leave Wexford clinging to a 2-21 to 3-16 lead 40 seconds from the end of the 70 minutes.

And there was even worse to come, as Mitchell then gave them the lead almost two minutes into the extra five announced when he grabbed another rocket delivered into the clouds – this time by Peter Clarke – and beat Lawlor from close range for a second time (4-16 to 2-21).

Niall Mitchell of Westmeath catches the ball before scoring his side's fourth goal. — © SPORTSFILE

Eoin Keyes added a point, with Conor Hearne pulling one back before Niall O’Brien drove a late free between the posts to spark wild celebrations among the small Westmeath contingent in the ground.

The narrative beforehand was that they had one eye on next Sunday’s tie with Antrim, as it was felt a win in that game represented their best chance of staying up.

Equally, the common belief was that Wexford would do what was required here to leave them needing to defeat Kilkenny at home in order to advance to the All-Ireland series.

Now that game has taken on an entirely different context, and it’s likely that the County Board will be looking for a new manager to replace Darragh Egan a lot sooner than they expected.

Apart from the Niall O’Brien connection, the winning team’s half-back line included former St. Anne’s stalwart Aaron Craig. One of their best performers in the 2019 Pettitt’s Senior hurling final loss to St. Martin’s, he captained the club to Intermediate football honours one year later but has since returned to home base with St. Oliver Plunketts and Shandonagh respectively.

And the win was a super achievement too for Westmeath’s manager, ex-Shamrocks man Joe Fortune from Enniscorthy, and Rathnure’s Richie Flynn who is also part of the backroom team.

We should have been forewarned about what they were capable of after only coming away from Mullingar with a draw last year, but that second-half comeback they produced has to rank right up there as one of the most incredible achievements in hurling history.

The injured Damien Reck was replaced in defence by Ian Carty, with Conor McDonald and Mikie Dwyer restored to the attack after coming on against Dublin.

Kevin Foley and Richie Lawlor, the pair to miss out, surprisingly didn’t get any game-time whatsoever on this occasion as Darragh Egan and his mentors only made three changes as their team rapidly and alarmingly lost traction. The extremely late introduction of a player of the calibre and experience of Diarmuid O’Keeffe was particularly hard to understand.

It had been all so different in the opening half, with Rory O’Connor and Mikie Dwyer both firing over points inside the opening minute.

And after Ciarán Doyle got Westmeath off the mark with the first of his five pointed frees before the break, the struggling visitors conceded 1-6 on the bounce in a 14-minute spell to fall behind by 1-8 to 0-1.

Ian Carty, Rory O’Connor, Conor McDonald and Oisín Foley posted points before that goal arrived in the tenth minute, and it was a complete giveaway on Westmeath’s part.

O’Connor intercepted a pass that was telegraphed by Conor Shaw as the visitors tried to work the ball short out of defence, and he supplied McDonald for a cool finish.

Shortly before, O’Connor had been denied a goal by a fine block by Darragh Egerton, while Mikie Dwyer later lost his footing after being tackled when another good chance arose.

In between, Westmeath had handed Wexford a second goal on a plate. A short pass by ex-Galway player Davy Glennon – utilised as a sweeper in the first-half – was cut out by Jack O’Connor in the 24th minute.

He fed younger brother Rory who in turn linked up once more with McDonald to supply the finish and double his goal haul, stretching the gap to 2-10 to 0-2.

It was completely one-sided, with Wexford doing as they pleased and Westmeath looking completely out of their depth.

The last scoring act of the half was a sweet point from a line ball on the right into the Clonard end by Jack O’Connor, and it left the hosts with that very comfortable 2-15 to 0-5 advantage.

Westmeath introduced Cormac Boyle and Peter Clarke to midfield, with the latter going on to atone in rich measure for his glaring goal miss in Wexford’s hard-earned five-point Under-20 win when the counties met in Mullingar recently.

