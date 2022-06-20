Wexford hurlers didn't get enough credit for monumental effort against Clare

IT’S HARD to know where to start this week, but sure the beginning is always a reasonable place to begin.

I wrote last week that our winning and losing could depend a little on whether the two Clare players had their suspensions rescinded as both of them, particularly Peter Duggan, have a huge influence on how Clare play.

By sheer coincidence, I was due to link in with Anthony Daly’s podcast the day after we learned of the successful appeals. I hold now what I said then, that I never would like to see players suspended, but, regardless of how the two incidents were highlighted or came to light, the sanctions should not have been overturned.

Simple as and, as for the disciplinary process, I won’t even go that route. Suffice it to say that when we see players locally or otherwise put out of the game for what in comparison may be marginal offences, the question will have to be posed why elite players can gain leniency (I know, it was on a technicality) even in the clearest of cases.

I also asked my Clare friends why Aron Shanagher had not featured this season. The Clare man duly appeared in the 59th minute and ended up Clare’s top scorer from play.

I learned from my previous experience and got a lift down from Liam Spratt on Saturday morning but declined a lift back and found my own way home, as I had to be back in work by Monday.

Although Croker would have been my preferred venue, the atmosphere around the streets in Thurles was something special with supporters of four counties mixing, singing and enjoying themselves which is so heartening and a great sign that normality is hopefully coming back after the Covid years which were so hard on many.

I had a quick meeting with Róisín and Lorcan Doyle where the legendary Glynn man’s analysis and general hurling knowledge were, as ever, without flaw, and I headed up the road full of hope amongst other things.

Cork seemed to leave their game behind them, but it was nice to see things come together for Henry although his men will need a lot of improvement to jump the mountainous green hurdle ahead.

By half-time I was really impressed with the success of our tactics and match-ups, and particular credit here to Shane Reck. I can’t emphasise enough what an accomplishment it was to return for his first game after a lengthy injury to restrict the country’s best hurler, Tony Kelly, to an ordinary performance.

We were holding our own all over, with a brilliant Jack O’Connor goal signalling that our brave young men had no intention of rolling over to a Clare onslaught.

Clare had some uncharacteristic misses in the opening period, but nobody could have begrudged us a better return than the parity we had achieved by half-time.

Read More

I was very close to the incident after 14 minutes that probably cost us the match when Rory went down and had to be replaced. There is no doubt that all through the young Martin’s man was an incredible loss but, my God, what a help his genius would have been in those last 15 minutes.

All our backs, led by Matthew, were outstanding and, again, special mention up front for Lee Chin. Top scorer on the day by a mile, he never disappoints, and I was extremely surprised that Davy Fitzgerald and his television panel didn’t at least shortlist him for man of the match along with the four Clare nominees.

It’s quite amazing that a team that led comfortably at the 60-minute mark and were still ahead on 67 didn’t merit at least consideration for an award that I appreciate would have been scant consolation on the day.

Shane O’Donnell is a player I greatly admire but for me, if a Clare man, Paul Flanagan was the stand-out candidate. In fairness, the Clare comeback was like a dam bursting and although helped by Wexford’s goal concession (negated by the fortunate goal we scored earlier), we must be magnanimous and appreciate the abilities of Brian Lohan’s men.

The foul on Lee Chin in the 67th minute should have been a penalty and black card. Surely the Saturday Game panel must realise when a player is unceremoniously dragged to the ground, he loses momentum. To say that two Clare defenders would have made it back is ludicrous.

With no foul, Lee would have turned cleanly with no defender in his goal path. Michael Duignan was correct and, to add insult to injury, Lee was ushered further out by the official to take the free, so we didn’t even get it from the foul angle.

Finally, we were told that Lee Chin’s foot was in the square (allegedly) for Mark’s goal. No mention of the fact that the Harriers man was unceremoniously wrestled inwards to the ground in the lead-up.

I want to assure readers that there are no sour grapes and wish Clare the very best because they are an excellent team but, you know what, our men are not half bad either. Well done to everybody on their wonderful effort.

I, like all purple and gold people, was very proud of our young men who put their lives on hold and their necks on the block to keep our greatest sporting dreams and ambitions alive.

We will rise again, but in the meantime well done to the Banner. It’s always a pleasure to share a field with a great hurling county.