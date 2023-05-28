Wexford hurlers avoid drop after dramatic win over Kilkenny

Conor McDonald of Wexford celebrates after his side's win over Kilkenny.

Wexford’s status as a top-tier hurling county is safe after a game of incredible drama ended in a two-point win over Kilkenny before 9,725 captivated spectators in sun-drenched Chadwicks Wexford Park.

With immense pressure on their shoulders, the hosts recovered from an eight-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to secure a 4-23 to 5-18 success in a memorable match jam-packed with major twists and turns.

A ten-minute delay to the throw-in meant that the result in Mullingar was known by the time a burst of 1-1 from Tom Phelan (goal) and Conor Delaney (point) brought Kilkenny level (4-17 each) with ten minutes left.

Antrim had beaten Westmeath by 4-24 to 1-19 to preserve their own status, but it meant Wexford needed to either draw or win in order to stay up at the expense of the midlanders.

And they had to do it the hard way because, although Oisín Foley immediately restored their lead after catching James Lawlor’s puck-out and splitting the posts, Kilkenny responded instantly with their fifth goal.

Eoin Cody latched on to the break from Eoin Murphy’s restart and netted for the third time to make it 5-17 to 4-18, but the real drama was only beginning.

When they were needed most, the Wexford players stood tall and proceeded to outscore Kilkenny by 0-5 to 0-1 down the home straight, with captain Lee Chin setting the tone.

After slotting over a free, he drifted outfield and intercepted a Kilkenny clearance before lashing over the equaliser in the 67th minute (4-20 to 5-17).

Cathal Dunbar then pointed a peach of a line ball from under the stand into the town end, before Oisín Foley was picked out by Conor Hearne to push Wexford into a two-point lead.

T.J. Reid responded from a free, and a Pádraig Walsh shot was waved wide, before Dunbar ran on to the dropping ball from the puck-out and sent over the last point of an absorbing game.

Kilkenny did apply late pressure, with Billy Ryan striking a wide before Wexford survived one late threatening attack due to a throw. Referee Colm Lyons had blown for a free out a split second before the net rattled, and 30 seconds later the great escape was completed.

The fears for Wexford had grown after their slow start, with Kilkenny captain Eoin Cody winning the toss and opting to play into the wind first.

Despite this, goals from Cody and Martin Keoghan in the second and fifth minutes powered the visitors into an early lead 2-1 to 0-2 lead.

Wexford’s first big boost arrived in the 24th minute, when Lee Chin drilled home a penalty earned by Jack O’Connor to reduce the deficit to five points (2-8 to 1-6).

And when Oisín Foley fed his namesake, Kevin, for a second goal just over 90 seconds later, it was very much a case of game on.

The recalled Diarmuid O’Keeffe, who excelled in a sweeping role, restored their lead for the first time since Lee Chin’s early free to leave Wexford ahead by 2-11 to 2-10 at half-time.

Two goals in the space of four minutes on the restart by the outstanding Liam Óg McGovern left Wexford looking good with a 4-13 to 2-12 lead, but Eoin Cody’s second left everything still to play for entering the last quarter.

A four-point Wexford advantage, after scores by Rory O’Connor and an inspiring solo effort by Liam Ryan, was wiped out when Tom Phelan netted before Conor Delaney drilled over from distance (4-17 each).

The outcome was impossible to predict at that stage, but Wexford held their collective nerve and came up with those priceless late scores to stay afloat for 2024, with Carlow replacing Westmeath in the Leinster championship instead after their Joe McDonagh Cup final win over Offaly.

Wexford: James Lawlor; Conor Devitt, Matthew O’Hanlon, Simon Donohoe; Joe O’Connor, Liam Ryan (0-1), Ian Carty; Diarmuid O’Keeffe (0-1), Kevin Foley (1-1); Liam Óg McGovern (2-1), Jack O’Connor, Oisín Foley (0-2); Rory O’Connor (0-4), Conor McDonald (0-1), Lee Chin (capt., 1-10, 0-6 frees, 1-0 pen., 0-1 ’65). Subs. – Conor Foley for Joe O’Connor (19), Mikie Dwyer for McDonald, temp. (35-HT), Cathal Dunbar (0-2, 1 line ball) for Jack O’Connor (54), Conor Hearne for K. Foley (65), Dwyer for McGovern (68).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Pádraig Walsh (0-1), Darragh Corcoran; John Donnelly, Walter Walsh (0-1); Adrian Mullen (0-1), Martin Keoghan (1-0), Tom Phelan (1-4); Eoin Cody (capt., 3-1), T.J. Reid (0-7, 4 frees, 1 ’65), Billy Drennan. Subs. – Conor Delaney (0-1) for Butler, inj. (12), Billy Ryan (0-1) for Keoghan, inj. (14), Conor Fogarty for Mullen, inj. (26), Alan Murphy (0-1) for Drennan (49), Cillian Buckley for W. Walsh (66).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).