After Ciarán Doyle brought his tally to seven points from frees, a long delivery by Johnny Bermingham was swept low to the left of James Lawlor and into the net by Niall O’Brien in the 38th minute (2-15 to 1-7).

Doyle (play and free) added two more points before Lee Chin punished a foul on Liam Óg McGovern for Wexford’s opening score of the second-half more than nine minutes in.

McGovern couldn’t get on the end of a Rory O’Connor cross as the leaders probed for a third goal but Westmeath defended with diligence, although the gap remained large as a second successful Jack O’Connor line ball – this time from the left flank – left Wexford with a 2-19 to 1-11 lead near the end of the third quarter.

Doyle responded from another free before a critical moment in proceedings, when Darragh Egerton was black-carded for hauling down Rory O’Connor by the neck after McGovern and Ian Carty combined to put him through.

It left Westmeath down to 14 men for ten minutes and facing a penalty, but Jack O’Connor’s shot lacked power and direction and was easily saved by Noel Conaty.

Jack O'Connor of Wexford takes a penalty, which he missed, against Westmeath. — © SPORTSFILE

In the time that Egerton was off the field, Westmeath outscored a Wexford side worryingly devoid of leadership by 1-3 to 0-2.

The goal that filled the outsiders with even more hope arrived in the 62nd minute, with Niall O’Brien pulling to the net for his second after Robbie Greville launched a long ball goalwards.

It was 2-21 to 2-14 when Egerton returned, and O’Brien struck immediately with the best point of the day from tight to the left sideline.

Two of Wexford’s ten overall wides followed, from Rory O’Connor and Conor Hearne, before veteran Westmeath substitute Derek McNicholas made it a five-point game.

Just 38 seconds of the regulation 70 minutes remained when Niall Mitchell – held in reserve until the end of the third quarter due to injury – grabbed Tommy Doyle’s long drive and flicked the ball into the corner of the net (2-21 to 3-16).

And when he repeated the dose near the end of the second of five additional minutes announced, Wexford were sensationally behind and in major bother.

A foul by Jack O’Connor on Robbie Greville led to Derek McNicholas launching another exocet towards the Clonard end – but only after Westmeath boss Joe Fortune was yellow-carded – and it broke for Eoin Keyes to fire over and make it 4-17 to 2-21.

Conor Hearne pointed from a Charlie McGuckin pass, but a Wexford side in need of a win knew their race was run from the puck-out.

Matthew O’Hanlon pulled rashly from behind to leave double goalscorer Niall Mitchell in a heap and, with Ciarán Doyle departed by that stage owing to injury, it was left to Niall O’Brien to put the seal on a Westmeath win that seemed next to impossible even up to 15 minutes beforehand, when Wexford led by 2-20 to 1-13.

Wexford: James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks), Liam Ryan (Rapparees), Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien); Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross, 0-1), Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers); Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, 0-1), Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-4, 2 line balls); Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s), Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, capt., 0-6, 4 frees), Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, 0-2); Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-3), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna, 2-2), Mikie Dwyer (Fethard, 0-1). Subs. – Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna) for Dunbar (60), Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers, 0-2) for Dwyer (60), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s) for Foley (70+1), also Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Ross Banville (Shelmaliers), David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown), Kevin Foley (Rapparees), Rory Higgins (Rathnure), Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s), Joe O’Connor (St. Martin’s).

Westmeath: Noel Conaty; Conor Shaw, Tommy Doyle, Darragh Egerton; Johnny Bermingham, Robbie Greville, Aaron Craig; Shane McGovern, Joey Boyle (0-1); Eoin Keyes (0-1), Ciarán Doyle (0-11, 10 frees), Charlie McCormack; Niall O’Brien (2-3, 0-1 free), Owen McCabe, Davy Glennon. Subs. – Peter Clarke (0-1) for McGovern (HT), Cormac Boyle for McCormack (HT), Niall Mitchell (2-0) for Glennon (51), Derek McNicholas (0-1) for C. Doyle, inj. (66). Sin-bin: Darragh Egerton (55).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin).