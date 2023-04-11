Wexford hurlers heavily beaten by Tipperary as problems persist with championship looming large

Tipperary 3-28 Wexford 1-14

BEFORE THE disgusting situation that brought an abrupt end to this charity challenge game in aid of Ryan O’Dwyer in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday, there was some hurling played but it was a struggle for Wexford against a superior Tipperary outfit.

One would never read too much into the outcome of a friendly run-around between two sides from the upper tiers of the small ball game, but in the context of what supporters have seen already this season it was another tough watch.

This reporter has been concentrating on other teams in the county while the hurlers stuttered through the league campaign, so this was as good an opportunity as any to get a glimpse at what I’ve been missing.

There’s no real sugar coating to this, as Tipperary did pretty much everything better than Wexford and it shows in the result.

But coming from the outside looking in, more familiar with these lads from the club game and from monitoring them coming through the ranks at under-age level, I found it an interesting afternoon.

The predominant question I was left with, when contemplating the game rather than the sorry situation that developed at the end, was how long more do Wexford players need to get up to speed and be the best version of themselves?

What struck me was how many of these hurlers are still ridiculously young but yet so much is expected of them. That’s the environment they have been thrust into, and there really isn’t time for getting up to speed as the opponents are vipers, ready to turn over possession or break down an attack after one slightly sloppy off-load.

It’s a tough ask also because in Wexford we seem to have created a good chunk of talented hurlers but maybe not enough exceptional talents.

For me, Rory O’Connor was the last lad to come though that seemed capable of anything, but for someone as talented as the St. Martin’s clubman, even he, with the injuries racking up, has struggled to live up to the hype of others.

So, how long do the talented hurlers take to be comfortable at this level? Because we saw shoots of hope from the likes of Kyle Scallan, from Richie Lawlor, from Niall Murphy and so on, but there is still that split-second delay, that slightly off-target pass, and it makes everything look so messy.

Not that it was just the young lads struggling to breathe, as Liam Ryan, for example, had some sticky moments at the heart of the Wexford defence. Rory and Jack O’Connor made mistakes, and the gel just wasn’t there between the new and slightly older players.

And that’s really what Wexford are missing the most when it comes to competing, because they can be inferior to Tipperary talent-wise and win, but they can’t win with less quality without making the whole game-play smoother.

So, for me it’s all about time. There are a lot of new components in this team, some looking to find a sweet spot, some looking for continuity, but until Wexford can really make the transitions through the field much more seamless and it all doesn’t look so disjointed, these results will continue.

It would be a brave man to suggest that Darragh Egan can blend this side together in the next few weeks and make them a challenger for the Leinster title, but that’s the job he has. He’s obviously had some time already, and how much more he will be afforded will be down to others to decide.

Wexford played against the breeze and were almost immediately under the cosh. It was obvious who was going to win as early as the 15th minute, as the hosts went from scoreless after six minutes into a 1-8 to nil lead on the back of a cracking goal from corner-forward Conor Bowe.

Egan had chosen Richie Lawlor as sweeper in the early stages but with the talented forward not overly comfortable with the role, it was soon Rory O’Connor in the unusual position of sitting between his ’45 and goal.

Wexford looked a little better with O’Connor in that role, and Lawlor was able to get more involved further forward, so much so that they were able to share the spoils on 0-7 each in the final 20 minutes of the period.

They got on the board with a cracking strike into the breeze by Niall Murphy before Oisín Foley registered. The other five Wexford scores in the period would be Lee Chin frees, but the visitors did create one great goal chance, with Jack O’Connor and Mikie Dwyer combining to send Lawlor into the clear.

Unfortunately for the Faythe Harriers man, Barry Hogan got off his line, spread himself and made an excellent save.

The scores from play weren’t coming as freely at the other end now either, with the last six Tipperary points belonging to Gearóid O’Connor, five of which came from frees.

Given the strong ending to the first-half, Wexford might have expected better with the breeze in the second period.

It all started pretty well with Jack O’Connor netting a penalty after Lawlor was fouled, but the happiness was shortlived.

Critically, Tipperary immediately created a goal chance that Geraróid O’Connor took, and from there they continued to embellish the advantage. Wexford were struggling mightily to get effective ball into the forwards, with their scores generally coming from out near the middle of the field.

Indeed, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Cathal Dunbar and Jack O’Connor all registered long-range scores as the half wore on, with Chin chipping in too.

Yet, if anything, with several big names introduced, Tipperary were even more dynamic in the second-half and John McGrath added their third goal in the 48th minute to make it 3-20 to 1-11.

The home side continued to tack on points as the substitutions flowed on, with Rory O’Connor officially scoring Wexford’s final point in the 63rd minute.

However, one has to feel for Ross Banville, whose long-range shot was in the process of being tipped over the crossbar when referee John Keenan blew his whistle to halt the game.

The whistle came in a bid to stop the ruckus that would soon be followed by racial abuse directed at Lee Chin that brought a premature end to an afternoon to forget.

Wexford: James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s); Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Liam Ryan (Rapparees), Kyle Scallan (Faythe Harriers); Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-1), Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), Connal Flood (Cloughbawn); Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, 0-1), Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers); Oisín Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, 0-1), Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 1-1, 1-0 pen.), Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s, 0-1); Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, capt., 0-8, 7 frees), Mikie Dwyer (Fethard). Subs. - Joe O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for Murphy (30), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s, 0-1) for Hearne (36), Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna) for Dwyer (36), Kevin Foley (Rapparees) for O. Foley (49), David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown) for Flood (52), Cian Byrne (St. Mary’s, Rosslare) for Lawlor (55), Ross Banville (Shelmaliers) for Donohoe (63), Jack Doran (Naomh Éanna) for Scallan (63).

Tipperary: Barry Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Michael Breen, Gavin Ryan; Enda Heffernan (0-1), Bryan O’Mara, Brian McGrath; Conor Stakelum, Johnny Ryan; Gearóid O’Connor (1-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ’65), John McGrath (1-3), Mark Kehoe (0-1); Conor Bowe (1-4), Kian O’Kelly, Seán Ryan (0-3). Subs. - Jack Ryan (0-1) for O’Kelly (36), Dan McCormack for G. Ryan (36), Rhys Shelly for Hogan (36), Patrick Maher for O’Connor (51), Páraic Campion for B. McGrath (52), Jason Forde (0-6, 5 frees) for S. Ryan (54), John Campion for Barrett (56), Cian O’Dwyer for Bowe (60).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).