Wexford hurlers and legendary commentator struggling to find the right direction

I HEADED to Limerick on Sunday, and this time around Liam Spratt managed to get both of us lost on the way into the match rather than on the way home like last time.

It was a lesson learned, and I found my own way home finally appreciating that the legendary commentator has absolutely no sense of direction.

The game itself went along expected lines, with an injury-ravaged Wexford team battling gamely to stay with a strong Treaty line-out and coming out losing by a scoreline that flattered John Kiely’s men.

Billy Byrne and I were maybe seen by some as harsh in our analysis of the league, but in fairness we are there to express opinions and things would be very boring if we didn’t throw some topics and challenges into the pot. Because one thing is for sure: we all love talking about Wexford hurling.

Darragh Egan has been set many challenges during the past month or so, not least an injury list from hell, so it has been very difficult to solidify what will be our starting team for the upcoming championship.

It would be false, however, not to acknowledge that the league has been a tough watch for the most part, but it has offered some positives.

There is a general acceptance in Wexford that we need to uncover some new talent for the years ahead, as over the next three or four years this team will see quite a transition, and on that point we have certainly seen a lot of new talent introduced.

From last Sunday, Conor Foley and Ian Carty again impressed in some fairly prestigious company, with Niall Murphy seamlessly fitting in on his first big outing.

It was good also to see Darragh Carley and Kyle Scallan coming on, and there is no doubt that these two young men will be anchors to our team over the next decade.

Lee Chin continues to do what he does, and for me someone in contention for “most consistent player of the league” has been Shane Reck. The lesser known of the Reck brothers, he goes about his business in a quiet way but is so effective.

The game itself was a tepid affair and quite honestly without any semblance of excitement but, given our injury problems and Limerick’s dominance, it was to be expected.

The first Limerick goal, which seemed to suggest a tough afternoon, was a steps horror show which I have no doubt excellent referee Michael Kennedy will cringe at on second viewing.

It seemed, however, to throw Limerick into a cruising mode and a second gear that they found hard to shake off.

It was brilliant to see Rory O’Connor back to full throttle, and his deployment in a sweeper role worked a treat as the Martin’s man was a hot contender for man of the match.

I think it was wise to give him the free role in his first game back, but no doubt if we have ambition for honours he needs to be closer to goal when the real action starts.

It would be foolish not to remark on some worrying aspects of where we are. At present (and this is partially caused by injuries), we really are approaching the championship with little structure on what our team is going to be.

The final selection will be dictated by availability but, compared to Galway or even Dublin, we are by no means settled. A team needs consistency to perform and we have very little time to piece this together.

I have harped on the second point for a few years now, feeling that we are making it nigh on impossible to play in our inside forward line. However defensively you want to play, surely you need to give some service to your inside men, and I felt for Rory Higgins and Mikie Dwyer on Sunday as they battled in an impossible situation.

A high ball in to Conor Mac with the proper support mechanism needs to be adapted, and our ambition has to be to put the opposition under pressure. If we don’t, our only achievement will be to not be beaten badly.

We have Lee Chin, Rory and Conor Mac who are as good as what’s out there, so let’s complement that and believe that the best form of defence is attack.

I believe we can make a creditable assault in Leinster and look forward to it, but we have a lot of work to do over the next few weeks.

The league as a whole needs a complete revamp as there are too many meaningless games. There should be two teams relegated with a semi and final and, as a good friend suggested to me, wouldn’t it be lovely to have a round or two of the club championship at this point.

I know injuries will be thrown out, but you would never know what it could throw up or what player you could uncover.

The league is gone for this year and good riddance, but we can still have a good championship and I can’t wait. Up Wexford.