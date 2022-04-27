Wexford hurler’s decision to concede puck-outs for lengthy spells needs a review

Failure to capitalise on goal chances, allied to 16 wides, means that any further loss of points in our last three away fixtures will be fatal to our championship aspirations for 2022.

The goal now must be to ensure that we have no slip-ups in the next two games and then focus on an all-or-nothing effort against our greatest rivals in our last game deep in enemy territory.

Score difference will not be our friend after Galway’s 35-point demolition of Westmeath and Kilkenny’s 33-point dismantling of a Laois team that came so close in their first outing against Saturday’s opponents, Dublin.

We need to be careful to concentrate on the first part of the task to ensure victories away to Laois and Westmeath, and only then prepare the minds for the considerable challenge that lies in wait across the Blackstairs. Progress is still under our own control, but from here our road will be difficult.

I stopped off next door on my way to the Park to attend my wonderful neighbour Máire White’s 87th birthday. I know Ryan Tubridy was in trouble recently (a bit tough on Tubs I might add) for discussing a lady’s age, but I make no apology to referring to a woman who is an inspiration to everybody that knows her.

There were some friends over, and hurling was one of the topics of conversation for all present. How sad and wrong it is that many of those present were unable to tune into the game due to the GAA not allowing people (with the issue particularly affecting elderly people) to access free-to-view championship action.

Do I need to remind them that these are the people who have voluntarily done so much to make the organisation what it is today? We do a lot right, but there is something very wrong about this ongoing situation.

My immediate reaction after the game was that Dublin deserved their victory but, on further analysis and discussion with my peers, if the game was based on chances then we had ample opportunities to win.

Dublin just appeared to be a little more certain of their gameplan, and certainly their delivery of ball to the front line was more economical. Shooting from distance is great when it comes off, but there were times when delivery to Rory and Conor would have been better advised.

Rory O’Connor was outstanding and a lot of our scores were a direct result of his industry. It troubles me that every time he looks like going around his player, the opposition tactic seems to be foul him for damage limitation.

It is a sad part of the modern game and although an excellent defender, Cian O’Callaghan could have seen his second yellow earlier for these types of fouls.

Another question is, where has the black card and penalty when a man is through for goal gone? There was controversy over James Owens’ decision last year, but there was one incident again involving the Martin’s man which merited this appropriate sanction.

Have I missed the rule removal or is it a case of let’s sweep this one under the carpet and forget it ever existed?

Our decision to concede puck-outs for long periods needs to be looked at. I feel there is a place for this tactic, but not always.

Our best period of dominance coincided with moving up, although I will accept that Dublin operated with 14 during part of this period. We were in the game right to the death but sadly fell one point short of the result we needed to leave things less complicated.

As the talented young Oisín Pepper was warming up to come on, it again struck me how silly it is that the young Rapparees man is being deprived of what I would term his right to play in his own age group.

This and the replacement of the Under-18 and Under-21 age groups are some of the decisions that leave me tearing my hair out (yes, this is one the reasons for my hair loss).

While I am on the subject, camogie’s decision not to allow a club player to line out in league games with their club if they are on the county team, even with the county manager’s permission, just beggars belief. Clubs need to think more thoroughly about what they are agreeing to.

Finally, Anthony Kearns gave an outstanding rendition of our favourite song on Saturday. A quick thanks to him for his great support of Wexford GAA.

He has performed in front of five American Presidents, the Pope, and in Carnegie Hall.

He is a humble and special person who finished Saturday by giving an impromptu performance in the Sycamore House – a great example of a man who never forgot his roots.

To Darragh Egan and the lads, we are still in there fighting and everyone is behind you. Up Wexford!