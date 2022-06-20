Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 20°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wexford hurlers didn't get enough credit for monumental effort against Clare

Tom Dempsey

Lee Chin of Wexford under pressure from Cian Nolan of Clare during the All-Ireland Senior hurling championship quarter-final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Lee Chin of Wexford under pressure from Cian Nolan of Clare during the All-Ireland Senior hurling championship quarter-final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Lee Chin of Wexford under pressure from Cian Nolan of Clare during the All-Ireland Senior hurling championship quarter-final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Lee Chin of Wexford under pressure from Cian Nolan of Clare during the All-Ireland Senior hurling championship quarter-final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

wexfordpeople

IT’S HARD to know where to start this week, but sure the beginning is always a reasonable place to begin.

I wrote last week that our winning and losing could depend a little on whether the two Clare players had their suspensions rescinded as both of them, particularly Peter Duggan, have a huge influence on how Clare play.

Privacy